WED: New Mexico files injunction against Trump tariffs, + More

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Wednesday announced the state has joined a coalition of attorneys general seeking a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump’s tariffs as part of a lawsuit filed last month against the tariffs. The request for a preliminary injunction, a news release from the AG’s office said, would stop the imposition of the tariffs during the litigation process.

A news release announcing the lawsuit last month said its arguments stem from Article 1 of the Constitution, which bestows the power to create tariffs solely upon Congress, excepting, perhaps, in emergency situations as delineated in the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In the case of Trump’s tariffs, the AGs contend: Trump lacks the authority to impose them and no “unusual and extraordinary threat” justifies invocation of the IEEPA.

The Tuesday motion requests the U.S. Court of International Trade to order federal agencies to stop any tariffs the Trump administration has imposed and to pause the president’s plan on July 9 to raise tariffs on imports from more than 50 other trading partners.

“These tariffs are both unlawful and reckless,” Torrez said in a statement. “President Trump does not have the authority to impose these sweeping tariffs without a legitimate national emergency. These actions bypass Congress, violate the Constitution, and are already hitting American families in their wallets. We need immediate relief to stop further harm to working people.”

The AGs office says the plaintiffs also submitted economic analyses to the court that “shows that state and local governments in the 12 states joining the motion stand to pay at least $3.4 billion per year in additional costs due to the tariffs,” along with a Federal Reserve report that notes businesses expect cost growth from the tariffs and most plan to pass those increased costs on to customers. Those economic analyses had not yet appeared on the court document list as of Wednesday afternoon.

Proposed cuts to FEMA could hurt disaster-prone New Mexico- Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

President Donald Trump’s newly released spending proposal identifies more than $600 million to be cut from “woke” grant programs overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That budget proposal, which needs Congressional approval, does not specify which programs or grants would be axed but says the cuts would enable FEMA to refocus on “sound emergency management.” It also says the agency previously focused too much on “intersectional” distribution of disaster aid, “diversity and inclusion efforts” and “multicultural training.”

“The Budget reduces bloat and waste while encouraging States and communities to build resilience and use their unique local knowledge and ample resources in disaster response,” Trump officials wrote in the budget summary about proposed changes at FEMA.

It’s too soon to say what that could mean for disaster-prone New Mexico, local emergency management officials said. But they noted that the state has relied on hundreds of millions of federal dollars for a variety of programs in recent years, even excluding the roughly $5.5 billion FEMA oversees in a special compensation fund for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

“If you were to tell me tomorrow that the federal government were going to turn off the spigot, I would tell you that we will do everything we possibly can in our power and the governor’s power to take care of the citizens of New Mexico, but we as a state would struggle,” New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Deputy Secretary Ali Rye told Source, noting that the state doesn’t exactly have “ample resources” for disaster response.

DHSEM’s budget is a little more than $5 million and funds a core staff of just two people to handle disaster response. Apart from that, the agency relies almost entirely on federal grants, primarily through FEMA, Rye said, for personnel and programs. The Legislature approved funding for five more positions this session in various capacities, Rye said.

A FEMA formula, based on the state’s population, calculates that New Mexico can withstand about $4 million in damage from a natural disaster before a federal disaster declaration would be necessary here.

Once that threshold is reached, state officials apply to FEMA for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which allows the agency to show up in the state and offer a suite of federally funded programs, such as individual assistance for families affected and reimbursement of 75% of costs incurred by local governments and other public entities.

FEMA has allocated a little more than $1 billion for public entities following recent fires and floods here, according to numbers DHSEM spokesperson Danielle Silva provided, along with hundreds of millions in assistance for individuals.

Breakdown of federal disaster grants to New Mexico:

FEMA Disaster Case Management

$25 million ($12M for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, $9M for South Fork/Salt Fires, $4M for Roswell-area flooding)

This program provides daily communications and program application advocacy and support for more than more than 2,000 NM households affected by disasters, including nearly 1,000 in Mora and San Miguel, Counties, more than 900 in Lincoln County and Mescalero Apache Reservation and more than 350 in Chaves County).

