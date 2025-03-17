MON: Grassfire near Wagon Mound was sparked by utility line, + More

Grassfire near Wagon Mound was sparked by utility line - Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal

Officials say a power line sparked a wildfire outside Wagon Mound that torched more than 15,000 acres but was largely contained by Saturday afternoon.

George Ducker, state Forestry Division spokesman, said the Mogote Hill Fire had burned mainly grassland and was 50% contained.

Ducker said he did not know which company owned the utility line or how it caused the blaze.

In recent weeks, power companies statewide proposed power shutoffs to deter wildfire risk as gusty winds, some up to 70 mph, buffeted the state.

The blaze sparked around noon Friday on private land east of Interstate 25, south of Wagon Mound, and at one point, led to two homes being evacuated, Ducker said. No structures were damaged and no more are threatened.

“Today, crews worked to mop up the Mogote Hill Fire’s perimeter and secure drainages, with good precipitation on the incident area,” he said Saturday. Some firefighters have been sent home, while those still assigned to the blaze will continue checking for hotspots through Sunday.

Judge permanently orders landowners to keep Pecos clear in state stream access lawsuit - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

A state district judge issued an order Thursday permanently barring landowners on the Pecos from building fences or posting signs that would stop citizens from recreating in streams.

Fourth District Judge Michael Aragon, based in Las Vegas, ruled that Terrero landowners illegally put up “No Trespassing” signs and fencing across the Pecos river, and “knowingly violated” New Mexican’s constitutional right to access streams.

A 2022 ruling from the New Mexico Supreme Court found the public has the constitutional right to access streams for paddling, fishing and wading, including the right to walk on privately owned land beneath waters. Any use of the beds and banks must have minimal impact, according to the court.

In August 2024, the New Mexico Department of Justice sued several land owners for maintaining fencing and alleged they threatened people recreating in the stream.

In October, the state named Richand and Jean Jenkins in the lawsuit. In a March hearing, Jenkins’ attorney Mark Ish told the court that the Jenkins had removed the fence and requested the judge disregard the request for a permanent order to bar them from doing so again.

Aragon disagreed, writing, “Though the Jenkins removed the fence and improper signage after this action was filed, there remains a live cause or controversy between the parties.”

The order permanently bans Richard and Jean Jenkings from erecting fencing to interfere with stream access; posting signs suggesting that river access or touching the banks is trespassing; or using coercion.

The order allows fencing for livestock, but said it must not interfere with floating or wading.The Jenkins agreed not to appeal the order and both parties will pay their own attorney fees, according to the order.

In a written statement Attorney General Raúl Torrez called Thursday’s ruling a win for the people of New Mexico.

“This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to enforcing the law, protecting our communities, and ensuring public access to our natural resources,” Torrez said. “We will continue to fight for justice and stand up for New Mexicans’ rights to enjoy our state’s natural beauty.”

Autonomous vehicle bill stalls without passing committee - Lauren Lifke, New Mexico Political Report

A bill that would provide safety requirements for autonomous vehicle operations in the state will likely die without ever getting through its first committee assignment.

The state currently allows for autonomous motor vehicle testing without a human driver present.

House Bill 148, sponsored by Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, would enact the Autonomous Vehicle Act, which would require all autonomous vehicles to have a human operator until 2036. It would also require testing and safety plans for the vehicles, limit their operations on public roadways, provide for incident reporting, require a specific driver’s license endorsement for people who operate autonomous vehicles, and add insurance requirements for autonomous vehicles.

Hochman-Vigil said her intention was to ensure guidelines were in place before driverless cars hit the road in New Mexico.

“The thought process was, eventually, when these companies went commercial, they needed to be regulated,” Hochman-Vigil said. “To ensure safety practices, and that these vehicles are on the road in a manner that’s safe and productive.”

The bill was briefly debated during a committee hearing last month, but was never voted on. With about a week left in the session, Hochman-Vigil said it’s unlikely that a bill of its kind will be heard before next year.

“We’re really going to have to find a delicate balance between supporting a burgeoning industry while also maintaining safety,” Hochman-Vigil said.

The House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee wanted more work on the labor portion of the bill, mandating that the driver be in a cabin for a specific period of time, she said.

Attorney Mike Sievers said he predicts a dire outcome without a law governing autonomous vehicles.

“Without this bill, out-of-state corporations will continue to exploit our highways, risking both public safety and well-paying trucking jobs,” Sievers said in a statement.

The bill also needed to have more input from stakeholders, Hochman-Vigil said, including the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

“I plan to pass it next year,” Hochman-Vigil said. “We’re going to do a lot of work on it in the interim.”

