TUES: NM Gov declares emergency for Trout Fire, as health department warns of smoke, + More

NM Gov declares emergency for Trout Fire, as health department warns of smoke- Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Two wildfires burning north of Silver City have burned an area more than 80,000 acres, according to the latest updates, as state health officials warn of smoke impacts on respiratory health in the area.

Also, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday afternoon issued an emergency declaration, which directs $750,000 in state money toward firefighting efforts. She also announced she’d secured federal help via a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that will cover some costs for fires that threaten to become “major disasters.”

“I appreciate our federal partners for taking this threat seriously and for doing their part in supporting the responders who are working their hardest to protect the community,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release.

The smoke advisory is in effect in Grant and Catron counties until at least Tuesday afternoon, according to health officials, with smoke reaching as far away as the Las Cruces area. The officials offered some tips here.

The advisory comes as both fires burn in hot, dry conditions forecasted to last for several more days. Since Monday, both fires grew significantly, with the Trout Fire doubling in size from 12,000 acres to more than 24,000, and the Buck Fire about 30 miles north of it growing from 34,000 acres to more than 57,000.

Both fires are now the biggest of this wildfire season in New Mexico. Forecasts for both note the drought conditions that aren’t expected to let up.

“Crews are bracing for increased fire activity,” according to the team in charge of the Trout Fire. “And the public should expect the potential for additional changes to evacuation status.”

While evacuations have been ordered in the Trout Fire, no structures have been damaged or destroyed in either blaze. A detailed evacuation map can be found here. A shelter for evacuees has been set up by Red Cross New Mexico at the Grant County Business & Conference Center in Silver City.

Private ranches with structures are near the Buck Fire, but crews are taking steps to protect them, according to previous updates. The Trout Fire is burning a little more than 10 miles north of Silver City.

The Buck Fire is 15% contained, according to the latest update. The Trout Fire is still 0% contained. The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating resources requested by local emergency managers.

NM Ethics Commission files lawsuit in an attempt to compel group to disclose donors- Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

The state Ethics Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel a nonprofit group to disclose its contributors after it spent roughly $56,000 last year in a campaign against changes to New Mexico’s medical malpractice laws.

The group, called New Mexico Safety Over Profit, is one of several organizations that engaged in advocacy on the issue during the run-up to this year’s 60-day legislative session.

But unlike other groups, it has declined to divulge its donors and other information related to its advertising campaign, which included full-page newspaper ads and social media posts.

“New Mexicans have a right to know who is funding lobbying campaigns so that both New Mexicans and their elected representatives can better evaluate the messages of those lobbying campaigns,” state Ethics Commission Executive Director Jeremy Farris said in a Monday statement.

He also said the lawsuit is intended to ensure all organizations advocating for legislative action are held to the same standard.

But New Mexico Safety Over Profit’s Executive Director Jon Lipshutz responded to the lawsuit by saying the group is confident it has complied with New Mexico’s campaign finance laws.

“This lawsuit is a distraction and a troubling escalation,” Lipshutz said in a statement. “At a time when out-of-state hospital corporations and insurance interests are spending heavily to influence health care policy behind closed doors, it’s telling that the Ethics Commission has chosen to single out the one organization fighting to protect patients.”

Lipshutz is also the campaign manager for Sam Bregman, the Bernalillo County district attorney who launched his campaign for governor in April.

New Mexico Safety Over Profit, an Albuquerque-based group, describes itself on its website as a “network of individuals and families harmed by big corporations, institutions and profit-driven systems.” But the organization has declined to provide the names of its members, according to a report by Searchlight New Mexico.

In its lawsuit filed last week in state court in Albuquerque, the state Ethics Commission cited state lobbying laws that it says require organizations that launch public advertising campaigns to register with the Secretary of State’s Office and disclose both their donors and expenditures.

Disputes over political spending are not new in New Mexico, as previous disagreements prompted lawmakers in 2019 to approve legislation requiring more disclosure from independent expenditure groups, or those that spend money on political ads but do not coordinate with candidates or campaigns.

