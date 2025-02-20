THURS: Reformed version of Paid Family and Medical Leave Act moves forward, + More

Reformed version of Paid Family and Medical Leave Act moves forward - Megan Gleason, Albuquerque Journal

A significantly reworked Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, with lower premiums and less paid time off for medical purposes, is on its way to the House floor after passing a committee on Wednesday where it died two years ago. If it passes the floor, House Bill 11 will likely wind up on the governor’s desk.

After a four-hour debate, the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee voted 6-5 to move the legislation along. Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, joined committee Republicans in voting against the bill.

Under the revised bill, businesses and employees would no longer be taxed to pay for parental leave; rather, the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) would front the cost. Employers with five or more workers and employees would still pay into a wellness fund for medical or sexual harassment safety leave, with employers paying a 0.15% premium — $1.50 for every $1,000 earned — and employees paying a 0.2% premium — $2 for every $1,000 earned.

The committee substitute bill also reduces the amount of paid leave for bereavement, foster, medical, exigency or safety purposes to six weeks rather than nine weeks. Parents could still get up to 12 weeks of paid time off with a $3,000 monthly benefit per child from the separate ECECD fund.

The state would start assessing premiums on employees and employers in 2027, and workers could start taking paid leave in 2028.

“There’s an old saying that you know it’s a compromise when everyone’s a little bit unhappy,” said bill sponsor Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, speaking to the two main changes in the bill decreasing the amount of medical time off and lowering premium rates by 0.55%.

Thirteen other states and Washington, D.C., offer paid family and medical leave, but House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, noted in a news conference before the committee meeting that this approach would be unique to New Mexico.

“It’s a win-win,” Martínez said. “It’s a win for the families, it’s a win for the workers, it’s a win for the babies and it’s a win for the small business community.”

The changes to HB11 didn’t sway Republicans or business leaders who have stood in steady opposition to the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, many of whom voiced concerns about having to fill workforce gaps.

Minority Floor Leader Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, still labeled the bill as burdensome and called it the “largest health tax increase” in New Mexico’s history.

“The more taxes that we implement and the more mandates that we put on employers and employees take away the ability for employers to help make those decisions as a group, with the people that they care about that are doing a fantastic job,” she said.

Democrats have been working on the bill’s changes for the past couple of weeks, signaling a reason the legislation hasn’t moved at all since passing its first committee in January. It now has about a month to pass the House floor, then the Senate.

The bill has made it through the Senate side twice in past years, always dying on the House side. The legislation failed to pass the House chamber by two votes last year, and three Democrats who voted against the bill all lost their seats in the 2024 election cycle.

Matthews pointed out in her closing remarks that she won her election despite voting against the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act last year, when she also proposed her own narrower version of the bill that died.

The committee tabled an amendment she introduced largely aimed at exempting caregiving employers from having to pay the premium, an industry for which Matthews has said she’s particularly concerned.

“I will remain a ‘no’ vote on this until and unless we start to treat these people (well),” she said after the vote.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, earlier this week told the Journal the proposal, if it makes it to the Senate, could pass with unanimous Democratic support in the chamber.

But she also said she decided not to file a Senate bill on the subject this year, after passing the bill through the chamber the last two years.

“I got tired of being the straw man,” Stewart said.

It’s now up to Martínez when to schedule the bill to be heard on the House floor.

Child welfare reform experts oppose NM lawmakers’ CYFD plan - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Two of the people who oversee reforms to New Mexico’s foster care system say lawmakers’ plans to create an independent agency and remove oversight from the executive branch would only make things worse.

House Joint Resolution 5 would move the Children, Youth and Families Department out of the governor’s direct responsibility and place governance of the agency in the hands of an appointed five-member commission.

On Tuesday, two state child welfare reform experts expressed their opposition to HJR 5 in a letter to New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department Cabinet Secretary Teresa Casados and Tara Ford, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against New Mexico’s child welfare system known as Kevin S.

