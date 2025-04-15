TUES: NMDOJ launches federal disruptions tracker, Measles reaches Doña Ana, + More

NMDOJ launches federal disruptions tracker — Daniel Montaño

The New Mexico Department of Justice announced Tuesday a website to track the impact of federal disruptions on New Mexicans and provide them information on available support.

The website includes a form where users can submit information about any “interruption, reduction, or delay in Social Security payments, disability benefits, or other federal support” including federal funding freezes, mass layoffs or discontinued program grants.

According to the website, any information provided will support recent efforts by NMDOJ to restore access to federal resources that have been cut off.

Attorney General Raul Torrez said the tracker was created to keep New Mexicans up to date on federal changes that “might affect their wallets, their jobs, or their benefits."

"We created this page to make sure people have timely, reliable information and know where to turn for help when they need it most,” he said.

Last week, Torrez signed on to a lawsuit with 22 other states challenging an executive order that rescinding education financing, and has filed a temporary restraining order seeking to immediately restore funding for critical services.

He has filed several similar lawsuits in the last few weeks.

US measles cases surpass 700 with outbreaks in six states. Here's what to know— Devi Shastri, AP Health Writer

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday the measles outbreak has reached New Mexico’s second most populous county.

An unvaccinated child in Doña Ana County was diagnosed with the highly contagious virus, bringing the total cases in the state to 63.

Most of those cases, 59, have been in Lea County, 2 others have been identified in Eddy, and 1 in Chaves.

DOH Chief Medical officer, Dr. Miranda Durham says they expect more cases to pop up in Doña Ana as confirmed diagnoses in neighboring El Paso have begun to rise.

Texas health officials confirmed 20 more cases of measles in its nearly 3-month-old outbreak Tuesday, alongside five total new cases in New Mexico and six in central Ohio.

Last week, U.S. measles cases topped 700 as Indiana joined five others states with active outbreaks. Even as the virus continued to spread and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention redeployed a team to West Texas, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in a televised Cabinet meeting Thursday that measles cases were plateauing nationally. The U.S. has more than double the number of measles cases it saw in all of 2024.

Texas is reporting the majority of measles cases. Two unvaccinated elementary school-aged children died from measles-related illnesses near the epicenter of the outbreak in rural West Texas. An adult in New Mexico who was not vaccinated also died of a measles-related illness.

Other states with active outbreaks — defined as three or more cases — include Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Ohio.

The multistate outbreak confirms health experts' fears that the virus will take hold in other U.S. communities with low vaccination rates and that the spread could stretch on for a year. The World Health Organization has said cases in Mexico are linked to the Texas outbreak.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that's airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

Here's what else you need to know about measles in the U.S.

How many measles cases are there in Texas and New Mexico?

Texas' outbreak began in late January. State health officials said Tuesday there were 20 new cases of measles since Friday, bringing the total to 561 across 23 counties — most of them in West Texas. Two more Texans were hospitalized, for a total of 58 throughout the outbreak, and Reeves County logged its first case.

State health officials estimated Tuesday that about 4% of cases — fewer than 25 — are actively infectious.

Sixty-five percent of Texas' cases are in Gaines County, population 22,892, where the virus started spreading in a close-knit, undervaccinated Mennonite community. The county has logged 364 cases since late January — just over 1% of the county's residents.

The April 3 death in Texas was an 8-year-old child, according to Kennedy. Health officials in Texas said the child did not have underlying health conditions and died of "what the child's doctor described as measles pulmonary failure." A unvaccinated child with no underlying conditions died of measles in Texas in late February — Kennedy said age 6.

New Mexico announced five new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 63. Three more people are in the hospital, for a total of five since the outbreak started. Doña Ana County reported its first case. Most of the state's cases are in Lea County. Two are in Eddy County and one in Chaves County.

State health officials say the cases are linked to Texas' outbreak based on genetic testing. New Mexico reported its first measles-related death in an adult on March 6.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas has 32 cases in eight counties in the southwest part of the state, health officials announced Wednesday. Two of the counties, Finney and Ford, are new on the list and are major population centers in that part of the state. Haskell County has the most with eight cases, Stevens County has seven, Kiowa County has six, and the rest have five or fewer.