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dog likely died of dehydration and starvation, report says - By Jacques Billeaud and Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

An examination of the dog found dead along with actor Gene Hackman and his wife in their Santa Fe home shows dehydration and starvation were likely what led to the animal's demise.

A report obtained by The Associated Press from the state Department of Agriculture's veterinary lab details partial mummification and noted that while the severe decomposition could have obscured changes in the organs, there was no evidence of infectious disease, trauma or poisoning that could have resulted in death.

The report noted that the dog's stomach was mostly empty except for small amounts of hair and bile.

The kelpie mix named Zinna was one of the couple's three dogs. It was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Betsy Arakawa's body, while two other dogs survived.

Authorities confirmed last week that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease about a week after a rare, rodent-borne disease — hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — took the life of his wife. Hackman, in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's, apparently was unaware that his wife was dead.

Hackman was found in the home's entryway, and Arakawa was found in a bathroom. Like the dog, their bodies were decomposing with some mummification, a consequence of body type and climate in Santa Fe's especially dry air at an elevation of nearly 7,200 feet (2,200 meters).

While both deaths were ruled to be from natural causes, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is finishing up the investigation by tying up the timeline with any information gleaned from the cellphones collected at the home and last contacts that were made.

"The case is considered active until we have that information to tie up the timeline," said Denise Womack Avila, a spokesperson for the sheriff.

Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to an incredible companion that was always at Arakawa's side, said Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that was involved in the surviving dogs' care.

Arakawa, born in Hawaii, studied as a concert pianist, attended the University of Southern California and met Hackman in the mid-1980s while working at a California gym.

Hackman, a Hollywood icon, won two Oscars during a storied career in films including "The French Connection," "Hoosiers" and "Superman" from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

The pair led a private life after moving to Santa Fe decades ago. A representative for the couple's estate has cited that privacy in seeking to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports related to their deaths, especially photographs and video. It will be up to a state district judge to consider that request.

Billeaud contributed to this report from Phoenix.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the name of the dog in one instance. The correct spelling is Zinna.

Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk - By Martha Bellisle, Associated Press

Trump administration workforce cuts at federal agencies overseeing U.S. dams are threatening their ability to provide reliable electricity, supply farmers with water and protect communities from floods, employees and industry experts warn.

The Bureau of Reclamation provides water and hydropower to the public in 17 western states. Nearly 400 agency workers have been cut through the Trump reduction plan, an administration official said.

"Reductions-in-force" memos have also been sent to current workers, and more layoffs are expected. The cuts included workers at the Grand Coulee Dam, the largest hydropower generator in North America, according to two fired staffers interviewed by The Associated Press.

"Without these dam operators, engineers, hydrologists, geologists, researchers, emergency managers and other experts, there is a serious potential for heightened risk to public safety and economic or environmental damage," Lori Spragens, executive director of the Kentucky-based Association of Dam Safety Officials, told the AP.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said federal workforce reductions will ensure disaster responses are not bogged down by bureaucracy and bloat.

"A more efficient workforce means more timely access to resources for all Americans," she said by email.

But a bureau hydrologist said they need people on the job to ensure the dams are working properly.

"These are complex systems," said the worker in the Midwest, who is still employed but spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of possible retaliation.

Workers keep dams safe by monitoring data, identifying weaknesses and doing site exams to check for cracks and seepage.

"As we scramble to get these screenings, as we lose institutional knowledge from people leaving or early retirement, we limit our ability to ensure public safety," the worker added. "Having people available to respond to operational emergencies is critical. Cuts in staff threaten our ability to do this effectively."

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the administration to rehire fired probationary workers, but a Trump spokesperson said they would fight back, leaving unclear whether any would return.

The heads of 14 California water and power agencies sent a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation and the Department of Interior last month warning that eliminating workers with "specialized knowledge" in operating and maintaining aging infrastructure "could negatively impact our water delivery system and threaten public health and safety."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also operates dams nationwide. Matt Rabe, a spokesman, declined to say how many workers left through early buyouts, but said the agency hasn't been told to reduce its workforce.

But Neil Maunu, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, said it learned more than 150 Army Corps workers in Portland, Oregon, were told they would be terminated and they expect to lose about 600 more in the Pacific Northwest.

The firings include "district chiefs down to operators on vessels" and people critical to safe river navigation, he said.

Their last day is not known. The Corps was told to provide a plan to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management by March 14, Maunu said.

Several other federal agencies that help ensure dams run safely also have faced layoffs and closures. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is laying off 10% of its workforce and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Dam Safety Review Board was disbanded in January.

The cuts come at a time when the nation's dams need expert attention.