The letter’s authors, Judith Meltzer and Kevin Ryan, are the two “co-neutrals” appointed by a federal court to oversee New Mexico’s progress in the landmark settlement agreement resulting from the lawsuit.

The co-neutrals “genuinely are the most skilled and experienced experts in the nation,” said Mike Hart, the attorney who initially took the state government to court over its failed foster care system, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month.

“They turned around New Jersey, they turned around Oklahoma, they turned around Tennessee,” Hart told the committee. “These folks know what they’re doing.”

Meltzer and Ryan wrote that while they generally don’t comment on legislative matters “we believe it is important that we share our views on this proposed change, based on both of our experiences in multiple states involved in child welfare reform.”

“While we understand fully the need for effective leadership and accountability to improve the performance of CYFD on behalf of New Mexico’s children and families, we feel strongly that this change will not help and may, in fact, make improvement efforts even more difficult,” the co-neutrals wrote.

Rep. Eleanor Chávez and House Speaker Javier Martínez, both Albuquerque Democrats, are sponsoring HJR 5.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Chávez referred to Meltzer and Ryan as “out-of-state co-neutrals” and said she was not previously aware of their concerns.

“New Mexicans know that the problems at CYFD are longstanding and pre-date the Kevin S. settlement,” she said. “Since the settlement agreement, CYFD has failed to make any progress and New Mexico’s children continue to pay the price. There should be absolutely no doubt that we have to make significant changes.”

HJR 5 is one of several solutions lawmakers and experts have worked on for months to better protect children, she said.

“We trust the voters of New Mexico to evaluate the merits of this proposal and believe they deserve a say in improving the outcomes for our state’s children,” Chávez said.

Martínez had not responded to Source’s request for comment as of press time.

The state’s Risk Management Division recently reported a $3.9 million shortfall in its settlement fund, with child welfare cases playing a heavy role. In 2024, CYFD settled for $18 million across 12 settlements, according to a Source NM review of the settlement data available on the state’s portal. The settlements ended lawsuits alleging the department’s responsibility for the deaths or severe injuries of children in state custody, from years ago.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is grateful that the co-neutrals took the “extraordinary step” of sharing their concerns about the legislation.

“These neutral monitors, who oversee child welfare reforms across multiple states, rarely comment on legislation,” she said. “Their intervention highlights the serious risks this proposal poses to our reform efforts. The letter also points to successful transformations in New Jersey, DC, and Oklahoma – all achieved through direct executive accountability. I thank them for sharing their expertise and weighing in on this legislation.”

Meltzer and Ryan said in other states where they’ve both worked, part of what led to better outcomes was creating child welfare departments as cabinet-level agencies reporting directly to governors.

“In states where we have witnessed reform take root, the Governors’ direct oversight and support played a significant role in prioritizing child welfare reform within government, eliminating barriers and advancing accountability,” they wrote.

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 4-3 in favor of HJR 5 on Feb. 10. The House Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to hear the joint resolution Friday.

Proposed alcohol tax passes first committee - By Source New Mexico

Lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a proposal to raise New Mexico’s tax on alcohol for the first time in 30 years and re-direct revenue toward treatment and programs.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted 6-4 to advance House Bill 417, Liquor Tax Changes and Programs. It now heads to the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.

The bill specifically creates a new 6% sales tax — also called a surtax — on alcohol sold in retail establishments, and eliminates distribution of revenue from the existing alcohol excise tax to the general fund, which currently receives a portion of that money.

Instead, the bill creates a new Local Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund to allocate funding to counties and “target the communities most in need by prioritizing counties with the highest death rates from alcohol use,” a news release on Wednesday said. Counties that receive the funding “could use these funds for grants to raise awareness of the harms and risks associated with substance misuse, promote prevention, get people into treatment, and address issues like impaired driving.”

HB417 also creates a new Tribal Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund and Program to provide grants to the state’s tribes, nations and pueblos, as well as entities that serve Native Americans.