The state's first reported case, identified in Stevens County on March 13, is linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks based on genetic testing, a state health department spokesperson said. But health officials have not determined how the person was exposed.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Cases in Oklahoma remained steady at 12 total cases Tuesday: nine confirmed and three probable. The first two probable cases were "associated" with the West Texas and New Mexico outbreaks, the state health department said.

A state health department spokesperson said measles exposures were confirmed in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Rogers and Custer counties, but wouldn't say which counties had cases.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

The Knox County outbreak in east-central Ohio has infected a total 20 people as of Tuesday, according to a news release from the county health department, but seven of them do not live in Ohio. In 2022, a measles outbreak in central Ohio sickened 85.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed 20 measles cases in the state last week: 11 in Ashtabula County near Cleveland, seven in Knox County and one each in Allen and Holmes counties. The state updates its count on Thursdays, and it only includes Ohio residents.

The outbreak in Ashtabula County started with an unvaccinated adult who had interacted with someone who had traveled internationally.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

Indiana confirmed six connected cases of measles in Allen County in the northeast part of the state — four are unvaccinated minors and two are adults whose vaccination status is unknown.

The cases have no known link to other outbreaks, the Allen County Department of Health said Wednesday. The first case was confirmed Monday.

Where else is measles showing up in the U.S.?

Measles cases also have been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak as three or more related cases. The agency counted seven clusters that qualified as outbreaks in 2025 as of Friday.

In the U.S., cases and outbreaks are frequently traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. It can then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates. In 2019, the U.S. saw 1,274 cases and almost lost its status of having eliminated measles. So far in 2025, the CDC's count is 712.

Do you need an MMR booster?

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

People at high risk for infection who got the shots many years ago may want to consider getting a booster if they live in an area with an outbreak, said Scott Weaver with the Global Virus Network, an international coalition. Those may include family members living with someone who has measles or those especially vulnerable to respiratory diseases because of underlying medical conditions.

Adults with "presumptive evidence of immunity" generally don't need measles shots now, the CDC said. Criteria include written documentation of adequate vaccination earlier in life, lab confirmation of past infection or being born before 1957, when most people were likely to be infected naturally.

A doctor can order a lab test called an MMR titer to check your levels of measles antibodies, but experts don't always recommend it and health insurance plans may not cover it.

Getting another MMR shot is harmless if there are concerns about waning immunity, the CDC says.

People who have documentation of receiving a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to be revaccinated, but people who were immunized before 1968 with an ineffective measles vaccine made from "killed" virus should be revaccinated with at least one dose, the agency said. That also includes people who don't know which type they got.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

How can you treat measles?

There's no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called "herd immunity."

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60.

___

AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Records show Gene Hackman's wife researched symptoms of illness days before her death — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday released a lengthy investigation report detailing some of the last emails, phone calls and internet searches by Gene Hackman's wife in the days before her death, indicating that she was scouring for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques.

Betsy Arakawa died in February of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease that can led to a range of symptoms that include flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness and severe respiratory distress, investigators have said. Gene Hackman is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease.

The partially mummified remains of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.

According to the report released Tuesday, a review of Arakawa's computer showed she was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms between Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12. The searches included questions about whether COVID could cause dizziness or nosebleeds.

She also had mentioned in an email to her masseuse that Hackman had woken up Feb. 11 with flu or cold-like symptoms but that a COVID test was negative and she would have to reschedule her appointment for the next day "out of an abundance of caution."

Arakawa's search history also showed a query for a concierge medical service in Santa Fe the morning of Feb. 12. A review of her phone records by investigators showed she had a call with the service that lasted less than 2 minutes and missed a return call later that afternoon.

Investigators also reviewed a call history to the Hackmans' home phone along with voicemails and security footage from stores that Arakawa had visited on Feb. 11.

Authorities also released more redacted police body camera footage from inside the home as sheriff's deputies and investigators tried to piece together what had happened to the couple.

Investigators found one of the couple's dogs sitting in the bathroom near Arakawa's body. The officers then walked around the house to where they said Hackman was found dead.