FEMA Public Assistance

$1.011 billion across all active disaster declarations

Funding supports 890 projects for state, local and nonprofit entities to cover costs for emergency response measures and infrastructure like buildings, utilities, roads and bridges

FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

$148 million

Funding supports 86 mitigation projects statewide, including purchase of additional generators, hardening of potentially at-risk facilities and efforts to improve future disaster resilience.

HUD Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery

$141 million

NM Impact: Programs to address unmet needs for housing, infrastructure and economic revitalization in communities impacted by the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire, as well as the Chaves Flood event and Building Resiliency Center to serve Mora and San Miguel Counties for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire recovery effort.

*According to NM DHSEM spokesperson Danielle Silva

But whether those thresholds still apply is an open question, Rye said. She noted that Trump denied Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ request for FEMA aid following severe rainstorms and tornadoes that killed at least three people.

“They haven’t been using that formula,” Rye said. “Right now we’re all in a gray zone. We don’t know where that threshold is, and we won’t know until we apply for a federal declaration and we get either approved or denied.”

In addition to the uncertainty and threatened cuts, New Mexico already lost $4 million in expected FEMA funds through the agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which was among billions in promised aid cut across the country.

While that promised funding aimed at reducing hazard risk hadn’t been allocated, a number of worthy recipients applied, Silva said.

“We received a lot of project ideas, including improvements to low water crossings on bus routes, enhanced drainage systems, and clean drinking-water plans,” she said.

The proposed cuts come as New Mexico continues to deal with the fallout of three major natural disasters in three years, including two that occurred in 2024: the wildfires in New Mexico in 2022, along with the South Fork and Salt Fires in Ruidoso and Roswell-area flooding last year.

The last time the state experienced two federal disaster declarations in the same year was 2014. Excluding the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the state had a reprieve of nearly a decade without any federal disaster declarations before the 2022 wildfires.

The acting FEMA secretary is scheduled to testify today before the House Appropriations Committee about her plan for FEMA, which the Department of Homeland Security oversees. Sources told E&E news that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hopes to get rid of all FEMA preparedness programs.

Rye estimated that New Mexico has funding from about 15 preparedness grants currently.

If recent disaster declarations serve as any indication, the state would need $150 million to $200 million to adequately respond to natural disasters, Silva said. FEMA would reimburse most of those costs, but others the state would have to shoulder alone, like setting up emergency operations centers and conducting damage assessments.

New Mexico pays for those disasters via governor’s executive orders coming from the state’s general fund. Those executive orders are capped at $750,000, meaning the governor often has to issue dozens of them at once to cover all the costs.

Already this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued more than 130 such orders for the South Fork and Salt Fire and Roswell-area flooding, for example.

Despite the threat of funding cuts, Rye and Silva said that, no matter what happens, New Mexicans will be spared the cost of natural disasters.

“I would guarantee you right now, the governor will not allow the citizens to struggle,” she said, the next time a disaster occurs.

Free high school equivalency tests coming soon in New Mexico- Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

One hurdle to achieving a high school equivalency certificate will be removed next month when the New Mexico Higher Education Department starts providing free tests to qualifying residents.

House Bill 167, sponsored by Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque), requires the state department to waive test costs for New Mexico residents who are at least 16; are not enrolled in secondary school; do not have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate; and who have passed an official practice test showing they are likely to pass the official test.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill on April 7, making New Mexico the fifth state in the country to offer residents free equivalency tests. The bill goes into effect on June 20.

Auriella Ortiz, spokesperson for the Higher Education Department, told Source NM in a written statement that removing the “financial burden” of tests is expected to increase test participation by 20% or more over the next three years. She added that the state has seen a nearly 50% increase in people taking high school equivalency tests since 2021.

Tests can cost more than $145 dollars per test, including fees for the test itself as well as proctoring.