Lawmakers say the bill arrives after months of discussion. The proposal also follows several years of failed efforts to raise the tax on alcohol, and increasing scrutiny of New Mexico’s top ranking for alcohol-related deaths.

Representatives Micaela Lara Cadena (D-Mesilla), Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces) and Cristina Parajón (D-Abuquerque) and Senators Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi) and Antionette Sedillo-Lopez (D-Albuquerque) co-sponsored the bill.

“Far too many of us have lost a loved one to alcohol,” Ferrary said in a statement. “With this bill, we are taking an important step that is many years in the making to help improve access to treatment, reduce excessive drinking, and hopefully begin saving lives.”

A fiscal analysis of the bill estimated that the proposed surtax imposition will generate $45.7 million in FY26, and that HB417 would reduce recurring general fund revenue by $24.7 million by redirecting revenue to the alcohol prevention and treatment programs.

New Mexico again considers ban on immigrant detention - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A proposal to ban state and local governments in New Mexico from collaborating with the federal government to do immigrant detention passed its first committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee on Tuesday afternoon voted 4-2 to pass House Bill 9, known as the Immigrant Safety Act.

The legislation would prohibit state agencies and local governments from entering into agreements used to detain people for violations of civil immigration law, and would require any existing agreements to end as soon as possible. It doesn’t affect enforcement of criminal law.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is holding approximately 1,500 people inside the three immigration detention centers in New Mexico, said Sophia Genovese, asylum and detention managing attorney with the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and an expert on the bill.

“We have the power to hold the line in New Mexico and not let the Trump administration and ICE use our state as a laboratory for cruelty,” said Jessica Inez Martinez, director of policy and coalition building for the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, and another expert on the bill.

The proposal comes as conservative cities and states increase cooperation with the federal government’s deportation plans.

Reps. Eleanor Chávez (D-Albuquerque), Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces), Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos) are sponsoring HB 9.

Chávez told the committee on Tuesday she is concerned that the federal government is using New Mexico counties as “pass-throughs” and “shields” in a scheme to detain immigrants.

She said rather than directly hiring the private prison corporations, ICE enters into contracts with New Mexico counties, who turn around and subcontract with the companies to run the detention centers under documents called Intergovernmental Service Agreements.

ICE does this in order to avoid the Competition in Contracting Act, Chávez said, which requires the federal government to competitively select contractors.

“Agreements with local public entities like New Mexico’s counties create a loophole through the competition and transparency that is otherwise required in federal contracts,” she said.

Democratic senators have twice joined Republicans to reject similar legislation last year and the year before, in starkly different political climates.

HB 9 would also prevent any local government from passing an ordinance that would contradict the law.

It would give the New Mexico Attorney General and local district attorneys the authority to enforce the law through a civil lawsuit.

Federal oversight officials in 2022 told ICE to move everyone out of the Torrance County detention center in Estancia after finding conditions inside to be unsafe and unsanitary. ICE responded less than a month later by moving even more people into the detention center.

That August, a Brazilian asylum seeker named Kesley Vial died by suicide while being held in Torrance.

If not for systemic failures in medical and mental health care, almost all of the people who died in immigration detention in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021 could still be alive today, according to a report released last summer.

City goes all in on Route 66 at 100 - By Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

The Mother Road is poised to get a mother lode of attention and money leading up to its 100th birthday in 2026. City officials and an array of partners met this week to tout plans for the centennial celebration of one of Albuquerque’s (and the country’s) most famous roads — Route 66.

Plans have been brewing for at least two years — primarily led by the city’s Arts & Culture Department — and involve a collection of ideas to pay tribute to the city’s 18-mile stretch, officially known as Central Avenue. During an event at the West Central Route 66 Visitor Center, Mayor Tim Keller used a “crossroads” analogy to illustrate the road’s historic and cultural significance.

“Fundamentally, Albuquerque is a city at a crossroads — that’s why we’re here as a community — and that story actually goes back to time immemorial,” he said. “Of course, as you fast forward, eventually, around 1926, someone decided to pave that

crossroads, and it’s the very same road that became Route 66. It’s the beginning of modern Albuquerque.”

