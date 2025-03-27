THURS: Records offer glimpses of accused Las Cruces shooters, + More

'What if we killed them?' Records offer glimpses of accused Las Cruces shooters - By Algernon D'Ammassa, Albuquerque Journal

Federal search warrants involving teenagers accused in the fatal Friday shootout in Las Cruces suggest they may face charges for firing guns within a few hundred feet of a school and tampering with evidence.

Gustavo Dominguez, 17, Nathan Rivas, 17, and Josiah Ontiveros, 15, have each been charged with three open counts of murder, along with 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, in the killing of three people at Young Park. The juveniles also face three counts apiece of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, state District Judge Grace Duran denied them pretrial release, confining them to juvenile detention.

“They will be going to grand jury, where we are seeking to indict them as serious youthful offenders,” a spokesperson for 3rd Judicial District Attorney Fernando Macias told the Journal. “When that indictment happens, they will be treated like adults throughout the rest of the process, including the trial and sentencing.”

Tomas Rivas agreed to pretrial detention pending further court proceedings Wednesday.

The search warrants sought DNA samples used for matching the defendants to guns recovered by law enforcement. They also provide some details into an investigation that saw four defendants, identified by witnesses and videos of the incident, arrested within 36 hours of the shootout.

The day following the shooting, according to an affidavit, FBI agents followed a black Mercedes sedan they said was driven by Tomas Rivas with Nathan Rivas, identified in court filings as his brother, riding in the car.

Agents say they observed the younger Rivas remove a bag from the car that was subsequently found in a dumpster, where a partly loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun was recovered. Inside an apartment, agents recovered two more Glock firearms, 9mm and .45 caliber, each of which had been reported stolen.

Also recovered from the apartment was a jacket matching the description of a jacket shown in cellphone footage of the shooting, worn by someone resembling Nathan Rivas.

Witness accounts alleged Ontiveros, the youngest of the defendants, stood over one of the victims on the ground and shot him execution style. Another witness said that, as they fled the scene, Ontiveros and another shooter were heard saying words to the effect of, “What if we killed them?”

Witnesses said two groups with personal grievances, one described as “the Rivas brothers,” opened fire on each other. The three killed were Dominick Estrada, 19; Andrew “AJ” Madrid, 16; and Jason Gomez, 17. Fifteen more people from the ages of 16 to 36 were wounded by gunfire, according to police.

Delinquency petitions, similar to criminal complaints for juvenile defendants, cited previous complaints for the judge to consider in determining whether the minor defendants were eligible for pretrial release. Those records indicate that the three young men had faced allegations involving fights, assaults on household members and criminal damage to the property of household members. The complaints were variously dismissed, handled informally, or addressed with citations.

An accusation against Nathan Rivas involving a sex crime — an allegation that has gained currency on social media — ended in an acquittal, according to court records.

In 2023, Dominguez was accused of pointing a gun at a pedestrian who confronted a red Mustang Dominguez was riding in, which had allegedly been “speeding up and down” Karen Drive. Dominguez was 15 years old at the time. The case was dismissed.

Amid rising temperatures, NM officials propose workplace protections - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexico environment officials are seeking approval for new heat protections for workers — both indoor and outdoor — which, if adopted, could go into effect as early as this summer.

Earlier this month, the New Mexico Environment Department submitted a draft rule to the Environmental Improvement Board for new standards for employers to prevent heat illnesses and related injuries, kicking off a public rule-making process.

The rule, for instance, would require employers to incorporate precautions such as rest periods, good shade or cooling areas and adequate drinking water in high-heat conditions, implement plans and training to prevent injuries and require tracking of injuries and the conditions under which they occur.

“New Mexico’s desert climate and naturally hot summer months, including the region’s rapidly warming climate, present a unique need for employee protection from heat illness and related injuries,” the department said in the petition for the hearing.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded a nationwide average of 3,389 injuries and illnesses per year between 2011 and 2020, and averaged 40 deaths annually in the same time period. These figures, however, are likely an undercount. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration in a 2023 report called the figures “a vast underestimate” caused by a variety of factors: inconsistent reporting from health professionals; lack of recognition of heat as a factor; underreporting from employers and workers.

Public health advocates told Source NM New Mexico urgently needs the rule, which they say will benefit workers in numerous industries, including restaurants, construction and agriculture. Six states — Maryland, California, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington — have adopted statewide regulations to reduce heat stress in the workplace.

In its application, the New Mexico Environment Department cited research that New Mexico’s temperatures are expected to rise in the coming years, driven by human-caused climate change.

They may also be hotter in the shorter term: The three-month outlook by the Climate Prediction Center shows hotter than average temperatures expected for New Mexico in the next three months.

