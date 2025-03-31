MON: Authorities investigate damaging fire at New Mexico's GOP headquarters, + More

Authorities investigate damaging fire at New Mexico's GOP headquarters - Associated Press

Federal authorities are investigating a fire early Sunday that damaged the entryway to the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Agents working with local authorities recovered unspecified "incendiary materials" at the scene, said Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Cody Monday. He declined to say what the materials were or to share further details.

The fire follows numerous acts of vandalism in recent weeks directed against Tesla, the electric-car company whose owner, Elon Musk, has led Republican President Donald Trump's effort to slash the federal workforce. Several of those cases involved Molotov cocktails that were used to start fires at dealerships. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has called it a "wave of domestic terrorism."

Attacks on property carrying the logo of Elon Musk's electric-car company are cropping up across the U.S. and overseas. While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and privately owned cars have been targeted.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. and brought it under control within about five minutes, according to Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured. But the blaze badly burned the entrance and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the office, where three people work full time, according to Fejer and Republican party representatives.

A photo provided by GOP representatives showed the charred entrance of the building with wood and pieces of burned insulation scattered on the ground. A broken and burned door was set to one side.

The GOP office's security system detected the fire, said New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela. She credited firefighters with quickly extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire from spreading.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called arson a cowardly act.

"Politically motivated crimes of any kind are unacceptable, and I am grateful to our fire department for their swift response," the mayor, a Democrat, said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "This incident is being investigated at the federal level, and I urge anyone with information to report it immediately."

Barela said GOP representatives also found spray paint on the side of the building about 50 feet (15 meters) from the entrance, saying "ICE=KKK." Monday, the ATF spokesperson, declined to comment on the graffiti.

Agents from the FBI also were on the scene investigating, according to Fejer. FBI representatives could not be reached immediately for comment.

New Mexico lawmakers pass bill allowing immigrants to work as police - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

State lawmakers sent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham a bill that would, if enacted, allow immigrants authorized to work by the federal government to become police officers in New Mexico.

Currently, New Mexico law limits policing jobs to people with U.S. citizenship.

Senate Bill 364 would open these jobs up to applicants who have work authorization from the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, part of the federal Department of Homeland Security.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, she has not yet decided whether to sign SB364.

“The governor is going through each bill that made it to the 4th floor and there is a process where she evaluates each one. She has until April 11 to decide,” Deputy Director of Communications Jodi McGinnis Porter told Source NM on Friday.

SB364 co-sponsor Sen. Cindy Nava (D-Bernalillo) told the Senate Judiciary Committee the bill would remove “outdated restrictions” in state law and allow immigrants with federal work authorization to be police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The bill, if enacted, would allow legal permanent residents and beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to become police officers, if they meet all the standards and qualifications, Nava said. She told the House Judiciary Committee it would open the door to more than 51,000 New Mexicans to apply for police jobs.

“These are individuals who are desperately needed by our police departments and sheriff’s offices,” said Nava, who is a DACA recipient herself.

The Albuquerque Police Department has indicated that its 885 sworn officers are 74% of the budgeted capacity, according to the Department of Workforce Solutions’ analysis of the bill.

Using national survey data from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the department estimates New Mexico has between 749 and 1,947 empty but funded positions for patrol officers, supervisors and detectives.

SB364 was sponsored by Nava, House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque), Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque), Senate Judiciary Chair Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces), and Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho).

SB364 passed the Senate on March 13 and the House of Representatives on March 21. It passed unanimously through the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee, and passed with bipartisan support through the House Judiciary Committee.

Jessica Inez Martinez, director of policy and coalition building at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, was an expert witness on SB364 and told the House Judiciary Committee that legal permanent residents must go through a lengthy process to achieve that status and then in order to maintain it, must not commit specific crimes. DACA recipients, to maintain their status, can’t commit any crimes, she said.

“They would go through the process to do the background checks like every other candidate that is going through the law enforcement process,” she said.

