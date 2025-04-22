TUES: In New Mexico, bells toll for ‘a man of the people’ and a voice for the poor, + More

In New Mexico, bells toll for ‘a man of the people’ and a voice for the poor - By Dan Boyd, Noah Alcala Bach and Gillian Barkhurst, Albuquerque Journal

In the New Mexico city that shared its namesake with the pope, local residents and tourists alike bowed their heads Monday and reflected on the death of Jorge Mario Bergoglio — known to most as Pope Francis.

During a Monday evening memorial Mass that mixed English and Francis’s native tongue of Spanish, Archbishop of Santa Fe John Wester told a crowd of about 250 people at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi that Pope Francis had brought out the best of the Roman Catholic tradition.

“He warmed our hearts, strengthened our faith and challenged us to live the gospel,” Wester said in his eulogy.

While the pope died nearly 6,000 miles away from New Mexico, Wester pointed out that Santa Fe’s initial name — Villa Real de la Santa Fé de San Francisco de Asís — was inspired by the same Italian saint from whom Pope Francis took his name.

The pope’s passing of a stroke followed a month of health concerns but came just a day after he delivered an Easter message and met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, appearing to be in better health.

Pope Francis’ death dominated headlines worldwide, and in a state where 27% of adults identify as Catholic, the effects could be seen and felt.

At the Cathedral Basilica in Downtown Santa Fe, a steady stream of tourists and visitors stopped by the chapel Monday afternoon to pay their respects to Pope Francis. Dennis Brandon of Santa Fe wasn’t Catholic but said the late pope’s legacy drew him to the service.

“He was unique in so many ways,” Brandon said. “He created a sense of positive faith for people from all walks of life.”

Bruce Dennis of Connecticut, who was visiting New Mexico, said he came to the church primarily to get an up-close view of its architecture.

But he decided to also pay his respects to Pope Francis, saying, “I thought he was a good man. He really was a man of the people.”

While the Cathedral Basilica is usually closed on the Monday after Easter Sunday, it was opened for private worship after news spread of the pope’s death, said the Rev. John D. Cannon.

‘He challenged the powerful on Earth’

Most Catholic churches across Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Corrales typically sit vacant or dormant on Monday after the Easter weekend.

But in the North Valley just after 9 a.m. the bells at The Shrine of the Little Flower, St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Parish, tolled as a small crowd from morning mass departed.

Though he was exhausted after “the marathon of Lent and holy week,” the head of the church, the Rev. Vincent Paul Chávez, prepared for another mass service at noon and was planning for another the following day when the Catholic school students would return from Easter weekend.

“He is the pope that absolutely gave hope and joy to the poor of the world, to the poor of humanity, and he challenged the powerful on Earth, in a just, in a noble, dignified treatment,” Chavez said. “He was very, very progressive, and tried to move the church forward.”

In the South Valley, Glenn Rosendale, executive director of the Trinity House Catholic Worker, a small catholic ministry office that offers services to people in marginalized communities and those experiencing homelessness, sifted through mail while recalling his reaction to learning of the pope’s passing.

“Joy,” he said. “It’s sad, but he was 88, for heaven’s sakes, and whoever has lived such a good life? He died with his boots on. … He died giving a blessing, he died on Easter, that’s the whole point of our faith.”

Rosendale also expressed his appreciation for the pope’s approach to immigration — noting his organization has housed migrants before — and for being a champion of the poor.

Just down the road, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, members gathered quietly for afternoon scripture. The group passed a replica of Pope Francis’s silver pectoral cross somberly between them.

“He was a pope of the people, like I’ve never seen,” said Jake Valencia. “He was one of us.”

New Mexicans recall pope’s humility

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was the first person from Latin America, or the Southern Hemisphere, to take up the papacy; and the first non-European in more than a millennium.

Esther Lucero-Miner, the adult faith coordinator for the Holy Family Catholic Church, recalled the pope’s humility while holding a photo of the religious leader taken by members of the congregation who had met him on pilgrimage to the Vatican in years past.

“He could meet with the biggest leaders and the humblest of people — and he was the same,” Lucero-Miner said.