But the 2019 law has not eliminated such disputes entirely, as nonprofit groups are allowed to distribute educational materials in some cases without disclosing their donors.

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s medical malpractice laws have emerged in recent years as a hot-button political issue amid a longstanding health care provider shortage.

Critics argue the state’s current laws, which were overhauled during the 2021 legislative session, has led to skyrocketing legal insurance costs.

But recent proposals to alter the law have failed to gain traction in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. A bill filed during this year’s session seeking to limit attorney’s fees in such cases stalled in its first assigned Senate committee amid opposition from trial lawyers and patients harmed in medical malpractice cases.

However, lawmakers did approve separate legislation expanding a state law that gives state regulators the authority to approve, or disapprove, proposed hospital mergers and acquisitions.

Measles detected in Deming wastewater- Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

State health officials confirmed Tuesday the detection of measles in Deming wastewater last week, and urged Luna County residents to watch for symptoms or seek vaccination if needed.

A wastewater detection does not change the official statewide case count in New Mexico, which remains at 81, with no confirmed cases in Luna County. The last confirmed and reported cases occurred in Lea and San Juan counties on May 27.

“This detection tells us there was at least one person infectious with measles in Deming on June 10 that has gone undiagnosed,” New Mexico Department of Health Epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Sosin said in a statement. “We expect that there may be more cases in Luna County in the coming days.”

The wastewater sample comes via a weekly state program testing wastewater in Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Chaparral, Deming, Las Cruces, Portales, Rincon, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Santa Fe and southern Doña Ana County.

Officials also announced a detection in Roswell last week.

Measles symptoms are often delayed by one to three weeks after exposure, and can be spread in the days before and after symptoms appear. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and the spotted red rash on the head and face, spreading down the body.

According to health officials, two doses of the measles vaccine remains the most effective protection against contracting and spreading the disease. If caught, the vaccine also lowers the severity of symptoms. Since Feb. 1, NMDOH reports that more than 36,000 New Mexicans have received a vaccine.

NMDOH officials urge anyone with symptoms to stay home to prevent further spread and contact the state’s helpline staffed with nurses at 1-833-796-8773 for questions about testing, treatment and vaccines.

The state’s measles webpage includes information on vaccine clinics and case counts.

NM lawmakers review security practices after Minnesota assassination - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

State lawmakers in New Mexico began reviewing their security plans on Monday following the assassination of a high-ranking state legislator in Minnesota.

State and federal prosecutors are seeking murder charges against Vance Boelter, who is suspected of assassinating Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. He is also accused of shooting a state senator and his wife, who are expected to recover. Federal charging documents state that Boelter, while disguised as a police officer, also visited the homes of two other state lawmakers on Saturday.

“House and Senate leadership are working with the Legislative Council Service and law enforcement to review security protocols so that every member of our legislative body can safely perform their constitutional duties and continue the important work of serving the people of New Mexico,” said Sens. Linda Lopez and Debbie O’Malley, both Albuquerque Democrats, in a statement provided to Source NM on Monday.

In December 2022 and January 2023, Lopez and O’Malley — along with New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez and Bernalillo County Commission Vice Chair Adriann Barboa — were targeted in drive-by shootings orchestrated by failed state House candidate Solomon Peña, who is scheduled to receive his prison sentence next month. Barboa did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Martínez and other House Democrats issued a statement Saturday condemning the violence, which noted that, “We have seen far too much political violence in our nation, including shootings at the homes of lawmakers and elected officials here in New Mexico. It is increasingly urgent for all of us to speak up against this violence, as well as the dangerous extremism and misinformation that fuels it.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued a statement Saturday condemning the shootings in Minnesota.

In their statement, Lopez and O’Malley noted the importance of “public servants at all levels of government” being able “to carry out their duties without fear for their safety or the safety of their families.

“Targeting elected officials threatens not only individual lives but the democratic process itself,” they said.

Lopez and O’Malley offered their condolences to the families affected by Saturday’s shootings and said they stand in solidarity with their colleagues in Minnesota.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting democracy and the safety of all who serve in public office,” they said.