She also noted people who achieve legal permanent residence can also become citizens within three to five years. DACA recipients cannot achieve citizenship but can get work authorization, she said.

Rep. Nicole Chavez (R-Albuquerque) said she had thought that noncitizens can’t carry firearms and asked how that would work under the bill. Sen. Brandt responded by reading from a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice that outlines exceptions to that prohibition, including DACA recipients who are certified police officers, who may possess firearms and ammunition issued to them by the police department for official use.

If an officer’s job requires them to be armed 24/7, then they are allowed to take the gun home, but if their job only allows them to carry while on shift, then they lock the gun up in the department’s armory every day, Brandt said.

In her presentations to legislative committees about the bill, Nava spoke in detail about her brother, who is a DACA recipient like her and moved away from New Mexico to work for the police department in Blue Island, Illinois.

Jeffrey Farr, chief of police in Blue Island, told the House Judiciary Committee via Zoom that his department employs seven DACA recipients and started hiring them about two years ago because they found it “increasingly difficult to communicate with the community that we are supposed to serve.”

“Each of them have played a vital role in the success of our police department,” Farr said. “I highly encourage you to pass this law.”

Judge weighs request to withhold investigation records in deaths of Gene Hackman and wife - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A New Mexico court is weighing whether to block the disclosure of an array of records from an investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at the request of the couple's estate.

Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson scheduled a hearing Monday to consider a request from estate representative Julia Peters to seal photos, video and documents to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy. The court put a temporary hold on the release of records pending the hearing.

The partially mummified remains of Hackman and Arakawa were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police. Authorities have confirmed Hackman, 95, died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease about a week after his wife's death. Hackman may have been unaware Arakawa, 65, was dead.

Her cause of death was listed as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a rare, rodent-borne disease.

New Mexico's open records law blocks public access to sensitive images, including depictions of dead bodies. Experts also say some medical information is not considered public record under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

Peters has emphasized the possibly shocking nature of photographs and video in the investigation and potential for their dissemination by media in the bid to block them from being released.

The Hackman family estate's lawsuit also seeks to block the release of autopsy reports by the Office of the Medical Investigator and death investigation reports by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The bulk of death investigations by law enforcement and autopsy reports by medical investigators are typically considered public records under state law in the spirit of ensuring government transparency and accountability.

Authorities unraveled the mysterious circumstances of the couple's deaths and described their conclusions at a March 7 news conference without releasing most related written and photographic records.

One of the couple's three dogs, a kelpie mix named Zinna, also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Arakawa. Two other dogs survived.

The written request to seal the records notes the couple placed "a significant value on their privacy and took affirmative vigilant steps" to safeguard it during their lives, including after they moved to Santa Fe and Hackman retired. The state capital is known as a refuge for celebrities, artists and authors.

Arakawa had no children, while Hackman is survived by three children from a previous marriage. Privacy likely also will play a role as the couple's estate is settled. According to probate court documents, Hackman signed an updated will in 2005 leaving his estate to his wife, while the will she signed that same year directed her estate to him. With both of them dying, management of the estate is in Peters' hands.

A request is pending to appoint a trustee to administer assets in two trusts associated with the estate. Without trust documents being made public, it's unclear who the beneficiaries are and how the assets will be divided.

Attorneys who specialize in estate planning in New Mexico say it's possible more details could come out if there were any legal disputes over the assets. Even then, they said, the parties likely would ask the court to seal the documents.

Mexican wolf heads toward Mount Taylor - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

A female Mexican gray wolf is wandering toward Mount Taylor.

This wolf, who was given the name Ella by school children and is identified by the number F-2996, left the experimental population area by crossing north past Interstate-40.

“Ella is not just a number—she’s a sentient being, a bold young wolf charting her own path and showing us that wolves are the true agents of their recovery. By dispersing north of I-40, she’s proving that suitable, wild habitat still exists where wolves once thrived,” Claire Musser, the executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, said in a press release. “Each wolf carries unique knowledge, instincts, and personality—traits essential to building strong, resilient packs. We need all of them, and they need the freedom to roam.”

