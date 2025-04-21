MON: Rio Arriba County sheriff found dead, + More

Rio Arriba County sheriff found dead - Gregory R.C. Hasman, Albuquerque Journal

Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield died “unexpectedly” at his home Sunday morning, Rio Arriba County Manager Jeremy Maestas said in a news release Sunday.

The cause of death has not been released.

“Sheriff Merrifield dedicated his life to serving and protecting the residents of Rio Arriba County, and his loss is felt deeply throughout our county,” Maestas said.

Further details will be released as they become available, he said.

New Mexico State Police is also investigating the death, according to a spokesperson.

“Sheriff Merrifield served with honor, courage and an unwavering dedication to protecting others,” an Española Police Department Facebook post states. “His courage, strength, and unity will be deeply missed.”

Merrifield was appointed sheriff, replacing James Lujan in late 2021 before being elected to the same position in 2022.

“Rest in Peace Sheriff Billy Merrifield, may you find peace and comfort in the arms of angels,” Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. “Your leadership and presence will be missed.”

Three inspector general reports released; others still held up - Colleen Heild, Albuquerque Journal

For the second time in the past month, a volunteer citizens committee has put off the public release of investigations into allegations of misconduct or malfeasance completed by the city of Albuquerque Office of Inspector General.

The city’s Accountability in Government Oversight Committee recently approved three of nine completed OIG investigative reports, deferring until May six others that have been reportedly ready for public release for months. The committee’s meetings are closed to the public under city ordinance.

Inspector General Melissa Santistevan didn’t return a Journal phone call last week, but had urged the committee in a public notice to release all nine reports.

Santistevan’s four-year contract is up for renewal in June, but the city is soliciting applicants for the job.

Under city ordinance, once the committee receives an investigative report from the OIG, it can approve, defer until the next meeting or vote not to approve the report. Unless deferred, the reports become public.

Santistevan in early April published a notice that the pending reports “deal with fraud, waste, or abuse that impact our City. Some of these reports have been completed for months without citizen awareness.”

The chairperson of that committee posted an online response that its members identified “multiple concerns regarding the quality of the reports and the underlying investigations.”

The committee, which also oversees the city auditor, wants to ensure “the accuracy and the quality of published reports,” wrote Victor Griego, a CPA who chairs the committee.

The three investigations released April 14 after approval by the city Accountability in Government Oversight Committee dealt with an employee’s parking validation; $18,587 in misplaced or lost city property; and an allegation that waste occurred when the city paid for three separate designs for the third-floor renovation of the old City Hall involving three different city managers. If the third design is used, the cost of the first two designs totaling $55,827 was a waste of taxpayers’ dollars, the OIG report stated.

The nonpartisan Office of Inspector General is responsible for investigating tips and allegations of fraud, waste and abuse, and in recent years has looked into violations of nepotism, mis-billing, abuse of authority and leave policies, and abuse of power.

The committee’s five members are appointed by the mayor and City Council. The members are to include a professional management consultant, a certified public accountant and a member with a law enforcement background. City ordinance states the committee is a “management committee” and not a public board subject to the state Open Meetings Act.

Trump administration makes major cuts to Native American boarding school research projects - By Hallie Golden, Associated Press

At least $1.6 million in federal funds for projects meant to capture and digitize stories of the systemic abuse of generations of Indigenous children in boarding schools at the hands of the U.S. government have been slashed due to federal funding cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

The cuts are just a fraction of the grants canceled by the National Endowment for the Humanities in recent weeks as part of the Trump administration's deep cost-cutting effort across the federal government. But coming on the heels of a major federal boarding school investigation by the previous administration and an apology by then-President Joe Biden, they illustrate a seismic shift.

"If we're looking to 'Make America Great Again,' then I think it should start with the truth about the true American history," said Deborah Parker, CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

The coalition lost more than $282,000 as a result of the cuts, halting its work to digitize more than 100,000 pages of boarding school records for its database. Parker, a citizen of the Tulalip Tribes in Washington state, said Native Americans nationwide depend on the site to find loved ones who were taken or sent to these boarding schools.

Searching that database last year, Roberta "Birdie" Sam, a member of Tlingit & Haida, was able to confirm that her grandmother had been at a boarding school in Alaska. She also discovered that around a dozen cousins, aunts and uncles had also been at a boarding school in Oregon, including one who died there. She said the knowledge has helped her with healing.

"I understand why our relationship has been the way it has been. And that's been a great relief for myself," she said. "I've spent a lot of years very disconnected from my family, wondering what happened. And now I know — some of it anyways."

An April 2 letter to the healing coalition that was signed by Michael McDonald, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, says the "grant no longer effectuates the agency's needs and priorities."