Keller described Route 66’s path through the Rio Grande River, the Southwestern plains and near the Sandia Mountains, including its role as a critical trade route for Indigenous communities. He said it became a representation of the city’s blend of Native American and Hispanic cultures.

“Route 66 was also sort of the ultimate symbol of the Anglo colonization that happened,” Keller said. “But all of that created the city that we know and love today, a city at a crossroads that is the home of the Mother Road.”

Keller said he wants to leverage the centennial lead up to keep momentum on efforts to clean up crime-ridden and trash-strewn stretches of Central Avenue. He said the city would continue to target substandard and dangerous hotels that are “symbols of decay and crime” and clean up streets with dedicated street sweeper vehicles. Keller said he’s counting on state lawmakers to help fund some of the costs.

“We’re going to try and do as much as we can through the heart of our city. It’s an extra challenge,” he said.

100 CANDLES DOESN’T COME CHEAP

While it all takes considerable funds to pull off, officials hope the resources and investments will draw scores of tourists to the city to give small businesses an economic boost. The Route 66 Summerfest scheduled for July 19 will be the first official centennial event.

Plans include hundreds of thousands of dollars for both new and refurbished neon signs, street banners, new art installations and many events — including a lowrider parade. Arts & Culture is also developing a series of large-scale mural and interactive art installations in partnership with Meow Wolf. Visit Albuquerque, the city’s marketing arm, created a $34,000 centennial-focused website for the occasion.

Officials said the city has secured about $1 million in grant funding from the New Mexico Tourism Department, National Park Service and the National Endowment for the Arts for different aspects of the celebration. Other city departments are expected to pitch in on infrastructure improvements and new lighting.

One of the biggest ongoing expenses, however, is the $14 million and counting West Central Route 66 Visitor Center, which is still not open to the public even though it was completed years ago. The 21,000-square-foot, two-story facility with sweeping views of the city and the Sandia Mountains is considered by officials to be essential for centennial events, also serving as the site of immersive Route 66 art installations and augmented reality experiences.

The center’s costs were mounting well before the city took it over about nine months ago (and dropped “West Central” from the name). Once it landed under the purview of Arts & Culture, at least $400,000 in upgrades to the still not ready for prime-time facility began — including the installation of a security system, elevator repairs, water leak remediation and fire alarm and fire suppression system inspections that were two-years overdue.

Arts & Culture officials have said the center could open as early as May. Once up and operating, they hope some costs can be recouped over time by hosting public and private events, such as weddings and concerts, at the site. The venue features a high-end commercial kitchen, tap room and ballroom space. The exterior layout includes an outdoor amphitheater and ample parking with space for food trucks.

Public input sought for Mountain View plan - By Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Bernalillo County is seeking the public’s input as it moves toward creating a sector development plan for the South Valley’s Mountain View community.

The county will host a kick-off meeting Thursday at Mountain View Elementary School, 5317 2nd Street SW.

Officials will present an overview of the plan, which county staff say will address critical issues such as land use, public facilities, transportation, housing, economic development and environmental concerns.

“We are committed to hearing what the community has to say, and we value their input on the future of the Mountain View neighborhood,” District 2 County Commissioner Frank Baca said. “This plan will guide the community’s growth and ensure that residents’ priorities are reflected in future development, which makes their input of paramount importance.”

Residents of the neighborhood have long complained of unfair development policies that have overburdened them with pollution and its resultant health hazards. The Environmental Protection Agency announced last month it is investigating a civil rights complaint based on those practices.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation, followed by small-group discussions on planning issues relevant to the community. It is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dinner will be provided, as will children’s activities.

The planning process began last fall and will continue with more public meetings and activities. County officials expect to present draft recommendations this summer, then solicit more feedback. A final plan is expected to be adopted in spring 2026.

Anyone seeking more information or wishing to stay updated on the Mountain View Sector Development Plan may click here.