Wildlife advocates say Ella is heading in the direction of a pristine area with large elk herds, where wolves historically roamed. The advocates say Ella is near a location called Lobo Canyon, which suggests the area is appropriate for wolf populations.

Ella is the third female in three years to leave the experimental population area and head northward. A female wolf called Asha left the experimental population area twice — in 2022 and 2023 — though wildlife officials captured her in late 2023 in the Jemez Mountains near the Valles Caldera National Preserve in late 2023. Wildlife officials cited the lack of suitable mates and risks that Asha could be mistaken for a coyote and killed as reasons why they chose to capture her.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service does not currently have plans to capture Ella, who was roaming about 20 miles north of I-40 on Thursday.

Wildlife advocates are urging the Fish and Wildlife Service to allow wolves like Ella to move out of the experimental population area.

“True recovery of the endangered Mexican wolf will require allowing them to expand their range,” Kirk Robinson, executive director of Western Wildlife Conservancy, said in a press release. “Insisting on an artificial boundary that wolves must not cross makes no sense.”

The advocates say Mount Taylor — which is sacred to various Indigenous groups including the Navajo, Hopi, Zuni and the Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma — provides excellent habitat for Mexican wolves.

“Twenty-seven years ago this week, the wilds of the southwest were once again greeted with the howls of Mexican gray wolves. How exciting that as we honor this anniversary, we’re also celebrating another milestone – yet another courageous wolf is proving that wolves belong north of I-40,” Regan Downey, director of education at the Wolf Conservation Center, said in a press release.

At least half of US states now outlaw devices that convert pistols into machine guns - By David A. Lieb, Associated Press

In New Mexico, police and prosecutors backed an effort to outlaw devices that convert pistols into machine guns. In Alabama, the governor made it a priority.

Lawmakers in both states — one led by Democrats, the other by Republicans — responded this year with new laws making so-called Glock switches illegal.

At least half of U.S. states now have similar laws prohibiting the possession of such devices, a list that has grown over the past decade as law enforcement officers have found more of the tiny yet powerful devices attached to guns.

States are mimicking federal law, which for decades has generally prohibited machine guns and any parts that can transform semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones.

WHAT DOES FEDERAL LAW SAY?

U.S. law defines a machine gun as a weapon that automatically fires more than one shot with a single pull of a trigger. The definition also includes any parts designed to convert a weapon into a machine gun.

Federal law prohibits possessing machine guns made after 1986, with some exceptions for law enforcement, the military and certain licensed dealers. Nearly all conversion devices are illegal because they were made more recently.

People convicted of possessing machine guns and conversion devices can face up to 10 years in prison.

WHAT IS A GLOCK SWITCH?

A Glock switch is one type of a machine gun conversion device. It's a metal or plastic piece, about the size of a coin, that attaches to the back of Glock pistol, a brand that is popular with both police and criminals. The switch interferes with a gun's internal trigger components so that it fires continuously when the trigger is pulled back and held.

A gun outfitted with a switch can fire dozens of bullets in mere seconds, similar to a factory-made machine gun.

Other brands of pistols that mimic Glocks also can be converted to machine guns. So can some semiautomatic rifles. Such conversion devices also are referred to as auto sears, selector switches or chips.

WHAT DOES THE DATA INDICATE?

The use of auto sears spiked in the past decade, partly because they can be made inexpensively with 3D printers.

From 2012 to 2016, just 814 machine gun conversion parts were taken into custody by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That swelled to 5,454 from 2017-2021.

In January, former President Joe Biden's administration said 12,360 suspected machine gun conversion devices had been recovered in the U.S. and submitted to the ATF during a roughly 34-month period ending in October 2024.

Five states including Florida, Illinois, Texas, Montana and North Dakota accounted for nearly half that total.

WHAT HAVE STATES BEEN DOING?