The Associated Press left messages by phone and email for the National Endowment for the Humanities. White House officials and the Office of Management and Budget also did not respond Friday to an email requesting comment.

Indigenous children were sent to boarding schools

For 150 years the U.S. removed Indigenous children from their homes and sent them away to the schools, where they were stripped of their cultures, histories and religions, and beaten for speaking their native languages.

At least 973 Native American children died at government-funded boarding schools, according to an Interior Department investigation launched by former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Both the report and independent researchers say the actual number was much higher.

The forced assimilation policy officially ended with the enactment of the Indian Child Welfare Act in 1978. But the government never fully investigated the boarding school system until the Biden administration.

In October, Biden apologized for the government's creation of the schools and the policies that supported them.

Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo citizen who's running for governor in New Mexico, described the recent cuts as the latest step in the Trump administration's "pattern of hiding the full story of our country." But she said they can't erase the extensive work already done.

"They cannot undo the healing communities felt as they told their stories at our events to hear from survivors and descendants," she said in a statement. "They cannot undo the investigation that brings this dark chapter of our history to light. They cannot undo the relief Native people felt when President Biden apologized on behalf of the United States."

Boarding school research programs are feeling the strain

Among the grants terminated earlier this month was $30,000 for a project between the Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Alaska Native Heritage Center to record and broadcast oral histories of elders in Alaska. Koahnic received an identical letter from McDonald.

Benjamin Jacuk, the Alaska Native Heritage Center's director of Indigenous research, said the news came around the same time they lost about $100,000 through a Institute of Museum and Library Services grant for curating a boarding school exhibit.

"This is a story that for all of us, we weren't able to really hear because it was so painful or for multitudes of reasons," said Jacuk, a citizen of Kenaitze Indian Tribe. "And so it's really important right now to be able to record these stories that our elders at this point are really opening up to being able to tell."

Former Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland described the cuts as frustrating, especially given the size of the grants.

"It's not even a drop in the ocean when it comes to the federal budget," said Newland, a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community (Ojibwe). "And so it's hard to argue that this is something that's really promoting government efficiency or saving taxpayer funds."

In April 2024, the National Endowment for the Humanities announced that it was awarding $411,000 to more than a dozen tribal nations and organizations working to illustrate the impact of these boarding schools. More than half of those awards have since been terminated.

The grant cuts were documented by the non-profit organization National Humanities Alliance.

John Campbell, a member of Tlingit and the Tulalip Tribes, said the coalition's database helped him better understand his parents, who were both boarding school survivors and "passed on that tradition of being traumatized."

When he was growing up, his mother used to put soap in his mouth when he said a bad word. He said he learned through the site that she experienced that punishment beginning when she was 6-years-old in a boarding school in Washington state when she would speak her language.

"She didn't talk about it that much," he said. "She didn't want to talk about it either. It was too traumatic."

Proposed Endangered Species Act regulations changes would impact NM wildlife — Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Wildlife advocates say proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act regulations could harm New Mexico’s wildlife by allowing industries to destroy habitats.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published a notice this week in the Federal Register announcing rulemaking that would rescind the definition of “harm” in the ESA regulations.

“The existing regulatory definition of ‘harm,’ which includes habitat modification, runs contrary to the best meaning of the statutory term ‘take,’” the notice states.

These changes could allow oil and gas developers to drill in areas where lesser prairie chickens gather to lek. In that situation, the developers would only be prevented from intentionally killing or removing lesser prairie chickens.

In the past, groups such as WildEarth Guardians have brought lawsuits against entities based on the definition of harm in the regulations, Joanna Zhang, the endangered species advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said.

She gave the example of a settlement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. In the lawsuit, WildEarth Guardians maintained that actions taken as part of the Middle Rio Grande Project were harming the Rio Grande silvery minnow and other species by removing too much water from the river system, or damaging the habitat the fish and several bird species rely upon.

“When you have that definition of harm as habitat damage, we’re essentially saying, okay, by taking water out of the river, you’re doing the same thing as killing them,” Zhang said.

She said the proposed changes wouldn’t necessarily mean that habitat is no longer protected, but it would make it easier for industries to destroy vital habitats.

“You need strong and clear protections in place for habitat in order for the species to do well, because if you take an animal or plant’s food and home away, then how are they supposed to live?” she said.

Noah Greenwald with the Center for Biological Diversity said the Endangered Species Act itself includes the term harm.

“For more than 40 years, harm has been defined to include significant, significant habitat modification or degradation leading to actual death or injury of endangered species,” he said. “And that’s really one of the primary places in the act where habitat is protected.”

Greenwald said from the Center’s perspective, the changes the Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed are “not what the Act says or intended.”

The proposal also comes as the world is facing a biodiversity and extinction crisis.

