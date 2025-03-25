TUES: Prosecutors say evidence is 'strong' against suspects in Las Cruces shooting, + More

Prosecutors say evidence is 'strong' against suspects in New Mexico park shooting that killed 3 - By Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Prosecutors in New Mexico say the evidence that police have collected in connection with a weekend shooting at a park that left three people dead and 15 others injured is "strong."

That includes the accounts of multiple witnesses who identified two of the shooters by name, as well as police officers witnessing the same two defendants allegedly dumping firearms at an apartment complex after the shooting, according to new court records.

At least four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder: Tomas Rivas, 20, and three teenagers. The Associated Press typically does not name defendants younger than 18.

Rivas, who is charged with three counts of open murder, made a brief court appearance Monday via video from a jail. Prosecutors on Monday also filed a motion to keep Rivas in custody as he awaits trial, and a judge said that a hearing on his custody status is expected in the coming days. Las Cruces police, meanwhile, plan to hold a news conference Tuesday.

Authorities said Friday night's shooting happened at Young Park, where an altercation between two groups broke out after an unauthorized car show had drawn about 200 people. In their motion, prosecutors described it as "one of the most horrific incidents to occur in Las Cruces."

One of the witnesses told police that they saw Rivas shoot one of the victims multiple times, striking the victim in the body and head, according to prosecutors.

Rivas and a 17-year-old male were arrested Saturday, authorities said. Two other male teens, 15 and 17, were taken into custody Sunday, but details about what led to their arrests weren't immediately released.

The Associated Press left an emailed message Monday with Rivas' public defender seeking comment. The state public defender's office confirmed Monday it is also representing the three other defendants but did not provide further comment on the allegations.

After the shooting, officers followed Rivas and a codefendant to an apartment where the codefendant was seen tossing a bag into a dumpster, according to Rivas' arrest report. Police quickly took them into custody and found four firearms dumped at the apartment complex that matched handgun casings found at the park, the report said.

Between 50 and 60 handgun casings were scattered across a wide swath of the park, authorities have said.

Andrew Madrid, 16, and Jason Gomez, 18, died at the scene. Dominick Estrada, 19, died later at a hospital, authorities said. The wounded ranged in age from 16 to 36 and were treated at the park or taken to hospitals.

The Las Cruces school district said in a statement on Monday that one of the victims was a local high school student.

"We are deeply saddened at this news and offer our condolences to all the families impacted by this senseless tragedy," said Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz. "The events that unfolded over the weekend are difficult to understand, especially for our young people."

At the time of the shooting, Rivas was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a pending case in El Paso County, Texas, according to prosecutors. They said Rivas is facing charges there of evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

Las Cruces sits on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande in southern New Mexico, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border.

New Mexico food banks concerned Congress will cut food assistance dollars - Cathy Cook, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico food bank leaders warn that Congress could make substantial cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding at a time when they expect the need for food assistance to rise.

On Friday morning, cars were lined up across the street from Roadrunner Food Bank’s Albuquerque office and warehouse to pick up food. But far more food is provided to New Mexicans through SNAP benefits than through food banks. For every one meal that food banks and food pantries provide, SNAP provides nine, said Katy Anderson, Roadrunner Food Bank’s vice president of strategy. There are 487,113 people in New Mexico receiving SNAP benefits. New Mexico had the highest rate of SNAP participation nationally in 2022, with 24% of residents enrolled, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

“The groups that are going to suffer the most will be seniors and children,” Anderson said during a press conference hosted by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., at Roadrunner Food Bank Friday. Representatives from The Food Depot, Meals on Wheels New Mexico and Agri-Cultura Cooperative Network also shared their concerns about the potential cuts.

The House and Senate have adopted conflicting budget resolutions. Trump threw his support behind the House version, which will likely require significant cuts to Medicaid and SNAP to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. Republican House leaders released a statement Monday pushing the Senate to take up the House’s budget resolution.

“The House is determined to send the president one big, beautiful bill that secures our border, keeps taxes low for our families and job creators, grows our economy, restores American energy dominance, brings back peace through strength, and makes government more efficient and more accountable to the American people,” said the statement from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

The House budget resolution orders the House Agriculture Committee to cut $230 billion in spending from fiscal years 2025 through 2034. SNAP makes up $1 trillion of the $1.3 trillion in spending that the committee oversees, making it a likely target for cuts. The House bill would cut more than 20% of the SNAP program, according to nonprofit research organization, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The cuts could come from cutting SNAP benefits, restricting eligibility or both.

The Senate budget resolution directs a narrower cut to the Senate Agriculture Committee of $1 billion over the same time frame.

