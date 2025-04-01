TUES: Wolf wandering outside of experimental population area near Mt. Taylor found dead, + More

Wolf that left experimental population area found dead - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the cause of death of a Mexican gray wolf who left the experimental population area this month and traveled north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico.

The wolf, dubbed “Ella” by school children, was found dead on Sunday near Mount Taylor.

While officials have not released the cause of death, conservation groups and agencies are offering a combined reward of more than $105,000 for information that helps convict anyone of unlawfully killing a Mexican wolf, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

“The rugged slopes of Mount Taylor and surrounding areas host healthy herds of elk and would provide exceptional wolf habitat if humans were not intent on excluding them,” Sally Paez, staff attorney for New Mexico Wild, said in a press release. “It is no surprise that a young wolf like Ella was drawn toward this wild landscape and we are deeply saddened by her loss.”

Wildlife advocates mourned the loss of the young, female wolf, but said her journey shows that the lobos should not be limited to artificial boundaries like I-40.

“It’s always devastating when we lose a member of this still small and imperiled population,” said Chris Smith, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians. “But when we find that a young, intrepid wolf like Ella is taken, it’s especially painful. Eventually, lobos will re-colonize their historic range. Until then, we will fight for their survival.”

The wildlife advocates say the leading cause of death in Mexican gray wolves is illegal killing.

People wishing to provide information that could be helpful in the case can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife special agents in Pinetop, Arizona at 346-254-0515 or the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Operation Game Thief line at 800-432-4263.

People found guilty of killing a Mexican wolf can face criminal penalties of up to $50,000 and possibly up to a year in jail. They could also face civil penalties of up to $25,000.

Former NM state senator Bill O'Neill dies following cancer battle - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

Former New Mexico legislator Bill O’Neill, an Albuquerque Democrat who pushed to make it easier for released inmates to land jobs and was fond of reading his Roundhouse-inspired poetry to colleagues, died Monday after a battle with cancer.

His death at a Santa Fe hospital prompted an outpouring of condolences, including from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland.

Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, who served with O’Neill in both the House and Senate, said O’Neill was loved by constituents and colleagues alike.

“He fought passionately for what he believed in while remaining authentic the entire time,” said Maestas, who cited O’Neill’s efforts to reduce recidivism by pushing bills removing barriers for formerly incarcerated individuals to get work after being released.

The former founder of a halfway house for individuals released on parole, O’Neill was first elected to an Albuquerque-based state House seat in 2008.

After four years in the House, he won election to an open state Senate seat in 2012 and held the seat until the end of last year, after losing his primary election race to fellow Democrat Debbie O’Malley.

During his time in the Legislature, O’Neill focused much of his attention on parole-related legislation, including a 2019 bill expanding a “ban the box” law that bars employers from asking job applicants right off the bat about criminal convictions.

“Nothing’s more important than a good job, and it’s oftentimes hard to coax this population into believing they could even have a chance,” O’Neill said in 2016 about the issue.

But he also championed legislation seeking to make it easier for independent voters to cast ballots in New Mexico primary elections without having to change their party affiliations.

While he was not successful in getting such legislation to the governor’s desk, lawmakers did pass such a bill during this year’s 60-day session.

An Ohio native, O’Neill played football for Cornell University and was a regular participant in the annual legislative charity basketball game.

Before winning election to the Legislature, he was appointed as executive director of New Mexico’s juvenile parole board by then-Gov. Bill Richardson in 2005.

O’Neill also authored several collections of poetries and books, including the 2021 novel “Short Session” that featured a state senator as the book’s protagonist.

He also wrote a one-act play called “Save the Bees” that focused on partisan pressures and was based on his friendship with former state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Roswell Republican.

“His willingness to share the essence of serving in the Legislature through his gift with words was always appreciated and will be greatly missed by his Senate colleagues,” the Senate Democratic caucus said in a Monday statement.

Keller, who served with O’Neill in the Senate, described his former colleague Monday as “our poet public servant.”

“I’m grateful to have worked with him for 20 years, and he always brought an eccentric charm and wit to every conversation,” Keller said in a statement.

No details on memorial services for O’Neill had been announced as of late Monday.

A court is allowing the release of most records in the Gene Hackman death investigation - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A court on Monday cleared the way for the release of investigative records from the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as long as depictions of the deceased couple are blocked from view.

The ruling from a New Mexico judge allows the possible release of redacted police body camera video and other investigative materials, including images of the couple's dead dog. All photos, video and documents from the investigation had been restricted from release by an earlier, temporary court order.

"There shall be no depiction of either body in any video production" or photographic image of the bodies, Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson said in response to questions from attorneys on his ruling.

A representative for the Hackman family estate had urged a New Mexico judge to keep the records sealed to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy.

The partially mummified remains of Hackman and Arakawa were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.

Authorities have said Hackman, 95, died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease about a week after his wife died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a rare, rodent-borne disease. Hackman may have been unaware Arakawa, 65, was dead.