“Scientists around the world warn that we’re at risk of losing more than a million species in the coming decades. It’s something we should all be concerned about,” Greenwald said. “Species are really the building blocks of ecosystems, and ecosystems cycle our nutrients. They pollinate crops, they moderate climate, they moderate flooding, they clean our air and water, and so the fact that we’re degrading the natural world and losing all these species should be a great concern, because it indicates that we’re undercutting our own quality of life.”

These proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act regulations come as Republicans have pushed measures that would weaken the law in an effort to promote economic interests. For example, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, is pushing legislation that would require economic impact analyses whenever there’s a proposal to list a species as endangered or threatened.

Republicans in Congress have also sought to remove the lesser prairie chicken’s protections because of the impacts it could have on energy development. Lesser prairie chicken habitat is becoming increasingly fragmented in eastern New Mexico amid oil and gas development, a burgeoning wind energy industry and new transmission lines. Former President Joe Biden vetoed a bill in 2023 that would have overturned the lesser prairie chicken’s listing.

Republicans have also decried logging restrictions in areas where Mexican spotted owls are found and they argue that these restrictions on logging are creating dangerously dense forest conditions.

Meanwhile, ranchers in New Mexico oppose habitat protections for the meadow jumping mouse because of restrictions on grazing.

The public comment period on the proposed rule is open through May 19 and organizations like EarthJustice, WildEarth Guardians and Center for Biological Diversity are planning to submit comments.

If the Fish and Wildlife Service moves forward with the proposed changes, the groups are gearing up to challenge it in court.

Public comments can be submitted here under docket FWS-HQ-ES-2025-0034.

Military officials identify 2 Marines killed in crash during border deployment - Associated Press

Military officials have identified the two Marines from California who were killed when their vehicle crashed as a convoy was traveling along the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

They were Lance Cpl. Albert Aguilera, 22, of Riverside and Lance Cpl. Marcelino Gamino, 28, of Fresno. Both were members of the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion based at Camp Pendleton.

Another Marine with the battalion remains in critical condition.

The investigation into Tuesday's crash is ongoing, military officials said in a statement.

The region where the accident took place is just over the state line and west of Fort Bliss, a major Army installation in West Texas that has played a critical role in dispatching military deportation flights and served as a touchpoint for thousands of soldiers and pieces of equipment now deployed along the border.

The troops are deployed there in support of President Donald Trump's executive order to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

NM health officials: No new measles cases — Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Earlier last week, health officials urged parents to consider seeking one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine for infants aged 6-11 months who live in Doña Ana County — the fourth and latest New Mexico county with cases — or who will be traveling to either Doña Ana or Lea counties, where the bulk of the state’s cases have thus far taken place.

Normally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends infants receive the first dose at 12 to 15 months and a second dose between 4 to 6-years old. Dr. Jana Shaw, a State University of New York professor of pediatrics, notes that babies gain some antibodies from measles when the mother is vaccinated, so the recommendation is often to wait until 1 year of age for the most effective protection.

Except when there’s an outbreak.

“If the risk is increased, vaccinating children less than one year of age is recommended; it’s safe,” Shaw told Source. And with no antiviral therapies to treat measles, “the only preventive tool we have is vaccination,” she said. “Once your child is infected, our tools are pretty limited in terms of what we can do to treat, support and help your child to heal.”

New Mexico’s cases as of April 18 stood at 63, with no new cases reported on Friday, according to a Department of Health spokesperson. The bulk of those cases —59 — occurred in Lea County. Of the total cases, 46 afflicted non-vaccinated people; six were vaccinated; and 11 had unknown vaccination statuses. In nearby West Texas, where New Mexico’s outbreak likely began, the health department on Friday reported 597 confirmed since late January, an increase of 36 since the April 15 update.

Nationwide, according to the CDC’s most recent figures, a total of 800 confirmed measles cases have been reported by 25 jurisdictions. The 2019 series of outbreaks totaled 1,249 measles infections, and were the largest in the U.S. since the CDC declared measles eradicated in 2000.

Shaw praised the strong responses from local health departments and vaccination strategies for bringing that outbreak under control, but expressed concern about misinformation’s impact on public health.

“It was through vaccination how we stopped [the 2019] outbreak,” Shaw said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have such a strong intervention in place now, and certainly doesn’t seem to be very coordinated. I’m concerned this will continue to spread.”

Public health authorities warned about the threats of vaccine safety misinformation even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the concerns have accelerated since then, according to Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University.

Khubchandani co-authored a 2021 paper on vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic and is currently funded by the National Science Foundation grant to further study misinformation impacts on public health.

“It’s a complicated problem, and I think it needs urgent action at the local, regional and global levels,” he told Source. “We have seen, in the meanwhile, that the rise of misinformation and vaccine hesitancy proliferates at a faster rate than awareness campaigns for vaccination.”