New Mexico’s position as one of the fastest-warming in the U.S. is already harming workers, said Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg, a founding board member of Healthy Climate New Mexico, a nonprofit that advocates around climate and health issues, and will host an Extreme Heat Summit in April.

Matthews-Trigg, who has a masters in public health and is a certified emergency manager who researches climate change and public health, said heat impacts are directly impacting New Mexico.

“When we look at the data, especially the New Mexico specific data, the overwhelming number of people that experienced heat-related illness are people of working age, which we know really points to the risk people face and their jobs,” he said.

In its petition, the New Mexico Environment Department notes the most recent data shows heat stress visits are increasing in New Mexico among people ages 18 to 44. The New Mexico Department of Health’s Environmental Public Health Tracking Program documented over 900 emergency room visits due to heat in 2023 and more than 830 heat related emergency room visits since April 1, 2024

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Bureau started the process of making federal heat safety standards for workplaces in 2021, but the Trump administration has indefinitely paused the process.

Without a federal rule, state protections are crucial, Matthews-Trigg said.

“We are kind of setting ourselves up to be on the cutting edge, to learn from many of the lessons of other states and then also incorporating what’s really unique in New Mexico, both in how people work and our climate,” he said.

The draft rule would establish mandatory rests starting at 95 degrees depending on the intensity of work. The rule also would require employers to create heat prevention and safety plans; provide training; give access to emergency care; and to collect data when heat illness and injuries do happen. The rule would use the heat index created by the National Weather Service, which applies measures of both temperature and humidity, as well as direct sunlight and clothing, to better estimate the dangers of heat stress.

The rule would cover both indoor workers and outdoor workers, where the heat index at the workplace exceeds 80 degrees Fahrenheit. It would exclude workplaces that keep all working areas below 80 degrees on the heat index, people who telework and emergency personnel.

Physical work in high heat can result in heat exhaustion and heat stroke as well as long term impacts such as heart and kidney damage, neurological dysfunction, and death.

NMED requested two days June 24 and June 25 for the hearing. The next step is for the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau to open comment for 60 days in April.

Jorge Estrada, a spokesperson for NMED, told Source NM in an email Tuesday the comment period has not yet been scheduled. If the Environmental Improvement Board approves the rule, it could go into effect in July 2025, according to a NMED news release.

Trump order seeks to upend elections - By New Mexico Political Report

As part of his wide-ranging use of executive orders, President Donald Trump turned his attention to state election administration, a move that quickly prompted voting rights groups and others to promise lawsuits.

The order seeks to compel states to require proof of citizenship to vote and takes aim at mail-in balloting in states that allow ballots to arrive after Election Day to be counted.

Critics say a provision requiring documentary proof of citizenship would disenfranchise millions of legal voters, including the majority of married women who adopted their spouse’s surname, as the name on the identification would not match the birth certificate.

Since 2016, Trump has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories about elections, which only increased after he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

Voter fraud is extremely rare, and, even when it does happen, is often caught before the votes are tabulated.

The executive order said the federal government would withhold federal funds for states that do not comply.

A spokesman for the New Mexico Secretary of State told NM Political Report Tuesday that the office was still digging into the executive order.

“It is important to emphasize, though, that elections are the constitutional purview of the states, except for narrowly focused congressional actions,” Secretary of State spokesman Alex Curtas said. “The public should anticipate legal efforts to oppose this executive order.”

Curtas said the SOS’ office is “working closely with the New Mexico Department of Justice to analyze the impact of this executive order on New Mexico’s voters and election administrators.”

Wednesday, the League of Women Voters of the United States slammed the executive order, with the group’s CEO Celina Stewart calling it “an assault on our republic and a dangerous attempt to silence American voters.”

The group’s chief counsel, Marcia Johnson, said the order is “plainly unlawful.”

“The League is committed to working with our partners and legal advocates to pursue all avenues in fighting back against this dangerous order, and we will use every tool at our disposal to defend voters from unjust restrictions on their freedom to vote,” Johnson said.

The American Civil Liberties Union called the executive order “a significant overreach of executive power” that “poses a direct threat to the fundamental right to vote.”

“We will do everything in our power to stop this unconstitutional attack on the right to vote to ensure that every eligible American can participate in our democracy,” ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Sophia Lin Lakin said. “We will see President Trump in court.”

Federal judge struggles with scope of relief for fired workers - By Brian Witte, Associated Press

A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday he will at least briefly extend a temporary order requiring the Trump administration to bring back federal workers who were fired as part of a dramatic downsizing of the federal workforce, but the judge said he was struggling with the scope of a broad order.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar said he had "great reluctance" to issue a sweeping national preliminary injunction in the case, where 19 states and the District of Columbia contend they have been harmed by a large-scale reduction in the federal workforce without warning as required by law.