An AP review of Army Corps data last year showed at least 4,000 dams are in poor or unsatisfactory condition and could kill people or harm the environment if they failed. They require inspections, maintenance and emergency repairs to avoid catastrophes, the AP found.

Heavy rain damaged the spillway at California's Oroville Dam in 2017, forcing nearly 190,000 residents to evacuate, and Michigan's Edenville Dam breached in storms in 2020, the AP found.

Stephanie Duclos, a Bureau of Reclamation probationary worker fired at the Grand Coulee Dam, said she was among a dozen workers initially terminated. The dam across the Columbia River in central Washington state generates electricity for millions of homes and supplies water to a 27-mile-long (43-kilometer) reservoir that irrigates the Columbia Basin Project.

"This is a big infrastructure," she said. "It's going to take a lot of people to run it."

Some fired employees had worked there for decades but were in a probation status due to a position switch. Duclos was an assistant for program managers who organized training and was a liaison with human resources. The only person doing that job, she fears how others will cover the work.

"You're going to get employee burnout" in the workers left behind, she said.

Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat who pushed a bipartisan effort to ensure the National Dam Safety Program was authorized through 2028, said, "the safety and efficacy of our dams is a national security priority.

"Americans deserve better, and I will work to make sure this administration is held accountable for their reckless actions," Padilla said.

‘Stonewalling’: Forest Service mum on firings during wildfire briefing for congressional staff — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

An annual wildfire briefing earlier this week between staffers for Southwestern members of Congress and Forest Service officials was unusual for two reasons, according to a congressional aide in attendance:

First, the private briefing happened about a month earlier than is typical, a sign of the acute risk of wildfires this season in New Mexico and Arizona amid years of climate change-caused drought and especially low snowpack this spring.

Second, even as Forest Service officials laid out alarming weather forecasts and wildfire predictions, they refused more than 10 times in the meeting to say how many Forest Service employees had been fired, how many resigned and what might come of wildfire dispatch centers if the Trump administration terminates their leases.

“We’ll have to send this to Washington and they will get back to you,” was the standard response, according to a Congressional aide who asked to remain anonymous to preserve the aide’s ability to have candid conversations with government officials.

The meeting embodied how fraught the relationship has become between Forest Service and congressional staff amid President Donald Trump’s blunt efforts to slash federal spending. New edicts require D.C.-level officials to approve all communications, including those with members of Congress or their staffs.

As a result, the aide said that what has for years been a free-flowing conversation about the upcoming fire season, with candid discussions of staffing levels and the effect of climate change on the region’s snowpack and forests, instead unfolded as a tense and frustrating 2.5-hour lecture during which the word “climate” was never mentioned.

The unique wildfire risk in the Southwest this season made the change in tone all the more stark, the aide said. According to the Forest Service’s powerpoint presentation, which Source NM obtained, above-normal temperatures, prolonged drought, proliferation of fine fuels and near-record-low snowpack will all factor into an “early overall start to the large fire season.”

The hazardous conditions present so early this fire season mean there will be few opportunities and resources to conduct prescribed burns, according to the presentation.

Frustration among the 50 or so staffers on the call grew and even spread to some lower-level Forest Service employees who could be seen on video holding their faces in their hands or throwing their arms up, the aide told Source New Mexico. “‘Stonewalling’ is the best way to put it,” the aide said.

As the call went on and Forest Service officials continued talking through the latest forecasts, anger spilled into the chat feature of the virtual Teams meeting.

“We have been in touch with your Washington DC office and they would not speak to any personnel issues,” one staffer wrote, according to screenshots of the chats Source NM obtained. “They will not give anyone information as to how many staff have been fired.”

“Don’t we have someone from the Washington Office on the call?” another staffer wrote.

“This is unheard of,” the first staffer added, “to not communicate important issues that put our communities at risk.”

Another staffer noted in the chat that “the questions about regional staffing and recent terminations are easily anticipated, and have already been asked by multiple Congressional offices. The information is readily available to the [Forest Service],” prompting four staffers to “like” the comment.

As Forest Service officials noted on the call, New Mexico and Arizona face a potentially devastating wildfire season.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture fired nearly 5,700 probationary employees, an estimated 75% of whom had “red cards,” meaning they can be recruited to help suppress wildfires if needed.

Two judges this week ruled the Trump administration’s firing of probationary employees illegal and the federal Merit Systems Protection Board had previously paused the firings for 45 days. The status of those employees, and whether they’ve been able to return to work as ordered, remains uncertain, the aide and other sources told Source.