One of the couple's three dogs, a kelpie mix named Zinna, also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive. A state veterinary lab tied the dog's death to dehydration and starvation.

Authorities unraveled the mysterious circumstances of the couple's deaths and described their conclusions at a March 7 news conference without releasing most related written and photographic records.

New Mexico's open records law blocks public access to sensitive images, including depictions of dead bodies. Experts also say some medical information is not considered public record under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

In seeking to block the release of records, estate representative Julia Peters had emphasized the possibly shocking nature of photographs and video in the investigation and potential for their dissemination by media. The Hackman family estate also sought to block the eventual release of autopsy reports by the Office of the Medical Investigator and death investigation reports by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

An attorney for the estate, Kurt Sommer, argued during Monday's hearing that the couple took great pains to stay out of the public light during their lifetimes and that the right to control the use of their names and likenesses should extend to their estate in death.

The bulk of death investigations by law enforcement and autopsy reports by medical investigators are typically considered public records under state law in the spirit of ensuring government transparency and accountability.

The Associated Press, CBS News and CBS Studios intervened in the matter. Gregory P. Williams, an attorney for the news outlets, told the judge that they had previously said in court filings that they would not disseminate images of the couple's bodies and would blur images to obscure them from other records.

"There is certainly a public interest in knowing how their deaths were investigated and knowing how that was handled," Williams said.

Susan Madore, a publicist who had worked with the Hackmans for years, testified that the couple relished living in Santa Fe because it afforded them anonymity. Hackman retired in the early 2000s.

Arakawa had no children, while Hackman is survived by three children from a previous marriage.

At Monday's hearing, an attorney for Hackman's son and daughters highlighted the possible traumatic effects of releasing conversations about the deaths within police body camera videos.

Scot Sauder, an attorney for the state medical investigator, told the judge that autopsy reports for Hackman and his wife do not yet exist and won't include past health care information once completed. It can take months for autopsy reports to be completed.

Privacy likely also will play a role as the couple's estate is settled. According to probate court documents, Hackman signed an updated will in 2005 leaving his estate to his wife while the will she signed that year directed her estate to him. With both dying, management of the estate is in Peters' hands.

Without trust documents being made public, it's unclear who the beneficiaries are and how the assets will be divided.

Associated Press writer Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque contributed to this report.

Fire at New Mexico GOP headquarters under investigation as arson - By Susan Montoya Bryan and Matthew Brown, Associated Press

A fire that damaged the entryway to the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque is being investigated as arson, a fire official said Monday.

No suspect has been named in the Sunday morning blaze that's under investigation by local authorities, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Incendiary materials were found on the scene, according to an ATF spokesperson. Spray paint on the side of the building read "ICE=KKK," said Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue. Fejer said federal officials were taking over the arson investigation.

During a Monday press conference in front of the burned entryway — which was covered with plywood and had two burned doors propped against it — Republican leaders described the fire as a deliberate attack.

They sought to link the blaze to an "ongoing crime crisis" in New Mexico, including a shooting earlier this month in Las Cruces that left three people dead. Republican lawmakers have recently urged Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to exercise her authority to bring the legislators back to the Capitol to seek solutions to the violence.

"I urge the governor and Democratic colleagues to come to the table with meaningful solutions," said state Senate Minority Leader Bill Sharer. "Let's turn the temperature down and work together."

The building, which authorities said was unoccupied at the time of the fire, had extensive damage from smoke and water used by firefighters, leaving the GOP offices uninhabitable for now.

Surveillance video from the inside the building captured images of the fire, said party spokeswoman Ash Soular. She declined Monday morning to give further details and said law enforcement asked the party not to release the video or discuss its contents in detail.

The weekend fire followed vandalism across the U.S. in recent weeks targeting dealerships for Tesla, the electric car company owned by Elon Musk, who is leading Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to slash the federal workforce. Trump has also sought to ramp up deportation efforts against people living in the country illegally, led by agents at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Democrats, including Gov. Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, denounced the fire and said politically motivated crimes are unacceptable.

"There is no excuse for political violence or vandalism of any kind, and I strongly condemn Sunday's attack on the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters," Lujan Grisham said in a Monday social media post.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico flood recovery, ambulance purchasing bills into law - By Danielle Prokop, Source New MexicoGov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed two bills into law that will give local governments more ways to access money to aid in disaster recovery and emergency response.

One will allow the use of property tax bonds to fix infrastructure damaged by floodwaters, and the other will change a funding mechanism to help cities and towns purchase ambulances. Lujan Grisham signed them both Friday.

“These bills provide critical tools for our municipalities to recover from devastating floods and strengthen our emergency medical services across the state,” the Democratic governor Lujan Grisham said in a written statement Monday.

The first law, Senate Bill 383, expands the use of revenue bonds to include “rebuilding, repairing, replacing, and hardening of municipal property damaged by a flood,” and allows local governments including cities and counties to implement a 0.327% gross tax to help pay for the bonds.