"Two totally separate areas of the house," an officer comments.

"Mhm, it's strange," another responds.

The officers, worried about a possible gas leak, then begin opening doors and windows around the house. Subsequent testing showed there were no leaks.

The footage shows them going through rooms of the home and finding nothing out of the ordinary and no signs of forced entry, with the couple's art collection still adorning shelves and walls throughout. The investigators also can be seen counting cash that was found around the home and looking at the prescription medication on the bathroom counter as one of the couple's dog barked in the background.

The footage, photos and reports were being released as the result of a recent court order that mandated any depictions of the deceased couple would have to be blocked from view. All photos, video and documents from the investigation had been restricted from release by an earlier, temporary court order.

The Hackman estate and family members had sought to keep the records sealed to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy.

A report by the New Mexico Department of Health showed an environmental assessment of the Hackman property found rodent feces in several outbuildings and live traps on the property. The inside of the home was clean, with no evidence of rodent activity.

Nestled among the piñon and juniper hills overlooking Santa Fe, the Hackman home is not unlike others in the area as mice are common within the surrounding landscape.

One of the couple's three dogs also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive. A state veterinary lab tied the dog's death to dehydration and starvation.

An attorney for the estate, Kurt Sommer, argued during a hearing last month that the couple had taken great pains to stay out of the public light during their lifetimes and that the right to control the use of their names and likenesses should extend to their estate in death.

The Associated Press, CBS News and CBS Studios intervened in the matter, saying in court filings that they would not disseminate images of the couple's bodies and would blur images to obscure them from other records.

___

Associated Press writers Rio Yamat in Las Vegas and Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Deb Haaland stakes out early financial lead in NM's governor race - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s 2026 primary election is still more than a year out, but the race to amass a hefty campaign war chest is already underway.

Democrat Deb Haaland reported Monday having raked in nearly $2.9 million in contributions since announcing her campaign for governor in February.

The fundraising haul includes a $215,000 transfer from her former congressional account and gives Haaland a formidable early advantage over other candidates, including fellow Democrat Sam Bregman who entered the race last week.

Bregman reported Monday having about $76,000 in his campaign account, after transferring nearly $90,000 in campaign cash from his successful bid last year to remain Bernalillo County district attorney.

But Bregman did not report any new campaign contributions, since the date of his official campaign launch on the Las Vegas plaza — last Thursday — fell just after the end of the mandatory reporting period.

“We weren’t legally allowed to start fundraising until the campaign committee was established, which happened last week,” Bregman’s campaign press secretary Joanie Griffin said Monday.

“Since the announcement on Thursday, the support has been overwhelming,” Griffin added. “We look forward to sharing our results soon and to a very competitive race for governor.”

With more than a year to go until the 2026 primary election, Haaland and Bregman are the only two candidates for governor who have officially announced campaigns. No Republicans have entered the race yet, though Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull has acknowledged he’s considering running.

Haaland, who launched her campaign after stepping down in January as U.S. interior secretary, recently thanked supporters for their donations.

“Every New Mexican deserves the opportunity to thrive, but for decades the system has held us back and slowed us down,” Haaland said in a statement. “I’ve never been afraid of hard work, and I’m ready to bring the change we need and tackle our challenges head-on as governor.”

The Haaland campaign said it raised more than $686,000 in the first 24 hours after she announced her candidacy, but also said the average online contribution it had received was for less than $40.

Among the contributors to Haaland's campaign were former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who made a $5,500 contribution, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, who gave $1,000.

She also received donations from some Native American tribes and tribal leaders from around the nation, including $11,000 from both the Cherokee Nation and the Mashantucket Pequot tribal nation in Connecticut.

While the Haaland campaign took in nearly $2.9 million contributions, it also reported spending nearly $1.2 million on advertising and other expenses.

That left the campaign account of the former interior secretary, who is seeking to become the first Native American woman elected governor in U.S. history, with an account balance of slightly more than $1.7 million.

New Mexico will have a new governor in 2027, since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term in office.

Based on recent trends, the race is expected to be an expensive one.

