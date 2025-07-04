FRI: The House gives final approval to Trump's big tax bill in a milestone for his second-term agenda, + More

The House gives final approval to Trump's big tax bill in a milestone for his second-term agenda - By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Leah Askarinam and Matt Brown, Associated Press

House Republicans propelled President Donald Trump's big multitrillion-dollar tax breaks and spending cuts bill to final passage Thursday in Congress, overcoming multiple setbacks to approve his signature second-term policy package before a Fourth of July deadline.

The tight roll call, 218-214, came at a potentially high political cost, with two Republicans joining all Democrats opposed. GOP leaders worked overnight and the president himself leaned on a handful of skeptics to drop their opposition. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delayed voting for more than eight hours by seizing control of the floor with a record-breaking speech against the bill.

Trump celebrated his political victory in Iowa, where he attended the kickoff for a year of events marking the country's upcoming 250th anniversary.

"I want to thank Republican congressmen and women, because what they did is incredible," he said. The president complained that Democrats voted against the bill because "they hate Trump — but I hate them too."

Trump said he plans to sign the legislation on Friday at the White House.

The outcome delivers a milestone for the president and for his party. It was a long-shot effort to compile a lengthy list of GOP priorities into what they called his "one big beautiful bill," at nearly 900 pages. With Democrats unified in opposition, the bill will become a defining measure of Trump's return to the White House, aided by Republican control of Congress.

"You get tired of winning yet?" said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., invoking Trump as he called the vote.

"With one big beautiful bill we are going to make this country stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before," he said.

Republicans celebrated with a rendition of the Village People's "Y.M.C.A.," a song the president often plays at his rallies, during a ceremony afterward.

Tax breaks and safety net cuts

At its core, the package's priority is $4.5 trillion in tax breaks enacted in 2017 during Trump's first term that would expire if Congress failed to act, along with new ones. This includes allowing workers to deduct tips and overtime pay, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year.

There's also a hefty investment, some $350 billion, in national security and Trump's deportation agenda and to help develop the "Golden Dome" defensive system over the U.S.

To help offset the lost tax revenue, the package includes $1.2 trillion in cutbacks to the Medicaid health care and food stamps, largely by imposing new work requirements, including for some parents and older people, and a major rollback of green energy tax credits.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the package will add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the decade and 11.8 million more people will go without health coverage.

"This was a generational opportunity to deliver the most comprehensive and consequential set of conservative reforms in modern history, and that's exactly what we're doing," said Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the House Budget Committee chairman.

Democrats united against the big 'ugly bill'

Democrats unified against the bill as a tax giveaway to the rich paid for on the backs of the working class and most vulnerable in society, what they called "trickle down cruelty."

Jeffries began the speech at 4:53 a.m. EDT and finished at 1:37 p.m. EDT, 8 hours, 44 minutes later, a record, as he argued against what he called Trump's "big ugly bill."

"We're better than this," said Jeffries, who used a leader's prerogative for unlimited debate, and read letter after letter from Americans writing about their reliance of the health care programs.

"I never thought that I'd be on the House floor saying that this is a crime scene," Jeffries said. "It's a crime scene, going after the health, and the safety, and the well-being of the American people."

And as Democrats, he said, "We want no part of it."

Tensions ran high. As fellow Democrats chanted Jeffries' name, a top Republican, Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, called his speech "a bunch of hogwash."

Hauling the package through the Congress has been difficult from the start. Republicans have struggled mightily with the bill nearly every step of the way, quarreling in the House and Senate, and often succeeding only by the narrowest of margins: just one vote.

The Senate passed the package days earlier with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie vote. The slim majority in the House left Republicans little room for defections.

"It wasn't beautiful enough for me to vote for it," said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Also voting no was Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, who said he was concerned about cuts to Medicaid.

Once Johnson gaveled the tally, Republicans cheered "USA!" and flashed Trump-style thumbs-up to the cameras.

Political costs of saying no

Despite their discomfort with various aspects of the sprawling package, in some ways it became too big to fail — in part because Republicans found it difficult to buck Trump.

As Wednesday's stalled floor action dragged overnight, Trump railed against the delays.

"What are the Republicans waiting for???" the president said in a midnight-hour post.

Johnson relied heavily on White House Cabinet secretaries, lawyers and others to satisfy skeptical GOP holdouts. Moderate Republicans worried about the severity of cuts while conservatives pressed for steeper reductions. Lawmakers said they were being told the administration could provide executive actions, projects or other provisions in their districts back home.

The alternative was clear. Republicans who staked out opposition to the bill, including Massie of Kentucky and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, were being warned by Trump's well-funded political operation. Tillis soon after announced he would not seek reelection.