Alabama is the latest state to outlaw Glock switches. A law signed this month by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey makes possessing parts designed to convert pistols into machine guns a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The bipartisan push in Alabama came after police said they believed conversion devices had been used in fatal shootings, including one in September that killed four and injured 17 people outside a Birmingham lounge.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a law in February making possession of a weapon conversion device a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Similar legislation passed the New Jersey General Assembly last week and now heads to the Senate. Bills also are pending in other states.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a law last year making auto sears illegal. But Youngkin vetoed legislation this past week that would have broadened an existing ban on "trigger activators" to cover additional devices that increase firing rates of semiautomatic weapons.

WHAT DO GUN CONTROL ADVOCATES WANT?

Groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety say state laws provide a sometimes easier alternative to federal prosecution for possessing Glock switches. But they want to go further.

Everytown for Gun Safety is backing legislation in California, Maryland and New York that would make it illegal to sell pistols that could be transformed into machine guns.

"That really puts the pressure where it belongs — on the manufactures that are making money off of guns that they know can be readily turned into machine guns," said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.

Several cities and states including Baltimore, Chicago, Minnesota and New Jersey have sued Glock for making pistols that can be converted by others to automatic weapons.

WHAT DO GUN-RIGHTS GROUPS SAY?

The National Rifle Association notes U.S. attorneys already can prosecute people for misusing gun conversion devices without the need for state laws.

Gun Owners of America, another gun-rights group, contends people should have a Second Amendment right to own machine guns. State laws against machine gun conversation devices are "duplicative" and "pure virtue signaling," said Aidan Johnston, federal affairs director for Gun Owners of America.

He said guns converted to fire automatically can have practical uses like eliminating large groups of feral hogs that are destroying land.

"Just because you put that on your firearm doesn't mean that you are a violent criminal or that you necessarily are a dangerous person," Johnston said.

New Mexico taps UC San Diego's Eric Olen to replace Richard Pitino - Associated Press

New Mexico hired UC San Diego's Eric Olen on Sunday as its next basketball coach.

Olen will replace Richard Pitino, who left to become Xavier's coach on Tuesday.

"Eric is a proven winner with an incredible track record," New Mexico athletic director Fernando Lovo said in a statement. "Beyond the accolades and success on the court, he is a values-driven leader who puts student-athletes first. We're confident he'll bring tremendous energy and vision to our program."

Olen spent 21 years at San Diego, the last 12 as head coach, and guided the Tritons through their transition from Division II to Division I. San Diego qualified for the NCAA Tournament this season in its first year of eligibility after winning the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Tritons lost to Michigan 68-65 in the first round.

Olen is the school's all-time leader in wins at 240-119.

He takes over a Lobos program that reached the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. New Mexico won its opening game over Marquette before losing to Michigan State.

Former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent headed to UCLA. St. John's star RJ Luis Jr. declares for draft - Associated Press

UCLA has landed former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

Dent announced his decision to play at Westwood on Instagram on Friday, less than a week after opting to enter the transfer portal.

St. John's second-team All-American RJ Luis Jr. is declaring for the NBA draft while retaining his eligibility and entering the transfer portal, his agent told ESPN.

ESPN also reported Kansas big man Flory Bidunga will enter the portal as well.

Dent was the Mountain West Conference player of the year after averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to fill the hole left at UCLA by Dylan Andrews, who also is in the transfer portal.

Dent played three seasons under Richard Pitino, who became Xavier's head coach after leading the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament the past two years.

Luis was the Big East player of the year after averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. The 6-7 forward was the Big East Tournament most outstanding player and helped St. John's earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But he was on the bench late in the Red Storm's 75-66 loss to Arkansas in the second round.

Luis finished 3 for 17 from the floor without an assist, scoring nine points in 30 minutes. He was removed by coach Rick Pitino with 4:56 remaining in a two-point game and didn't return.

The 6-9 Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while providing a spark off the bench behind All-American Hunter Dickinson.