The 2022 race between Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti was one of the most expensive in state history — with Lujan Grisham spending roughly $13 million and Ronchetti spending more than $9 million on his campaign. Those figures do not include hefty spending on the race by outside groups.

The reports filed Monday with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s office mark the first mandatory disclosures for the 2026 election cycle and cover money raised and spent from Jan. 1 through April 7.

The next reporting deadline is in mid-October.

Candidates for other statewide races also filed campaign reports Monday, including Attorney General Raúl Torrez who reported getting nearly $293,000 for his reelection campaign.

Among those contributions to Torrez’s reelection campaign were former House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe, numerous attorneys and law firms and the New York-based gambling company FanDuel.

Mayor signs a climate executive order in response to Trump’s executive orders - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller signed an executive order Friday in response to President Donald Trump’s recent actions attempting to promote fossil fuels and curb actions intended to address climate change.

Keller signed the executive order while at the Electrify NM conference in Albuquerque, where he was one of the opening speakers.

The conference is an annual event that brings together people from across the electric utility sector, including solar developers, climate advocates and representatives from utilities. This year was the second annual event.

During his speech, Keller highlighted some of Albuquerque’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, including its goal of powering the city offices and buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by the end of the year. Other efforts from the City of Albuquerque include converting its vehicle fleet to electric vehicles and making its buildings more energy efficient.

He said the efforts in New Mexico, the city and the country are under attack by the Trump administration.

Keller specifically highlighted Trump’s actions to promote coal and to leave the Paris Climate Accord.

“If he can sign an executive order. So can we, and we can actually stand up and defend Albuquerque in this case,” Keller said.

He said the order commits Albuquerque to opposing federal executive orders that result in actions or policies that “obstruct local climate resilience and sustainability.”

Prior to Keller’s appearance, the conference included a recorded message from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico.

“I know that right now, things seem more uncertain than ever,” Heinrich said, pointing to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration as well as cuts in federal spending.

Heinrich said he is committed to pushing U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright to “honor existing legal agreements and deliver funds Congress has passed into law.”

“These are funds that we passed in our inflation Reduction Act and our infrastructure law to strengthen our workforce, and they are funds that help New Mexicans get access to new high quality jobs and skilled trades so that families can better heat and cool their homes at more affordable costs. These are important investments,” Heinrich said.

Justice Department charges man with arson at New Mexico Tesla dealership and GOP headquarters - By Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker, Associated Press

The Justice Department has charged a man with vandalizing a Tesla dealership in New Mexico and setting fire to the headquarters of the state Republican Party, according to court records unsealed Monday.

A criminal complaint charges Jamison R. Wagner, 40, with federal arson -related crimes in the fire last month and the vandalism in February at a Tesla dealership in Bernalillo, where authorities found two Tesla Model Y vehicles ablaze as well as swastika symbols on windshields and spray-painted graffiti messages including "Die Elon" and "Die Tesla Nazi."

Elon Musk is the billionaire CEO of Tesla and a close ally of President Donald Trump who has helped engineer a massive downsizing of the federal government and purge of employees.

The arrest is part of a federal crackdown on what Attorney General Pam Bondi has described as a wave of domestic terrorism against property carrying the logo of Musk's electric-car company. Bondi previewed the arrest Thursday during a Cabinet meeting to highlight federal law enforcements' efforts to go after vandals in recent weeks who have been targeting Tesla.

Wagner is also charged in connection with a fire last month at the Albuquerque headquarters of the New Mexico Republican Party. The fire badly burned the entrance and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the office, authorities said. Republican representatives also found spray paint on the side of the building about 50 feet (15 meters) from the entrance, saying "ICE=KKK," according to New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela.

In a statement Monday, Barela thanked federal investigators for the arrest and called the fire "an attack on the democratic process and the values we hold dear. We are relieved that no one was harmed and are committed to ensuring that justice is served."

During a search of Wagner's home and garage on Saturday, investigators found eight assembled suspected incendiary devices, black and red spray paint and a cardboard stencil with the phrase "ICE=KKK" that had red spray paint on it, according to court papers.