Bredar asked attorneys for plaintiff states and the federal government to submit supplemental documents by 10 a.m. Thursday on the question of the ramifications for the 19 states seeking relief and the 31 states that are not parties to the case.

During a federal court hearing in Baltimore, Bredar said "there's a lot of things wrong with national injunctions, just on a jurisprudential level, and courts and commentators are all over the issue."

"That doesn't mean the court won't enter one, if the circumstances and law on this case compel it, but I'm going to resist doing it," Bredar said. "You're going to have to show me that it's essential to remedying any harms that your clients are specifically experiencing."

The case is complicated by the fact that some federal employees may work a job in a state that is a party to the lawsuit, while they may live in a state that isn't. An example is in the Washington area, where an affected federal worker might live in Virginia, which isn't one of the states in the complaint, but work at a federal job in Maryland or the District of Columbia, which are parties in the lawsuit.

In the meantime, the judge said he planned to extend a temporary restraining order he issued last week that required the federal government to reinstate more than 24,000 federal workers. The order expires Thursday night, but the judge said he would extend it "at least briefly, because I think it's doubtful that given the work that still has to be accomplished that I could complete my opinion and any orders related to this before that TRO runs out."

The government is appealing the case to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court last week denied the administration's request for a stay of the temporary restraining order, since the district court held the Wednesday hearing. At the time, Judge Allison Jones Rushing took issue with the scope of district court rulings. She noted she was writing to "echo the growing concerns over district courts issuing nationwide injunctions to order redress for those who have not sought it."

The administration is already appealing to the Supreme Court a similar order to reinstate probationary workers from a judge in California. The Justice Department argues that federal judges can't force the executive branch to reverse its decisions on hiring and firing. Still, the government has been taking steps to rehire fired workers under those orders.

Both judges have found that the president can terminate probationary workers but determined the administration violated the law in the way they carried out the layoffs.

Bredar previously found that firings amount to a large-scale reduction in force that's subject to specific rules, including giving advance notice to states affected by the layoffs.

His ruling came in a lawsuit filed by 19 states that contend the Trump administration blindsided them with the layoffs, which could have devastating consequences for their state finances.

The Trump administration, on the other hand, argues that the states have no right to try and influence the federal government's relationship with its own workers. Republican President Donald Trump claims the cuts target fraud, waste and abuse in a bloated federal government.

Probationary workers have been targeted for layoffs across the federal government because they're usually new to the job and lack full civil service protection. Multiple lawsuits have been filed over the mass firings.

The states suing the Trump administration include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. The District of Columbia also is a plaintiff.

Proposed changes to NM reading instruction await governor’s signature - By Leah Romero, Source New MexicoWhile efforts to pass a proposed overhaul to how New Mexico educators teach reading fell short during the legislative session, several elements were added to other successful bills, which the sponsor described as a “solid win.”

President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) sponsored Senate Bill 242, the Science of Reading Act, this session, which proposed amending the Public School Code to require new and established teachers be trained in what’s called “structured literacy,” and would have prohibited “balanced literacy techniques.” Structured literacy, a science-backed method of teaching students the foundations of reading through phonics, vocabulary and comprehension, is particularly used to teach children with dyslexia. Balanced literacy, contrastingly, uses context and visual clues.

“Forty-two other states have either already put this in their statute or they are working towards doing it now,” Stewart told Source NM of the push to require structured literacy. She also pointed to Mexico and Finland as examples of countries where using structured literacy has been successful.

New Mexico has provided a structured literacy course for elementary teachers called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) since 2019. Stewart said “we are now seeing the results of this work in pockets around the state,” including in Gadsden and Roswell, where English language learners and children living in poverty — categories identified in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit as at-risk in the state — are showing improved reading proficiency.

SB242 would have also required school districts to notify parents of their children’s reading performance twice a year for K-3 students, and to notify parents if their first grade child showed reading difficulty following a dyslexia screening.

The bill found support on the Senate side, but was held up in the House Education Committee due to concerns over biliteracy needs and what lawmakers saw as a lack of attention to English language learners. Stewart presented amendments to the bill, but the committee eventually voted to table it indefinitely.

The Senate later added provisions of the original bill as amendments to several other bills. These included House Bill 167, which would require the Public Education Department to cover the cost of high school equivalency tests for some students, and House Bill 156, which would increase each of the three minimum teacher salary tiers by $5,000. Both bills included provisions to establish structured literacy as the primary approach to teaching the foundations of reading and require colleges of education in New Mexico to teach the approach.