“The passage of House Bill 167 will have a huge impact for our residents and allow them a pathway to basic education and potentially a pathway to higher education at New Mexico’s colleges and universities,” Ortiz wrote. “This legislation removes obstacles that will positively impact tens of thousands of New Mexicans.”

Ortiz explained that the department currently has an ad hoc voucher program to provide free tests to New Mexicans, but there are still some barriers present.

She said New Mexicans who earn a high school diploma or equivalent credential earn $6,465 more annually than those without.

“We should note that, given the average increase in salary just mentioned, the free testing system will pay for itself each year in income tax alone. It’s a win for the state,” Ortiz wrote. “Just as we have invested in tuition-free college and a trained workforce, a program of free high school equivalency tests for all New Mexicans in need is part of our state’s continued push for a strong economy.”

Rio Rancho Public Schools Communications Director Wyndham Kemsley told Source NM in an email that while the district is not directly involved in high school equivalency testing, its officials are pleased that the state is expanding access to credentials.

“While the main priority of RRPS is to help our students attain high school diplomas through traditional routes, widening access to high school equivalency testing will undoubtedly benefit our state’s workforce,” he wrote.

Governor taking on higher-visibility role as federal budget fight deepens - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

Since returning to the United States last week from a trade mission to Asia, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been making the rounds to sound the alarm about possible federal budget cuts.

The governor on Tuesday described GOP proposals to reduce federal Medicaid spending as a “despicable effort” during a virtual press event with three other Democratic governors.

Before that, she made appearances on CNN and Bloomberg TV to push back against President Donald Trump’s trade and health care policies.

During Tuesday’s event with the governors of Kansas, Kentucky and Hawaii, Lujan Grisham said up to half of the more than 820,000 New Mexico residents covered by Medicaid — nearly 40% of the state’s population — could lose health care coverage if Congress approves a budget bill scaling back federal funding.

In addition, she said 46% of the nation’s rural hospitals are already struggling to stay open and could be shuttered if federal Medicaid spending is reduced.

“It is in fact an all-out assault on America’s health care system,” said the governor, who also warned of the harmful impact of Trump’s promised tariffs on imported prescription drugs.

State lawmakers in 2020 approved a bill allowing New Mexico to import prescription medications from Canada for resale to state residents. A state Department of Health spokesman said Tuesday no medications have been imported under the law yet, but the state is pursuing an importation program.

Lujan Grisham, who is scheduled to return to New Mexico on Wednesday after attending a Clinton Global Initiative event on reproductive health in New York City, has also previously voiced concern about possible federal budget cuts.

She said in February that proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid and other programs could prompt her to call legislators back to Santa Fe for a special session before the end of this year.

But her recent media circuit indicates Lujan Grisham could be taking on a larger national role as a prominent Democrat speaking out about congressional Republicans’ health care votes.

The governor was among the candidates who were vetted last year by Kamala Harris’ campaign team as a possible running mate before Harris lost to Trump in the general election.

Her second term as governor ends in 2026, and Lujan Grisham has clashed with fellow New Mexico Democrats on the issues of crime and child welfare over the past year.

On the national level, Lujan Grisham said during the Bloomberg TV interview on Monday that she’s had recent conversations with Trump administration officials, including about veteran-related issues.

“My job is to create stability in every single relationship in the federal government,” she said, specifically citing her connections to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who are both former governors.

But she also said she is prepared to “punch above her weight class” when the Trump administration pursues policies that negatively impact New Mexicans.

PRC workshop to explain wildfire power shutoff strategies - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

As New Mexico electrical companies increasingly consider using proactive power shutoffs as a way to prevent wildfires, the state’s utility regulator announced a series of workshops aimed at helping the public better understand why they’re necessary and what to expect if they occur.

PNM, the state’s biggest electrical provider, did its first-ever “public safety power shutoff” in Las Vegas on April 17, cutting off power to about 2,300 customers amid high winds and dry conditions. Officials said at the time that they’d do so “only as a last resort to protect lives and property from the threat of wildfire.”