Meals on Wheels is keeping a close eye on the potential cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, said Renee Ruybal, chief advancement officer for Meals on Wheels New Mexico. Funding cuts could force the nonprofit to make some tough decisions, like reinstating a waitlist.

“Many of our seniors rely on SNAP for groceries and for essential services, including meal delivery. Medicaid is also an important part of how we plan to grow and serve more people in the future. So if these programs face more cuts, more New Mexicans will turn to us for help, but at a time when we have fewer resources to meet that growing need,” Ruybal said.

Democratic politicians have been rallying opposition to the budget resolution. In New Mexico, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Stansbury both drew attention to potential SNAP cuts last week.

“They’re going to cut Medicaid for millions of Americans, they’re going to cut food assistance for millions of Americans, they’re going to cut tax breaks for single parents, and they’re going to cut life-saving programs that help millions of Americans survive so that they can give tax breaks to millionaires,” Stansbury said. “Now what I want to emphasize is that even though this is their evil plan, we can stop them.”

Stansbury said Republicans want to get the budget package to the president’s desk in May or June.

Environmental advocacy groups praise legislative efforts to address climate change - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Many environmental advocacy groups praised actions taken during the recently concluded legislative session, though some say not enough was done to rein in pollution from the oil and gas industry.

Conservation Voters New Mexico said in a statement that the actions taken during the legislative session provide important safeguards even as the federal government rolls back environmental regulations.

CVNM highlighted 21 bills awaiting the governor’s signature that will protect air, land, water and wildlife resources, as well as public health.

Those bills include Senate Bill 48, which creates the state-funded Community Benefit Fund, a grant program intended to support climate and community resilience efforts in New Mexico.

“We need to take a moment and reflect on the historic nature of SB 48 – Community Benefit Fund,” CVNM Climate and Energy Advocate Justin Garoutte said in a press release.

He said SB 48 and the $210 million in the budget bill that supports the fund’s mission “represents the state’s largest investment in community-based climate action in New Mexico to date. It comes at a critical moment, when federal resources like the Inflation Reduction Act are being gutted and states must step up.”

Garouette said SB 48 is an “important first step” that will help communities and Tribes build “a comprehensive response to fires, floods and long-term drought everyday New Mexicans are already facing.”

Additionally, SB 48 will help promote a transition to clean energy resources at a time when federal funding for such initiatives is being slashed, Garoutte said.

The Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club also praised funding for climate solutions.

“We are grateful for the legislative investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in climate solutions driven by community and workforce development initiatives,” the chapter’s director, Camilla Feibelman, said in a statement. “The innovative programs that this money funds will help the state avoid the worst impacts of global warming. But the impacts of the climate crisis were ever present this session as legislators worked to address water scarcity, wildfires, property damage and insurance impacts, and how to absorb these costs. Meanwhile the oil and gas industry spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to stop commonsense safeguards against the very emissions harming our state all while fighting modest taxation on their multibillion dollar profits that would support working families.”

While the legislature passed bills that advocates say will help the environment, several bills intended to curb the climate impact of the oil and gas industry failed to pass.

Those included bills championed by the Center for Biological Diversity and a group of New Mexicans who are suing the state over alleged failures to protect residents from fossil fuel pollution.

“It’s disgraceful that our governor and state representatives let yet another legislative session come to a close without taking any action to prioritize the health and environment of the people of New Mexico over the profits of oil and gas corporations,” Gail Evans, an Albuquerque-based attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “Our legislators didn’t even take the tiny step of ensuring our kids are protected from dangerous oil and gas pollution when they’re at school. It’s clear our elected officials aren’t willing to stand up to the fossil fuel industry. That’s why we’re suing them for breaking their constitutional duty to protect us from pollution. I look forward to arguing our case in court on behalf of every New Mexican.”

Evans referred to a bill that would have prevented future oil and gas operations from being placed within close proximity to schools.

‘It’s real in every city in America’: Mayor talks about challenges city faces as federal decisions trickle down - By Gregory R.C. Hasman, Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller spoke to about 200 people Sunday about the impact budget cuts and other actions taken by the Trump administration have had in recent weeks.

“It’s real here,” Keller said inside the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center. “It’s real in every city in America. That’s what is so terrible about this.”

Keller touched on topics ranging from budget cuts to immigration. He said the city planned to remain a “sanctuary city.”

“We’re not going to work with (Immigration and Customs Enforcement),” he said.

Keller said the city will also have to take a stand on its short-term budget.

The city is going to have to buckle down and “get ready for the storm, and that’s OK,” he said.