The U.S. Senate is slated to meet privately on Tuesday to hear from federal law enforcement officials about protection for lawmakers and the safety of their families.

Julian Duque, communications director for U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), told Source NM on Monday that the congresswoman’s office continuously works with state, local and Capitol Police to evaluate any security threats.

“Political violence has no place in our democracy,” Duque said. “The targeted attacks in Minnesota this weekend were absolutely heartbreaking and horrifying. We hope tensions deescalate. In the meantime, we will continue the work of democracy unafraid.”

Two caregivers charged in 2023 abuse death ordered to await trial in jail - Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutors alleged Monday that two women charged in the 2023 death of a disabled woman in their care routinely slipped out of their ankle monitors and violated a judge’s travel restrictions.

A judge ordered Angelita Chacon, 54, and Patricia Hurtado, 44, to remain in custody while awaiting trial on charges including abuse resulting in death, false imprisonment and Medicaid fraud.

The two caregivers, who are charged in the death of 38-year-old Mary Melero, also exchanged incriminating text messages earlier this year in violation of the judge’s order that they not communicate with each other, prosecutors alleged.

“They need to be remanded into custody now,” Assistant Attorney General Gregory Garvey said. “They were fleeing the country with a woman they knew was dying in the back of their vehicle.”

District Judge Christopher Perez ordered both women remanded to custody following an hourlong hearing in 13th Judicial District Court. A trial for both women is scheduled to begin Sept. 10.

Melero’s death while in the care of the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver program led to an investigation into the treatment of disabled New Mexicans in the care of a state program intended as an alternative to institutionalization.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez used the word “torture” in 2023 to describe the treatment Melero received at the hands of her caregivers, who were paid under the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver program.

Authorities discovered the alleged abuse in February 2023 when Chacon and Hurtado tried to drive a van across the border into Mexico with Melero on the floor. Melero’s injuries included bedsores that went to the bone, open wounds that were septic and bruises from being restrained, according to court records.

Melero was taken to an El Paso hospital, where she had a heart attack and died after being taken off life support on April 7, 2023.

Garvey said that Hurtado and Chacon potentially face federal charges of kidnapping resulting in death, which is a capital offense under federal law.

“The federal government is still quite interested in this case,” Garvey told the judge. “You know they killed a woman. They tried to hide the body in Mexico.”

Hurtado’s attorney, Susan Burgess-Farrell, criticized Garvey’s argument that the women pose a flight risk because they could face federal charges.

“It’s really inappropriate for the government to argue that these ladies could get the death penalty,” Burgess-Farrell said. “I’m really quite disturbed with that statement having been made here in court.”

Attorneys for both women argued Chacon or Hurtado have showed up for every hearing and have done nothing that would hinder the work of prosecutors.

“If you look very closely at the allegations of how (Hurtado) did not comply, I do not see how that actually interferes with the prosecution of the case in any way,” Burgess-Farrell said.

US measles count nears 1,200 cases as Ohio officials confirm 3 outbreaks are over - By Devi Shastri, AP Health Writer

The U.S. logged fewer than 30 measles cases last week as Ohio health officials confirmed three outbreaks in two counties were over.

There have been 1,197 confirmed measles cases this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Health officials in Texas, where the nation's biggest outbreak raged during the late winter and spring, confirmed two cases in the last week.

There are three other major outbreaks in North America. The longest, in Ontario, Canada, has resulted in 2,083 cases from mid-October through June 10. The province logged its first death June 5 in a baby who got congenital measles but also had other preexisting conditions.

Another outbreak in Alberta, Canada, has sickened 868 as of Thursday. And the Mexican state of Chihuahua had 2,179 measles cases and four deaths as of Friday, according to data from the state health ministry.

Other U.S. states with active outbreaks — which the CDC defines as three or more related cases — include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

In the U.S., two elementary school-aged children in the epicenter in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles this year. All were unvaccinated.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that's airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

How many measles cases are there in Texas?

There are a total of 744 cases across 35 counties, most of them in West Texas, state health officials said Tuesday.