On May 8, the PRC is hosting a workshop in Santa Fe with PNM and two of the state’s other investor-owned utilities, El Paso Electric Company and Southwestern Public Service Company, to “present an overview of Public Safety Power Shutoff strategies, customer notification processes, and mitigation planning expenditures,” according to a news release.

Also slated to attend are officials from the state energy department, who will provide a breakdown of what state agencies can do to mitigate the threat of wildfire as well as “lessons learned” in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in 2022 and the South Fork Fire in 2024.

Attendees will also receive a presentation on legislative actions related to wildfire risk during the most recent session, such as a memorial requesting the creation of a wildfire study group. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed a bill creating funds for wildfire suppression.

In June 2022, as the two biggest wildfires in New Mexico history were burning, the PRC opened a formal inquiry to “evaluate vegetation management plans and other wildfire protection practices for the purpose of reviewing the assumptions, methods, and standards underpinning these plans, to identify best practices, and to obtain recommendations for best practices in wildfire management.” The forthcoming workshops stem from that case, according to a news release.

Also in summer 2022, the McBride Fire in Ruidoso caused the deaths of an elderly couple and destroyed several hundred structures. Investigators later determined the cause to be a tree falling onto an electrical line PNM maintained. Lawyers on behalf of fire victims have sued PNM, alleging it was negligent, though PNM denies any liability.

Earlier this year, the Mogote Hill Fire near Wagon Mound burned 21,000 acres. It was also caused by an electrical utility, according to state officials.

Read more here about the workshop. The other three are scheduled for July 17, Sept. 15 and Oct. 23.

Over 900 acres burned inside Gila National Forest; cause remains unknown — Gregory R.C. Hasman, Albuquerque Journal

No one was reported injured after a fire started inside Gila National Forest Sunday.

The fire was reported at 11:54 a.m. and grew to 901 acres as of 9 p.m. Sunday, pushed by winds gusting to 40 mph. It is burning in grass, timber, and dead and down logs in the Iron Mesa area, south of Willow Creek, according to a Gila National Forest social media post.

The Iron Fire was zero percent contained.

No one was reported injured and no structures were damaged, Gila National Forest spokesperson Maribeth Pecotte told the Journal.

The cause is unknown, she said.

"Hikers and backpackers should be aware of fast moving fire and the presence of firefighters and firefighting aircraft in the area," according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Two hotshot crews, two Type 6 engines and a Type 3 helicopter responded Sunday. Two additional hotshot crews and four more engines were ordered. A Type 3 Incident Command Team will assume command of the fire Tuesday morning, according to Gila National Forest.

On April 28, stage two fire restrictions were implemented for the Gila, which prohibits campfires and smoking except inside vehicles.

Over the next few days, the weather is expected to be cool, with increased humidity and cloud cover and lighter winds. This will likely help reduce the fire behavior, Pecotte said, but because it has been "so dry," it will not likely put out the fire right away.

This is a developing story.

Members of the U.S. Senate demand RFK Jr. not cut funding for the Indian Health Service - KUNM News

Members of the U.S. Senate wrote a letter on Tuesday to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanding action to protect the Indian Health Service from cuts.

Leaders from the Environment Appropriations Subcommittee and Indian Affairs asked Kennedy to stop any further actions impacting tribal health care without tribal consultation.

Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Brian Schatz of Hawaii along with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska wrote they want to ensure IHS has enough resources and staffing to continue service for Native Americans across the country, which is required by federal law.

They noted that Native Americans are one of the most vulnerable populations. They experience disproportionate rates of mortality from most major health issues including chronic liver disease, diabetes, homicide, and suicide.

The letter also includes the potential danger of IHS losing accreditation due to federal cuts, which would create understaffed facilities.“Losing accreditation would further erode trust in the system and limit access to life-saving care for Native communities,” authors write.

