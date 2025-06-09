MON: U.S. Sen. Heinrich: Torrance ICE lockup ‘inadequate’ and ‘inappropriate’, + More

U.S. Sen. Heinrich: Torrance ICE lockup ‘inadequate’ and ‘inappropriate’ – Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

On a recent visit to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Estancia, staff members for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) saw clogged sinks in a cell pod and a drain in the common area backed up with sewage water. They also noted that the tablet computers detained people use to access legal services were broken.

While inside the Torrance County Detention Facility on May 28, they heard at least 10 people file complaints with an ICE official for verbal and physical abuse; lack of access to laundry; being forced to wear old, dirty clothing; and lack of medical care, according to a letter Heinrich sent to Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons last Thursday.

At that point, “the ICE agent in charge prevented my staff from visiting” two nearby pods, Heinrich wrote, which is forbidden by federal law.

Heinrich is now calling on federal immigration authorities for a second time to terminate their contract with CoreCivic to run TCDF; relocate everyone being held there; and to close the detention center.

He outlined his previous attempts to document inhumane living conditions and physical abuse against the facility’s detainees, as well as lack of adequate access to legal services and medical care.

“It is clear that conditions at TCDF have not improved and remain inadequate and inappropriate for detention purposes,” Heinrich wrote.

His staff found new safety, staffing and sanitation issues, with multiple detained people there telling them that TCDF officials had turned on the water for only one hour every three days for showers and given them two bottles of drinking water per day. Toilets would not flush for days at a time, he wrote.

Heinrich wrote that TCDF Warden George Dedos confirmed Source NM’s previous reporting that the facility was without water from the Town of Estancia for three days. CoreCivic at the time denied “any claim that indicates TCDF has been without running water” as “completely false.”

Caty Payette, Heinrich’s communications director, told Source NM on Monday that ICE had not confirmed receipt of the letter.

Source NM on Monday morning sent emails seeking comment from spokespeople for ICE and CoreCivic.

Dedos told Heinrich that the detention center has two backup water tanks, but couldn’t answer questions about how much water they hold, how much the detention center typically uses per day or how long that capacity normally lasts.

“Neither Dedos nor the ICE agents present for the tour could describe any contingency plan for when there is another water outage short of the total relocation of all the detainees,” Heinrich wrote. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General recommended in 2022 that officials create such a contingency plan, after inspectors found critical staffing shortages, safety risks and unsanitary living conditions in TCDF.

“As a nation, as an immigration enforcement agency, and as a government contractor, the United States, ICE, and CoreCivic have an obligation to protect the welfare and dignity of detainees in ICE custody,” Heinrich wrote. “For years, CoreCivic staff at TCDF have utterly failed at meeting the most basic standards for which they are contracted by your agency.”

NM group condemns federal raid on Lovington dairy farm – Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The federal immigration raid at a dairy farm in Eastern New Mexico last week tore families apart, damaged trust and “undermined our shared values of compassion and justice,” according to Somos Un Pueblo Unido, a statewide immigrant advocacy organization.

According to a social media post from Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso, the agency executed a search warrant at the Outlook Dairy Farms in Lovington on June 4, arresting 11 people accused of misuse of visas, permits or other documents.

The owner of the dairy farm told the Albuquerque Journal that the people arrested provided him false paperwork and that, following an audit before the raid, he’d been required to fire 24 other workers at the farm.

In a statement Monday morning, María Romano, coordinator of the Lea County office of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, said that the raid undermines New Mexico’s economy, which relies heavily on immigrant workers who are “powering industries from dairy farms to oil and gas.”

“The individuals targeted in this raid are our neighbors, coworkers and friends, many of whom have lived here peacefully for years, contributing to our economy and enriching our culture,” Romano said. “These enforcement actions do not make us safer.”

The organization called on local and state leaders to demand transparency from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and to protect New Mexicans’ rights regardless of immigration status.

“This recent raid reminds us that our communities must be aware of their rights. We must continue to empower ourselves to defend our dignity and demand justice for all New Mexicans.”

The group shared a website it created explaining people’s rights, regardless of immigration status, with information for victims of wage theft, along with dealing with ICE, Border Patrol and police at border checkpoints and elsewhere.

Albuquerque Pride reminds community of its protest roots – Kylee Howard, Albuquerque Journal

Thousands packed in between Route 66 and storefronts Saturday as rainbow-adorned trucks and floats carried drag performers, dancers and DJs as they tossed candy and sprayed water on the crowd.

Couples with their dogs, some clad in festive rainbow collars or booties, children, or just friends and families showed support for the LGBTQ+ community with cheers and dancing.

The temperatures in Albuquerque rose into the 90s as the city’s 49th Pride Parade kicked off down Central Avenue with a colorful line of floats and marchers — culminating in a celebration at Civic Plaza.

“Being prideful goes back to the Stonewall Riots... and this is just a peace end to what those riots came to,” said Juan Enrique, who has attended every parade since they were 14. “We’re about loving one another and accepting no matter what you are.”

Along with the parade, Albuquerque Pride hosted three events during the first week of Pride Month. On Thursday, dozens gathered for a vigil in Morningside Park, the site of Albuquerque’s first pride event, to remember those loved ones who have been lost.

For its 49th anniversary, Albuquerque Pride switched PrideFest venues from the Balloon Fiesta Park to Civic Plaza. The move was partially to open the event to more attendees with a bigger venue, more shading and access to public transportation, but also to celebrate on the steps of City Hall.