The bills were sent to the House floor for a concurrence vote, but representatives took issue with the amendments, particularly with HB167, saying the Senate was attempting to pass a bill despite it failing in committee. The House voted not to concur on SB167, sending it back to the Senate, whose members voted to rescind the amendments in the final hours of the session. HB167 as it originally stood awaits the signature of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

However, the House did vote to concur with the science of reading additions to HB156, which also now awaits the governor’s signature.

Stewart told Source NM that her original bill was 22 pages long, but she condensed it into three to four pages for the amendments, leaving out parental notification requirements, among other points. Nonetheless, she still said lawmakers made progress on this issue.

“Absolutely a first step, a good, solid win,” she said.

Stewart, a retired educator, said she has been working to address New Mexico’s approach to literacy education for 30 years, ever since the National Council on Teacher Quality gave all universities in the state a failing grade. This prompted her to introduce House Joint Memorial 16 in 2010, directing university deans and members of the Legislative Education Study Committee to study reading curriculum in teacher education programs.

“I will continue to work with the secretary of education and the governor,” Stewart said. “As we move forward, I will continue to work with them on ensuring that our teachers are well trained.”

New Mexico to allow cyclists to roll through stop signs - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Starting on July 1, people riding bicycles in New Mexico will be able to ride through stop signs without coming to a full stop, and stop at red traffic lights and continue even if the light hasn’t turned green — as long as it’s safe to do so.

That’s according to a new state law Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 73 changes New Mexico’s traffic law to allow cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs, and to treat red traffic lights as stop signs and proceed if there are no other cars, cyclists or pedestrians.

While it may seem counterintuitive to people who don’t use bicycles, this is already common practice among bicycle riders in New Mexico because a cyclist wants to carry their momentum on the bike, said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, who carried the bill, during a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Doing this gets the cyclist out of the blind spot of motorists who have stopped at an intersection, Sedillo Lopez told the committee.

Eric Biedermann, a board member at-large of nonprofit advocacy organization BikeABQ, told the committee being able to treat a stop sign as a yield sign and a traffic light as a stop sign enhances cyclist safety because it reduces their exposure to cars, increases their visibility to cars and reduces the risk of being “right hooked” if a car doesn’t see them or a “left cross” from oncoming traffic.

“There are a number of ways in which being able to proceed through an intersection with a head start before the cars move really enhances cyclist safety,” Biedermann told the committee. He was also speaking on behalf of Bike Santa Fe and Velo Cruces.

The so-called “Idaho stop” — taking its name from the first U.S. state to ease traffic laws for cyclists — resulted in a 14.5% reduction in cyclist injuries a year after the state of Idaho enacted a similar law in 1982, according to a review of Idaho Office of Highway Safety data.

In New Mexico, between 2019 and 2023, 1,457 cyclists had crashes, according to the University of New Mexico Geospatial and Population Studies Center. Of those, 39 were killed, 115 were seriously injured and 694 were able to walk away.

Lynn Pickard, a retired New Mexico Court of Appeals judge and member of Santa Fe Seniors on Bikes, told the committee data show that as many as half of collisions between cars and bikes happen within intersections.

“So anything we can do to get cyclists into and out of the intersections quickly — leaving of course, for us, to determine our own safety if there are other cars there or pedestrians there — would be really helpful for us,” she said.

Bernalillo County won’t collect on Trump campaign debt - By Matthew Reichbach, City Desk ABQ

After four years, Bernalillo County can no longer collect unpaid debts. This week, the Bernalillo County Commission voted to remove certain uncollectible debts from the books, including nearly $140,000 owed to the county by the campaign of Donald Trump.

The debt dated back to a 2019 campaign stop in Albuquerque for costs incurred by overtime and other costs from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The county also had to shut down operations in downtown Albuquerque for security for the event.

The county sent an invoice to the Trump campaign as recently as March 3 of this year, but did not receive a response.

County commissioner Eric Olivas criticized the lack of payment from the presidential campaign.

“Despite raising billions of dollars for his multiple campaigns, we’re now writing off that debt. He hasn’t paid his bills,” Olivas said. “This isn’t surprising based on what we know about other past business practices and the various things that have been associated with this person.”

Olivas also floated an idea to make sure the situation doesn’t happen again.

“If they are using county services or in any way impacting county services for campaign-related activities, they should have to pay either up front or put down some sort of deposit,” he said.

The practice of removing uncollectible debt from the county’s books is in accordance with state law and legal opinions find it does not violate the New Mexico Constitution’s anti-donation clause.

The Trump campaign’s debt was part of $571,188.94 in delinquent accounts. Most of that money was owed to the Solid Waste Fund, including billed services and late fees.

Antonio E. Jaramillo, Operations & Maintenance Department Director noted that “solid waste is a mandatory service” and that the county cannot stop operations for lack of payment.

Jaramillo said that the county has other options and has put liens on properties.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said last year that Trump still owed the city more than $200,000.