IHS currently provides healthcare to 2.8 million Native Americans.

National pre-K report highlights New Mexico investments in enrollment, funding — Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s national rankings for preschool education have improved significantly due to increases in enrollment and funding, according to a recently released report.

The National Institute for Early Education Research, a nonpartisan research organization established at Rutgers University, released its 2024 State of Preschool Yearbook last week, which looks at access to preschool, quality of programs and state funding. According to the report, New Mexico pre-K served record high percentages of children aged 3 and 4 between 2023 and 2024. The state improved to sixth in the country for preschool accessibility for 3-year-olds to 12th in the country for access for 4-year-olds – New Mexico was 13th in both areas in the previous report.

New Mexico also moved from 14th to fifth in the country for state spending per child. The total amount spent by the state more than doubled from the previous year to nearly $212.9 million, which translated to about $13,200 per child, according to the report.

The state appropriated nearly $100 million to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department from the Land Grant Permanent Fund, further increasing funding to pre-K programs, Head Start and other community-based programs. New Mexico was one of six states to increase funding by more than $100 million between 2023 and 2024, according to the report.

“These investments are part of a broader strategy to ensure that every child in New Mexico has access to high-quality, world-class early education and care, setting a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success,” Early Childhood Education and Care Department Sec. Elizabeth Groginsky told Source in a written statement.

She said the NIEER report’s findings reflect the steps the state has taken toward a “cradle-to-career education system” for New Mexico children. She added that legislative investments have funded 20,375 preschool slots for fiscal year 2026.

Kate Noble, president and CEO of advocacy organization Growing Up New Mexico, told Source NM that the $100 million appropriation was the largest increase in funding to early childhood in the state’s history.

“New Mexico has, I think, been fortunate to have an administration and Legislature that really understands the importance of investing in early childhood, and they’ve been willing to make significant commitments,” Noble said. “It’s not just funding the system properly that’s important, but it’s also the way that we have…been holding it and talking about it in our communities.”

Noble said expansions to funding play important roles in increasing enrollment, expanding classroom capacity and investing in teachers, but the idea of universal pre-K remains “rooted” in New Mexico communities. The state now has a cycle, she said, of expanding funding, expanding community knowledge and engagement and therefore, expanding child participation.

“We have this sort of social appreciation for it that has also shifted measurably over the past six years since the Early Childhood Education and Care Department came into existence,” Noble said.

The NIEER report also looks at several benchmarks such as teacher qualifications, class sizes, learning standards and health screenings. New Mexico met nine out of 10 benchmarks. The state fell short of the benchmark for all early education teachers to have a bachelor of arts degree.

“When states put money into quality preschool programs, they are investing in children’s futures and can expect to see strong returns on their investments. New Mexico leaders have put the right quality standards and per-pupil funding levels in place to ensure that pre-K programs adequately support children’s development and result in the lasting gains that ultimately deliver savings for taxpayers,” W. Steven Barnett, NIEER’s senior director and founder, said in a statement.

Noble said “there’s no question” that New Mexico is a leader in expanding early childhood education “in its thinking, in its rhetoric and in its actions.” She added that the state should also start seeing the investments made in early childhood start to translate into positive outcomes as children grow and make their way through the educational system.

“Investment without quality is not going to get us anywhere,” she said. “It does take time because children need to grow, but we have studied pre-K. It does have positive outcomes that extend into school-age years. And New Mexico has made significant investments and really should start to reap the benefits of what we’ve done.”

Noble told Source that she believes the state needs to show a similar focus on home visiting, a program that supports families and can often be a first step in screening for developmental delays in children aged 0 to 3. Home visitors can then refer families for early intervention to help mitigate delays before a child enters K-12 school. She said there also needs to be a focus on early childhood workforce in the state through professional development and increased wages to reflect the “benefit to society” they provide.

Groginsky told Source that the state is working to support educators through a pay parity program, matching compensation between early childhood teachers and K-12 teachers based on “credentials and experience."