There are two ways to find money: to increase taxes and/or fees, or make cuts, Keller said.

“These cuts will force choices we don’t want to make like eliminating bus routes or charging you a lot to ride the bus because we can’t keep free fares and keep the route structure that we have,” he said.

Some of the cuts would impact other areas, Keller said, including:



Public Safety: The city could see an impact to a number of areas in law enforcement including drug enforcement, crime fighting technology and a decrease in the size of the police force. “Can you imagine how detrimental that would be, especially given the challenges we’re having with crime?” he asked.

Housing: Funding would affect projects like Uptown Connect — a mixed-use development that will be near the Uptown Transit Center — that would create almost 200 affordable housing units. “We will never see it” if “Trump keeps doing what he’s doing,” Keller said.

Minority businesses: Trump also issued an executive order laying out plans to axe seven government entities, including the Minority Business Development Agency.

“What they are doing is destroying every aspect of our community, including the business community,” Keller said.

Another area facing cuts is veterans affairs. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported the Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization that includes cutting over 80,000 jobs from the agency that provides health care and other services for millions of veterans.

“This country has a moral and ethical responsibility to take care of our veterans, those people that have sacrificed the most for our country,” Frank Smith, incoming Veterans & Military Families Caucus chairman, told the Journal. “To try to lump that into ‘waste’ is unconscionable.”

A lot of the cuts and executive orders are “pretty scary,” Albuquerque resident Jim Augeri said.

‘STAND TOGETHER'

One area the city is fighting back on relates to diversity, equality and inclusion, which Keller said the city will continue promoting as Trump tries to crackdown on DEI programs across the country. Keller said he will keep offices like Equity and Inclusion and Civil Rights.

He also said the city plans to continue being a “sanctuary city,” which limits or denies cooperation with federal immigration authorities, prevents city resources from being used for immigration enforcement or for sharing information about an individual’s immigration status, unless legally required.

“We are not going to change now,” Keller said.

The city also plans to continue committing to programs like Albuquerque Justice40, a Biden-Harris Administration initiative to deliver 40% of overall benefits from certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities.

“One of the best things we can do is make sure that we institutionalize what we want as a city ... so that no matter what politicians come around, they can’t mess it up,” Keller said.

To get through the next few years, he said, people are going to “need to do this together.”

Keller suggested people talk with their elected officials and tell them, “I want to help defend Albuquerque,” and to volunteer with local nonprofits.

“Of course, getting involved in those community groups is absolutely critical, way more now than it was even just a year ago,” he said.

Albuquerque resident Mary Mandeville said she felt inspired to start volunteering with organizations dedicated to helping young children.

“I think if we all stand together, we’re a heck of a lot stronger than if we don’t,” she said.

Body camera footage is released showing scene outside Gene Hackman's home - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Authorities have released body camera footage from outside the home of Gene Hackman, where the actor and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in late February.

The redacted footage shows deputies talking with the two workers who called authorities to report seeing someone lying on the floor inside the home. With no signs of forced entry or other evidence of suspicious circumstances, the deputies asked about the possibility of a gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning, and the workers said they didn't see how that could have been the case.

"Something's not right," one of the workers said.

Authorities soon determined there were no leaks that could have been fatal, further fueling a mystery that captured the public's attention.

It was solved about a week later when medical investigators confirmed that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's about a week after hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease — took the life of his wife.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released only some of the footage from the investigation.

A New Mexico court last week granted a temporary restraining order against the release of any photographs and video showing Hackman and his wife the inside of their home. Hackman's estate had filed the petition to withhold images, citing the need to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy in grief under the 14th Amendment.

Workers who had maintained the property talked to investigators about respecting Hackman and Arawaka's privacy. One worker described Arawaka as a private person.

The body camera footage also shows brief sightings of one of the couple's dogs running in the wooded hills on their property on the edge of Santa Fe. A man who identified himself to officers as a dog trainer who cared for the couple's pet dogs said the couple were "nuts" about their dogs.

"There's toys everywhere around the property," he said.

In a separate video, Arakawa's hairdresser told investigators that his client took the dogs with her everywhere and that the smallest one would often hang out inside the salon with them during her visits.

That dog was found inside a crate, not far from Arakawa's body. A report obtained by The Associated Press from the state Department of Agriculture's veterinary lab states the dog likely died from dehydration and starvation.

The actor's daughter, Elizabeth Hackman, told authorities she wanted the dog that died to be cremated. Authorities put her in touch with the local animal shelter to talk about the options.

___

Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and Rio Yamat in Las Vegas contributed to this report.