While the San Felipe de Neri Cathedral, perhaps the most well known in Albuquerque, did not draw large crowds inside or out on Monday, retired Albuquerque Public Schools Principal Shelly Campbell and her husband, retired local attorney David Campbell stopped outside the church to pay their respects.

The couple also recalled seeing the pope during his 2016 visit to Ecuador during their time with the foreign service.

“It was actually an amazing experience, because he was close friends with a priest who was very important to the Guayaquil church, and he visited privately with this priest, and then he attended a large outdoor function that the locals all attended,” Shelly Campbell said. “We got to see him as he passed by our residents there.”

According to news outlets that covered the event, the pope’s visits across the Central American country drew millions.

“He was in a very, very small vehicle, very humble vehicle. No, luxury vehicle or ‘Popemobile,’ he was like in a Fiat as he drove past,” David Campbell said.

David Campbell also called the pope someone who “did so much good and was revered by so many, and it will be hard to replace him,” he said.

Shelly Campbell called him “an important voice (at) this point in our history.”

Many more services are expected to be held across New Mexico in the coming weeks as Francis is interred, and a new pope is chosen.

NM Delegation: Three national monuments could be reduced, eliminated- Source New Mexico

In advance of an expected executive order on Tuesday, New Mexico’s federal delegation, led by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter on April 21 to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum requesting the federal government leave the state’s monuments intact.

“National monuments are vitally important to our history and any proposals to reduce their boundaries will not be reflective of the voices of New Mexicans,” the delegation wrote. “Each monument in New Mexico represents years of community advocacy and support for the protection of the value they hold. In New Mexico, we have a $3.2 billion outdoor recreation sector and monuments are a significant contributor to this robust economy.”

The letter particularly singles out Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, Rio Grande del Norte, and Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks, which the letter says “are under consideration for reduction or elimination.”

Organ Mountains in the southern part of the state hosts “significant petroglyph and archeological sites,” the letter notes, while Rio Grande del Norte “boasts some of New Mexico’s most prized recreational opportunities in an area where the Rio Grande carves an 800-foot gorge through historic volcanic activity” and “provides access for traditional use like piñon nut collection.” Regarding Tent Rocks, the delegation notes that TIME included it on its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2025. “Not only is Tent Rocks ‘geologically surreal,’ the letter says, “but it is also a sacred landscape to the Cochiti Pueblo.”

“There is no greater value to these natural landscapes than what is brought to the community through their continued protection,” the letter concludes. “Withdrawing protections from these sites would threaten the economic benefits associated with New Mexico’s outdoor recreation economy and it undermines our community and tribal voices.”

Arizona AG queries ICE about arrest of New Mexico man- Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Arizona’s top state prosecutor is seeking more information about immigration officials’ arrest of a U.S. citizen from New Mexico earlier this month.

A federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona on April 9 filed a criminal complaint against 19-year-old Jose Hermosillo, of Albuquerque.

The complaint alleges that on April 8, immigration agents found Hermosillo “without proper immigration documents” near Nogales, Arizona.

Arizona Public Media reports that Hermosillo and his girlfriend were visiting from Albuquerque to see family in Tucson, Arizona. The radio station reports that Hermosillo said he has never been to Nogales and that he was held in the Florence Correctional Center for 10 days.

A few days after the U.S. Marshals took Hermosillo to Florence, his family presented documents showing his U.S. citizenship, according to a statement provided to Source on Monday in response to an emailed inquiry to its Office of Public Affairs email address. The statement is attributable to a “senior U.S. Department of Homeland Security official,” the unsigned email said.

On Monday morning, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes posted on X that her office had reached out to ICE for more information about Hermosillo’s arrest, “for answers on how this was allowed to happen to an American citizen.”

“It is wholly unacceptable to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for Mayes’ office told Source NM in an email that the request was made over the phone but declined to comment further.

The complaint, signed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent and a prosecutor, alleges that Hermosillo “admitted to illegally entering the United States from Mexico” on April 7. It also wrongfully states that he is a “citizen of Mexico.”