Wagner was ordered to remain detained pending a detention hearing. An attorney for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department has charged four other cases against people accused of using Molotov cocktails to destroy Tesla cars and fire stations. The FBI last month created a task force to coordinate investigate efforts around the attacks with officials at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bondi has suggested prosecutors will make no plea deals with those charged in the Tesla attacks, telling the president at the White House on Thursday that "there will be no negotiations, at your directive."

Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa to step down; former Walt Disney exec to lead in the interim - By Matthew Narvaiz, Albuquerque Journal

The CEO who helped Meow Wolf expand into the Texas market and who led the company during a time of financial uncertainty and layoffs will step down at the end of the month.

Jose Tolosa, CEO for more than three years, will be replaced in the interim by board member and former Walt Disney Co. executive Rebecca Campbell, Meow Wolf officials said Monday. An external search is underway for the next successor.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m confident the company is poised for an even more magical and mind-expanding future,” Tolosa said in a statement. “With a strong foundation now in place, I’m proud to pass the baton and excited for what’s next — for Meow Wolf and for me.”

Tolosa joined Meow Wolf leadership in January 2022, a time when the company was preparing for its expansion to Texas; an exhibition, “The Real Unreal,” in Grapevine opened in 2023 and Houston’s “Radio Tave” opened in October. Meow Wolf also announced an exhibition is to open in Los Angeles next year and, just last month, said it will open a New York City exhibition at Pier 17 in the historic Seaport.

But Tolosa’s success in leading the expansion into Texas was also marred by last year’s layoffs, when the company cut more than 200 workers across its operations. Last April, the Santa Fe-based company let go of 159 workers and in December announced it would cut another 75 as it looked to dial down on expenses.

Meow Wolf officials said Tolosa plans to stay with the company in an advisory role through the end of May to “support the transition and ensure continuity following a period of significant growth and transformation for the company.”

Campbell joined the board in January 2024 after more than two decades of experience at Walt Disney, where she held roles like chair of international content and operations, and president of Disneyland Resort and the company’s ABC-owned television stations.

“Meow Wolf’s bold creativity and community spirit are what drew me in from the start,” Campbell said in a statement. “I’m honored to support the team through this transition and excited to help build on the incredible foundation already in place.”

New Mexico Gov heads to Asia - Source New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in Asia for approximately two weeks, her office announced on Friday. The governor, who departed Saturday, is leading an economic delegation to Singapore and Japan, according to a news release, with an eye toward strengthening business relationships; highlighting “New Mexico’s leadership in advanced energy technologies and computing; and exploring natural gas export opportunities.

“This mission represents a tremendous opportunity to showcase New Mexico’s energy innovation and advanced technology sectors to key international partners,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We’re focusing on creating jobs and attracting investment to our state while strengthening relationships with companies already doing business in New Mexico.”

The governor’s itinerary includes:

• meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss economic partnerships and opportunities for foreign direct investment in New Mexico.

• meeting with the chair of Temasek Holdings, which has investments in New Mexico’s border region.

• an energy roundtable in Singapore and tour of “innovative infrastructure projects”

• meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Japan to discuss energy and technology partnerships

• a briefing at the U.S. Embassy in Japan, as well as a reception for Lujan Grisham

• a technology and energy roundtable and meetings with Japan’s premier energy policy experts.

In addition to the governor, New Mexico Economic Development Director Rob Black and Caroline Buerkle, deputy chief operating officer in the Office of the Governor, will be on the trip, which is being paid for by The New Mexico Partnership.

Lujan Grisham leaves Asia on April 29, joins the New Mexico Amigos for meetings in Los Angeles and then returns to New Mexico.

New Mexico expands health insurance coverage for diabetic foot ulcer treatments - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

More New Mexicans will be able to receive treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, thanks to a first-in-the-nation requirement for some health insurance plans to cover the costs.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 7 signed into law House Bill 233, which requires state-regulated health insurance plans to pay for medically necessary treatments for diabetic foot ulcers starting in 2026.

In a news release on April 8, the American Diabetes Association applauded the new law and said it makes New Mexico the first U.S. state to require state-regulated health insurance plans to cover these treatments.