“It’s amazing that we are right here in the city center, where our community is supporting all of us for existing today and every day,” said drag performer Miss Vanessa Patricks during opening remarks.

This year’s Pride Month comes as the Trump administration takes action to target the LGBTQ+ community, like including executive orders that ban transgender people from joining the military and competing in college sports as well as an effort to expel diversity, equity and inclusion from the federal government. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking almost 600 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the nation, including several in New Mexico. None of the seven proposed bills passed before the end of the legislative session in March.

“We must return to our roots, of grassroots activism, of direct action, of taking our future into our own hands,” Raymond Sierra-Lopez, Albuquerque Pride board president, said during a speech at the event. “We cannot wait for institutions or politicians to save us. We must save ourselves, and that starts with building community.”

The Albuquerque Pride parade is the second-longest running parade in the city, Sierra-Lopez said. It began in 1976 when 25 people marched from the Metropolitan Community Church of Albuquerque to Yale Park, which is now part of the University of New Mexico.

“We cannot go to sleep right now. This is not the time,” Patricks said. “It is important for all of us (to) continue to show up in this broad daylight, be yourselves and let your freak flag show.”

Is your drinking water safe? — Hannah Grover, NM.news

The New Mexico Environment Department says more than 5% of New Mexicans that are served by drinking water utilities are receiving water that could potentially put their health at risk.

There are more than 1,000 drinking water systems in the state that serve more than 2 million people. According to the environment department, nearly 14% of those systems are in violation of at least one health-based standard,

The state has been cracking down on drinking water systems for approximately a year. Last July, the department sent letters to 138 systems warning that they could face civil penalties if they did not submit plans to address the violations.

That crackdown resulted in 14 administrative compliance orders and more than $880,000 in assessed civil penalties. The environment department is expected to issue another 16 administrative compliance orders in the upcoming months.

“Through our technical assistance offerings and focused enforcement efforts, we have reduced health-based violations and brought numerous systems back into compliance,” Bruce Baizel, NMED Compliance and Enforcement Director, said in a statement. “We will continue to hold accountable those municipal governments and private entities who are responsible for making sure our tap water is safe and reliable.”

The environment department resolved five drinking water violations in May.

MAY NOTICES OF VIOLATION

While the environment department has seen a reduction in health-based violations, dozens of drinking water systems are still receiving notices of violation for various problems ranging from failure to submit reports to exceeding maximum contaminant levels.

The environment department issued 59 notices of violation to 30 different drinking water systems in May.

The Chilili Water Users Association received a notice of violation from NMED in early May stating that two of its wells had exceeded the maximum fluoride levels during the first quarter of the year.

The running annual average fluoride levels from those wells was 5.4 milligrams per liter. The federal maximum levels for fluoride are 4 milligrams per liter.

Fluoride, at low levels, can protect teeth and is sometimes added to municipal water systems. However, in New Mexico, the geology can sometimes lead to higher levels of fluoride. This can cause dental problems such as mottling of the teeth, especially for young children. Exposure to high levels of fluoride over many years can also contribute to bone disease.

Families with children younger than nine years who receive water from the Chilili Water Users Association are being encouraged to find an alternate source of water that is lower in fluoride and to consult their dentists about whether to avoid using dental products that contain fluoride.

Chilili isn’t the only water system that received a notice of violation about high levels of fluoride. The Lordsburg Water Supply System, which has been working for years to address fluoride, also received one on May 20.

Meanwhile, the Pojaque Terraces Mobile Home Park near Tesuque received a notice of violation in early May about high levels of uranium in its water system. The maximum contaminant level for uranium is 30 micrograms per liter. The running annual average for the mobile home park was 78 micrograms per liter during the first quarter of the year. High levels of uranium has been an ongoing challenge for Pojaque Terraces

A full list of drinking water systems that received notices of violation from the environment department can be found here.

Final day to comment on NM's State Wildlife Action Plan — Roz Brown, New Mexico News Connection

New Mexico residents have until the end of today to comment on a draft of the new State Wildlife Action Plan.

It identifies more than 500 species that require a need for conservation - more than double the number listed in the previous plan from 2017.

Ray Trejo's job as outreach coordinator for the New Mexico Wildlife Federation requires him to spend a lot of time outdoors in the southern half of the state.

He said he's seeing significant changes in the landscape due to ongoing drought and unprecedented dust storms.

Trejo pointed to mesquite shrubs - which both foxes and rabbits use for cover and shelter - not blooming on their previous schedule due to a changing climate.

"Things work in this ecosystem because of the diversity of the specifies that we have," said Trejo. "From our pollinators, vertebrates, habitat, it's one big family."

Last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency due to persistent drought and escalating fire risk.

The state's game department updates the wildlife plan every ten years. The draft goes to the Department of Game and Fish on Friday for review and eventual approval.

The release of the plan follows passage by the New Mexico Legislature of a bill expanding the mission of the game department beyond its traditional role of managing game and fish for recreation and food supply.

Senate Bill 5 changes the name of the Department of Game and Fish starting next year to the New Mexico Department of Wildlife. Trejo said the change is overdue.

"The agency will be poised to lead the conservation movement," said Trejo, "in recognizing other species of greatest conservation need."

Trejo added that the plan is intended to avert the need for action by the federal government to list species under the Endangered Species Act - which can have dramatic impacts on other land uses.

Comments on the 2025 draft State Wildlife Action Plan can be submitted by email at dgf-SWAP@dgf.nm.gov before midnight, June 9th.