Throughout the outbreak, 96 people have been hospitalized.

State health officials estimated less than 1% of cases — fewer than 10 — are actively infectious. Fifty-five percent of Texas' cases are in Gaines County, where the virus started spreading in a close-knit, undervaccinated Mennonite community. The county has had 411 cases since late January — just under 2% of the county's residents.

The April 3 death in Texas was an 8-year-old child, according to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Local health officials said the child did not have underlying health conditions and died of "what the child's doctor described as measles pulmonary failure." A unvaccinated child with no underlying conditions died of measles in Texas in late February; Kennedy said the child was 6.

How many measles cases are there in New Mexico?

New Mexico held steady Friday with a total of 81 cases.

Seven people have been hospitalized since the outbreak started. Most of the state's cases are in Lea County. Sandoval County near Albuquerque has six cases, Eddy County has three, Doña Ana County has two. Chaves, Curry and San Juan counties have one each.

An unvaccinated adult died of measles-related illness March 6. The person did not seek medical care.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma stayed steady Friday with a total of 16 confirmed and three probable cases.

The state health department is not releasing which counties have cases.

How many cases are there in Arizona?

Arizona has four cases in Navajo County. They are linked to a single source, the county health department said June 9. All four were unvaccinated and had a history of recent international travel.

How many cases are there in Colorado?

Colorado has seen a total of 15 measles cases in 2025, which includes one outbreak of eight related cases.

The outbreak is linked to a Turkish Airlines flight that landed at Denver International Airport in mid-May, and includes four cases in Arapahoe County, three in El Paso County and one in Denver, plus a person who doesn't live in Colorado.

Health officials confirmed an unrelated case Friday in a Boulder County resident. The person was fully vaccinated but had "recently traveled to Europe, where there are a large number of measles cases," the state health department said. Officials are monitoring exposures sites in Boulder and Denver.

Other counties that have seen measles this year include Archuleta and Pueblo.

How many cases are there in Illinois?

Illinois health officials confirmed a four-case outbreak on May 5 in the far southern part of the state. It grew to eight cases as of June 6, but no new cases were reported in the following week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state's other two cases so far this year were in Cook County, and are unrelated to the southern Illinois outbreak.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas has a total of 76 cases across 11 counties in the southwestern part of the state, with three hospitalizations. All but two of the cases are connected, and most are in Gray County.

How many cases are there in Montana?

Montana had 20 measles cases as of Tuesday. Twelve were in Gallatin County, which is where the first cases showed up — Montana's first in 35 years.

Flathead and Yellowstone counties had two cases each, and Hill County had four cases.

There are outbreaks in neighboring North Dakota and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

How many cases are there in North Dakota?

North Dakota, which hadn't seen measles since 2011, was up to 34 cases as of June 6, but has held steady since. Two of the people have been hospitalized, and all of the people with confirmed cases were not vaccinated.

There were 16 cases in Williams County in western North Dakota on the Montana border. On the eastern side of the state, there were 10 cases in Grand Forks County and seven cases in Cass County. Burke County, in northwest North Dakota on the border of Saskatchewan, Canada, had one case.

Where else is measles showing up in the U.S.?

Measles cases also have been reported this year in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Earlier outbreaks in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania were declared over by health officials after six weeks of no new cases. Tennessee's outbreak also appears to be over.

Cases and outbreaks in the U.S. are frequently traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. The CDC said in May that more than twice as many measles have come from outside of the U.S. compared to May of last year, and most of those are in unvaccinated Americans returning home. In 2019, the U.S. saw 1,274 cases and almost lost its status of having eliminated measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Getting another MMR shot as an adult is harmless if there are concerns about waning immunity, the CDC says. People who have documentation of receiving a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to be revaccinated, but people who were immunized before 1968 with an ineffective vaccine made from "killed" virus should be revaccinated with at least one dose, the agency said.

People who have documentation that they had measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally don't need the shots because so many children got measles back then that they have "presumptive immunity."

Measles has a harder time spreading through communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — due to "herd immunity." But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

How can you treat measles?

There's no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.