Previously, the law only allowed municipalities to enact the tax on property sales or services bought within the area.

Sen. Candy Spence Ezzell (R-Roswell) the sponsor of SB 383, said she was “beyond thrilled,” about the signing when reached by phone on Monday. The new law will allow Roswell to raise funds to apply for federal dollars after devastating floods ripped through the community in October, killing two people.

“It will help Roswell get matching funds where they can apply for the FEMA money to help with getting everything back,” Ezzell said. “The bill also gives other towns and counties the opportunity to do the same thing in case they are faced with some other natural disaster as well.”

In order to enact the tax, local governments will have to adopt bonds and send them to the voters for approval. SB383 contains an emergency clause, which enacts the bill into law immediately.

Senate Bill 197 allows municipalities to purchase ambulances using bonds and allows the state to move money from the Emergency Medical Services Fund to the Department of Finance and Administration to pledge in repaying the loans, similar to the process to buy fire trucks.

Ambulances are often too expensive for small local governments to purchase outright, said New Mexico Municipal League, which lobbies on behalf of cities, in an analysis of the bill. A single ambulance often costs over $200,000.

SB197 goes into effect July 1.

City of Albuquerque to e-scooter companies: ‘The honeymoon phase is over’ - KUNM News

It’s not an uncommon sight in Albuquerque in recent months: rentable e-scooters strewn across the sidewalk, tipped over in yards, or otherwise in the way. The City of Albuquerque announced today/yesterday [MON] that it will no longer stand for it.

The city says it seized and impounded 38 improperly parked e-scooters following a sweep of the Nob Hill and university areas.

In a statement, city officials say the action was the result of “the vendors' slow response times to reported issues.”

Planning Department Director Alan Varela told the scooter companies permitted to operate in the city, including Spin, Lime and Beam, that “The honeymoon phase is over.”

The city is charging the companies $200 a day to store their scooters and a $100 fee to relocate them.

This is still not normal: In town halls, Stansbury warns of Democratic peril, calls for action - By Kevin Hendricks, City Desk ABQ

In a pair of town hall meetings last week, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a strong warning about the current state of American democracy, urging constituents to take action against what she describes as unprecedented challenges under the current administration.

Addressing a large audience in La Entrada Park in Corrales, Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat with a water resources and science education background, highlighted the nation’s critical threats, including the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk.

“I genuinely believe the most dangerous tool in Donald Trump’s arsenal right now is Elon Musk,” Stansbury said. “He’s the wealthiest man on earth and he has accumulated even more wealth since he came into the White House. He has unlimited money to spend. He can literally spend hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money to run elections, either for people he supports or against people he doesn’t.”

Stansbury, the ranking member of the DOGE Subcommittee on Oversight, spoke in Corrales after holding an earlier town hall in Placitas. Both events had a similar theme that democracy is under threat from the Trump administration and requires active defense from citizens and legal professionals.

“We, as Americans, are rebellious people,” Stansbury said. “We are seeing an unprecedented attack on our democracy, our institutions, our federal agencies and our federal workers, and New Mexicans are scared and frightened.”

Stansbury said the country’s resilience stems from its ability to challenge authority and continuously improve democratic institutions. However, she also expressed deep concern, especially for New Mexico, where she said federal funding cuts have hit local organizations, including programs at the University of New Mexico and immigrant rights groups. Stanbury said, “funds were being illegally impounded and that thousands of New Mexicans have been affected by job losses and program cancellations.”

“A lot of organizations in Albuquerque still have their funding frozen,” Stansbury said, adding that her office is working to restore these funds.

Immigration enforcement policies, tariffs, healthcare, and Social Security were also major topics of discussion. Stansbury criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies as unconstitutional and ineffective and highlighted the lack of federal support for border security in New Mexico. She also expressed concern over potential layoffs of 15,000 Health and Human Services employees and the threat to Social Security.

“Social Security is the thing that we will fight to the death to protect,” Stansbury said.

Stansbury repeatedly stated, “The house is on fire,” to convey the urgency and severity of the situation.

“This is a fire because of the speed, intensity and enormity of how fast, serious and careless this current administration is being in trying to achieve their policy goals, how they’re breaking laws norms and violating the separation of powers, and the ways in which the Republican controlled Congress has completely abdicated its responsibilities and rolled over for Donald Trump,” Stansbury said.

A defiant Stansbury urged constituents to raise their voices, contact their representatives and engage in electoral politics to address these issues. She also encouraged legal professionals to support court cases challenging the administration’s actions.

“We need an army of legal professionals to help the people who’ve been impacted,” she said.

Despite the slew of concerns shared by Stansbury and an emotional crowd, Stansbury concluded the town hall by expressing hope and resilience.

“I genuinely believe that we are going to not only save this democracy, but I think that even though the things that they’re doing are so destructive right now… we are going to survive.”