Diabetes-related foot ulcers affect approximately 15 to 25% of all people with diabetes at some point in their lifetime, the ADA said in the news release, and 15% of people with a diabetes-related foot ulcer will require an amputation.

In New Mexico, approximately 217,400 adults, or 13.1% of adults in the state, have diagnosed diabetes, with an estimated 9,800 adults receiving the diagnosis each year, according to the state Department of Health’s analysis of HB233.

Diabetic foot ulcers can lead to loss of the ability to walk, infection, hospitalization, lower-extremity amputation and death, according to a review article in the ADA’s journal Diabetes Care.

Christine Fallabel, the ADA’s director of state government affairs, told Source NM that people with these ulcers have found that insurance does not cover the specialized podiatric treatments to fight the infection and save the foot.

Other states have not tried to introduce similar legislation, Fallabel said, because there is a lot of stigma around diabetes and foot health, and policymakers generally don’t know about the problem.

Fallabel, who has lived with Type 1 Diabetes for the last 25 years, said one of those treatments, called topical oxygen therapy, has resulted in a 71% reduction in amputations, an 88% reduction in hospital visits and a six times higher likelihood of healing within three months, she said.

“There’s really good data coming out about targeting diabetic foot ulcers with this high-pressure oxygen therapy that, until this bill was signed, most insurers wouldn’t cover for one reason or another,” Fallabel said.

Other services that podiatrists could try and would be covered by health insurance under the new law could also include antibiotics or physical therapy, Fallabel said.

State-regulated health insurance plans include a range of private health insurance plans managed by the state government, Fallabel said. It does not include Medicare or Medicaid patients, she said.

Some state Medicaid programs cover these kinds of treatments but New Mexico’s does not, Fallabel said. During the recent legislative session, some lawmakers expressed interest in returning in a future session to change the Medicaid program to cover these treatments too, she said.

U.S. Rep. Vasquez decries president’s order to militarize parts of U.S.-Mexico border in NM - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

U.S. Rep. Vasquez decries president’s order to militarize parts of U.S.-Mexico border in NM- Source New MexicoU.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-New Mexico) on Monday called militarizing the U.S.-Mexico border “misguided and wasteful,” following President Donald Trump’s direction late last week authorizing a military buffer zone stretching from California to New Mexico.

Creating that zone would mean migrants crossing the border into the U.S. would be trespassing on a military base and could then be held by military personnel and transferred into the custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. However, members of the military having direct contact with migrants could be a violation of federal law.

“Deploying military assets to the border, during a record time of low crossing numbers, is a misguided and wasteful use of military resources and taxpayer dollars,” Vasquez, who represents border towns in New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district, told Source NM in a written statement. “As a lifelong border resident who has spent years working with border stakeholders, I can tell you that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work—and in some places, including parts of New Mexico’s Bootheel, this kind of made-for-TV stunt does little to nothing to solve our nation’s broken immigration system.”

The strip of land Trump directed the military to occupy is known as the Roosevelt Reservation and stretches from the southwestern edge of California through southern Arizona and ends at New Mexico’s border with Mexico and Texas, near El Paso. The zone also stretches 60 feet north of the border.

Vasquez told Source that investments in border security should be “strategic” and beneficial to border communities, the economy and the country as a whole.

“Militarizing the Roosevelt Reservation won’t solve the humanitarian crisis or improve public safety, it will take warfighters away from real national security threats like Russia and China,” Vasquez wrote.

Vasquez was among 48 members of Congress who last week signed onto a letter by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) calling for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reinstate several immigration oversight offices that were closed in late March. The offices include the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman; the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties; and the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, all of which are required by Congress and advocate for the humane treatment of migrants in federal custody.

“The closure of these offices raises serious questions about DHS’s transparency and compliance with the law,” the letter states. “This will have impacts far beyond detention: it will cut off avenues for the public to file complaints about DHS policies and practices from airport screenings to ICE raids against schools, hospitals, and religious centers.”

In a statement last week, Vasquez called the closure of the oversight offices; potential violations of due process against people in custody; and unsanitary detention conditions “un-American.