According to the DHS official, Hermosillo “said he wanted to turn himself in and completed a sworn statement identifying as a Mexican citizen who had entered unlawfully.”“This arrest was the direct result of Hermosillo’s own actions and statements,” the DHS official said.

A federal judge dismissed the case on April 17, court records show. The DHS official said Hermosillo was then released to his family.

The judge’s dismissal order states that the government moved to dismiss the case. In an email on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona declined to answer Source NM’s questions about the case, and wrote, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office does not have anything to add beyond what is found in the public record.”

The case against Hermosillo is absent from a news release the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona published three days after his arrest, in which the agency touted “immigration-related criminal charges” it had filed in the previous week.

Requests for comment from ICE and Hermosillo’s attorney were not returned on Monday.

John Mitchell, immigrants’ rights attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, told Source NM that we don’t have a full account of what transpired in Hermosillo’s case but people who suffered a wrongful arrest or detention can generally seek relief by filing a complaint under the Federal Tort Claims Act, detailing any harm they suffered at the hands of the federal government’s agents. Someone who brings a claim would have to show that their arrest lacked probable cause and that the arrest caused a tangible injury, Mitchell said.

People can also bring suits against the government for violations of their constitutional rights under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, commonly known as Section 1983 claims, Mitchell said. These claims typically involve violations such as wrongful arrest or excessive force, and can result in monetary or injunctive relief against the government, he said.

“In both types of cases, a central and challenging issue is to connect the harm suffered to the relief sought (e.g. money),” Mitchell said. “Obviously, the duration of wrongful detention is important. Other details matter; what did officers say to the plaintiff or to each other? Any indications of animas or hostility? These can all factor in.”

The Florence Correctional Center where Hermosillo was detained is a prison complex that CoreCivic privately owns and operates, Mitchell said. The prison holds, among others, immigrants in removal proceedings, he said.

In 2022, a Mexican national named Benjamin Gonzalez-Soto died while in ICE custody at FCC, Mitchell noted.

South Carolina man gets life sentence for killing New Mexico officer - Associated Press

A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for gunning down a New Mexico state police officer who had stopped to help him.

The sentence stemmed from an agreement Jaremy Smith reached with federal prosecutors earlier this year. He had pleaded guilty to charges that included carjacking resulting in death, using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He also is facing multiple charges in South Carolina, where he is accused of carjacking a woman and killing her before driving her car cross country. It was the gun he had stolen from the woman's roommate that authorities say he used to shoot the officer.

While then- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland opted at the time to not pursue the death penalty against Smith, it could be on the table with the pending state case in South Carolina, federal prosecutors have said.

The fatal shooting of Officer Justin Hare happened before dawn on March 15, 2024, along Interstate 40 near the community of Tucumcari. The killing set off a search for Smith, who was wounded and captured two days later in Albuquerque after authorities got a tip from a gas station clerk.

Ryan Ellison, the newly appointed U.S. attorney for the district of New Mexico, said Smith’s actions left a trail of destruction across state lines.

“Officer Justin Hare, a hero who saw someone in need and selflessly stepped in to help, paid the ultimate price,” Ellison said in a statement. “We honor his memory by ensuring that Jaremy Smith will never again be able to endanger the lives of others.”

According to a criminal complaint, Hare was dispatched to help someone in a white BMW. He parked behind it and a man approached his patrol car on the passenger side. The two then began talking about a flat tire, and the officer offered Smith a ride to a nearby town because no repair shop was open at that hour.

Seconds later, Smith shot Hare, then went to the driver’s side and waited until traffic passed to shoot the officer again, according to dash camera video that was released as part of the investigation.

Authorities said Smith then pushed the officer into the passenger seat and drove away. Court records state the officer can be heard gasping for air on a body camera recording, and the duress signal on his radio was activated, alerting other officers.

Hare was found about an hour later, alive but fatally injured on the side of the road. The 35-year-old father had been with the state police agency since 2018.

State Police later learned the BMW had been reported missing in South Carolina and belonged to a woman who was killed there — Phonesia Machado-Fore, a 52-year-old paramedic. Her body was found in a neighboring county, still wearing pajamas and house slippers, and her wrists showing signs that she had been bound.