In addition to the firings, two New Mexico offices housing interagency wildfire dispatch centers may close due to federal lease terminations. The Albuquerque Interagency Dispatch Center monitors for blazes in Central New Mexico and parts of Oklahoma and Texas, and the Silver City center covers most of Southwestern New Mexico, including the Gila National Forest.

Source requested an interview with New Mexico State Forester Laura McCarthy, who said she attended the first hour of the meeting. She responded to a list of questions via email, in which she said she believes staffing, aviation and ground resources will be adequate this fire season.

Still, “The conditions are formidable, with abundant fine fuel that will carry fire if it starts on a windy day,” she told Source New Mexico in an email Thursday.

The aide who spoke to Source New Mexico said most staffers were concerned about whether the Forest Service would have enough personnel to adequately respond to one or more big wildfires in the Southwest this season.

A Forest Service official said in the presentation that 1,500 personnel will be available in the Southwest region at the “peak of the fire season,” and that those numbers will be “similar to 2024 capacities.” The slide also said that “onboarding efforts are ongoing.”

Despite that claim in the presentation, staffers remained skeptical after several follow-up questions, the aide said.

“Even if the answer was, ‘We are fully staffed in that one specific area,’ they still couldn’t say, ‘We don’t anticipate operations being impacted,’” the aide said.

The pre-fire season briefing occurs every year, usually with less tension, the aide said, and is vital for keeping members of Congress up-to-speed on where things stand and what to expect if and when the first spark ignites that year. Congressional offices often stay heavily involved in emergency response, including helping constituents obtain disaster assistance.

“We’ve never had issues with communication and correspondence, because this is something that the congressional delegations, just across the board with the Forest Service, we are all invested in making sure that we are able to respond to fires the best way possible,” the aide said.

But that collaboration was completely absent Tuesday. The officials from Washington, D.C. on the call, while they rarely spoke, made their presence well-known, the aide said.

The aide has participated in these briefings for years and said, “It’s the first time that’s happened. The individuals on the call from the Washington office also would not answer questions. They were ultimately there to make sure that those questions weren’t answered.”

Measles cases reach nearly 300 total in Texas and New Mexico. Here's what you should know — Devi Shastri, AP Health Writer

The New Mexico Department of health reported only one new case in the past week, the fifth week of the outbreak. New cases have been trending down, with 6 cases reported in the fourth week, and 8 in the third week.

Measles outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico are now up to nearly 300 cases, and two unvaccinated people have died from measles-related causes.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that's airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

The NMDOH is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at 10 of their public health offices, the locations for which can be viewed at their online measles resource guide.

As of Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said its count of confirmed measles cases in the U.S. surpassed 2024. Here's what else you need to know about measles in the U.S.

How many measles cases are there in Texas and New Mexico?

Texas state health officials said Friday there were 36 new cases of measles since Tuesday, bringing Texas' total to 259. Five more people were hospitalized, for a total of 34. The outbreak has spread to two new counties: Cochran in West Texas with six and Lamar in the northeast part of the state with four.

New Mexico health officials announced two new cases Friday, bringing the state's total to 35. Most of the cases are in Lea County, where two people are hospitalized. Eddy County has two cases.

Oklahoma's state health department reported two probable cases of measles Tuesday, saying they are "associated" with the West Texas and New Mexico outbreaks.

A school-age child died of measles in Texas last month, and New Mexico reported its first measles-related death in an adult last week.

Where else is measles showing up in the U.S.?

Measles cases have been reported in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak as three or more related cases — and there have been three clusters that qualified as outbreaks in 2025.

In the U.S., cases and outbreaks are generally traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. It can then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates. In 2019, the U.S. saw 1,274 cases and almost lost its status of having eliminated measles.

Do you need an MMR booster?

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

People at high risk for infection who got the shots many years ago may want to consider getting a booster if they live in an area with an outbreak, said Scott Weaver with the Global Virus Network, an international coalition. Those may include family members living with someone who has measles or those especially vulnerable to respiratory diseases because of underlying medical conditions.

Adults with "presumptive evidence of immunity" generally don't need measles shots now, the CDC said. Criteria include written documentation of adequate vaccination earlier in life, lab confirmation of past infection or being born before 1957, when most people were likely to be infected naturally.

A doctor can order a lab test called an MMR titer to check your levels of measles antibodies, but health experts don't always recommend this route and insurance coverage can vary.

Getting another MMR shot is harmless if there are concerns about waning immunity, the CDC says.

People who have documentation of receiving a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to be revaccinated, but people who were immunized before 1968 with an ineffective measles vaccine made from "killed" virus should be revaccinated with at least one dose, the agency said. That also includes people who don't know which type they got.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

How can you treat measles?

There's no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called "herd immunity."

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60.