Authorities had used cellphone data and the car's GPS location data to track Smith and Machado-Fore's movements.

Authorities had said Smith had a long criminal history. A review of South Carolina Department of Corrections records showed he spent time in prison for attempted armed robbery and hostage-taking before being released on parole in Marion County in December 2023. The records also showed numerous infractions while he was incarcerated from possessing a weapon to attacking or attempting to injure employees and inmates.

Navajo advocates condemn energy actions, call for government accountability- Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Navajo Nation advocates urged their leaders to stand against federal attempts to increase uranium extraction on Diné lands and the transport of uranium ore across the reservation.

The advocates spoke Monday as Tribal leaders gathered in Window Rock, Arizona, for the start of the spring Navajo Council session.

The coalition of advocates say they want more transparency and accountability from the Navajo Nation leaders, especially President Buu Nygren.

The speakers expressed concerns that tribal leaders could repeat the mistakes of the past that have left Navajo Nation lands scarred with abandoned uranium mines and oil and gas infrastructure. They also spoke out against a push to increase coal mining and power production even as plants on and around the reservation have closed in recent years or are scheduled to shut down.

They say Nygren and other Tribal leaders should stand up against future coal, oil and gas development on Navajo lands and should stop the transport of uranium ore across the reservation.

The protest comes after Nygren issued a statement of support for President Donald Trump’s executive order supporting coal development.

In his statement, Nygren noted that the Navajo Transitional Energy Company was the third largest producer of coal in the country in 2024.

“If the federal government is serious about increasing domestic energy production, enhancing permitting, and bolstering energy security, it must work in partnership with tribal nations,” Nygren said in his statement supporting Trump’s executive order. “Together, we can strengthen local economies, generate revenue, and create good-paying jobs in historically underinvested areas like ours.”

The sole remaining coal-fired power plant in New Mexico is located on Navajo Nation lands and is partially owned by NTEC.

During the protest, speakers altered between Diné bizaad — the Navajo language — and English as they called for action and accountability from their Tribal leaders.

“Our lands have been affected by oil and gas, coal, uranium mining, and there’s a lot of waste issues associated with all of that extraction that has happened on our land,” Robyn Jackson with the advocacy group Diné CARE said.

Jackson, who is a resident of Wheatfields, Arizona, spoke about the potential for future extractive industry and the impacts of climate change on the Nation.

She said there are proposals for increased oil and gas drilling, coal mining and “also some projects out there that haven’t really been tested elsewhere, but they want to test it on Navajo lands.”

Jackson gave the example of carbon sequestration and hydrogen pipelines.

The advocates say the Navajo Nation should not be used as a test site for emerging technologies, including the high-pressure slurry ablation that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has evaluated as a possible means to clean up abandoned uranium mine waste.

These proposals come even as residents of the Navajo Nation do not have access to water either for irrigation or drinking.

While many Navajo Nation residents may not have access to water, energy projects such as coal-fired power plants have drawn on water resources. The Four Corners Power Plant, which began operating in the mid-1960s, uses about 14.3 million gallons of water daily, which is drawn from the San Juan River, according to the advocates.

In other parts of the Navajo Nation, water resources have been contaminated by the uranium industry. While uranium mining ended on the Nation in 1986, a renewed interest in nuclear power has led to increased interest in uranium extraction. This comes even as existing abandoned uranium sites remain unremediated on the Navajo Nation.

Jackson spoke about the toll the uranium industry has had on the Navajo Nation.

“There isn’t one Diné family who hasn’t lost someone to something like cancer,” she said.

The advocates condemned the Nygren administration’s support for the failed state Senate Bill 316, which would have impacted efforts to move uranium mine waste from the Church Rock area to a landfill near Thoreau.

They further demanded that no new uranium mining occur on lands near the Mount Taylor Traditional Cultural Property area. Mount Taylor is a sacred site for several Indigenous tribes including the Navajo Nation.

Cheyenne Antonio — the energy organizer with Diné CARE who is from Pueblo Pintado, a community near Chaco Culture National Historical Park — spoke about the trauma that the extractive industries “have inflicted on our people.”

“We need to start shaming our leaders for selling us out,” Antonio said.