Rollback of past presidential agendas

In many ways, the package is a repudiation of the agendas of the last two Democratic presidents, a chiseling away at the Medicaid expansion from Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, and a pullback of Joe Biden's climate change strategies in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Democrats have described the bill in dire terms, warning that cuts to Medicaid, which some 80 million Americans rely on, would result in lives lost. Food stamps that help feed more than 40 million people would "rip food from the mouths of hungry children, hungry veterans and hungry seniors," Jeffries said.

Republicans say the tax breaks will prevent a tax hike on households and grow the economy. They maintain they are trying to rightsize the safety net programs for the population they were initially designed to serve, mainly pregnant women, the disabled and children, and root out what they describe as waste, fraud and abuse.

The Tax Policy Center, which provides nonpartisan analysis of tax and budget policy, projected the bill would result next year in a $150 tax break for the lowest quintile of Americans, a $1,750 tax cut for the middle quintile and a $10,950 tax cut for the top quintile. That's compared with what they would face if the 2017 tax cuts expired.

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Joey Cappelletti and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

US expands militarized zones to 1/3 of southern border, stirring controversy - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Orange no-entry signs posted by the U.S. military in English and Spanish dot the New Mexico desert, where a border wall cuts past onion fields and parched ranches with tufts of tall grass growing amidst wiry brush and yucca trees.

The Army has posted thousands of the warnings in New Mexico and western Texas, declaring a "restricted area by authority of the commander." It's part of a major shift that has thrust the military into border enforcement with Mexico like never before.

The move places long stretches of the border under the supervision of nearby military bases, empowering U.S. troops to detain people who enter the country illegally and sidestep a law prohibiting military involvement in civilian law enforcement. It is done under the authority of the national emergency on the border declared by President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

U.S. authorities say the zones are needed to close gaps in border enforcement and help in the wider fight against human smuggling networks and brutal drug cartels.

The militarization is being challenged in court, and has been criticized by civil rights advocates, humanitarian aid groups and outdoor enthusiasts who object to being blocked from public lands while troops have free rein.

Abbey Carpenter, a leader of a search-and-rescue group for missing migrants, said public access is being denied across sweltering stretches of desert where migrant deaths have surged.

"Maybe there are more deaths, but we don't know," she said.

Military expansion

Two militarized zones form a buffer along 230 miles (370 kilometers) of border, from Fort Hancock, Texas, through El Paso and westward across vast New Mexico ranchlands.

The Defense Department added an additional 250-mile (400-kilometer) zone last week in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and plans another near Yuma, Arizona. Combined, the zones will cover nearly one-third of the U.S. border with Mexico.

They are patrolled by at least 7,600 members of the armed forces, vastly expanding the U.S. government presence on the border.

Reaction to the military buffer has been mixed among residents of New Mexico's rural Luna County, where a strong culture of individual liberty is tempered by the desire to squelch networks bringing migrants and contraband across the border.

"We as a family have always been very supportive of the mission, and very supportive of border security," said James Johnson, a fourth-generation farmer overseeing seasonal laborers as they filled giant plastic crates with onions, earning $22 per container.

Military deployments under prior presidents put "eyes and ears" on the border, Johnson said. This version is "trying to give some teeth."

But some hunters and hikers fear they're being locked out of a rugged and cherished landscape.

"I don't want to go down there with my hunting rifle and all of a sudden somebody rolls up on me and says that I'm in a military zone," said Ray Trejo, a coordinator for the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and a Luna County commissioner. "I don't know if these folks have been taught to deescalate situations."

A former public school teacher of English as a second language, Trejo said military trespassing charges seem inhumane in an economy built on immigrant farm labor.

"If the Army, Border Patrol, law enforcement in general are detaining people for reasons of transporting, of human smuggling, I don't have a problem," he said. "But people are coming into our country to work, stepping now all of a sudden into a military zone, and they have no idea."

Nicole Wieman, an Army command spokesperson, said the Army is negotiating possible public access for recreation and hunting, and will honor private rights to grazing and mining.

Increased punishment

More than 1,400 migrants have been charged with trespassing on military territory, facing a possible 18-month prison sentence for a first offense. That's on top of an illegal entry charge that brings up to six months in custody. After that, most are turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for likely deportation. There have been no apparent arrests of U.S. citizens.

At a federal courthouse in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on the banks of the Upper Rio Grande, migrants in drab county jail jumpsuits and chains filed before a magistrate judge on a recent weekday.

A 29-year-old Guatemalan woman struggled to understand instructions through a Spanish interpreter as she pleaded guilty to illegal entry. A judge set aside military trespassing charges for lack of evidence, but sentenced her to two weeks in jail before being transferred for likely deportation.

"She sells pottery, she's a very simple woman with a sixth-grade education," a public defense attorney told the judge. "She told me she's going back and she's going to stay there."

Border crossings

Border Patrol arrests along the southern border this year have dropped to the lowest level in six decades, including a 30% decrease in June from the prior month as attempted crossings dwindle. On June 28, the Border Patrol made only 137 arrests, a stark contrast with late 2023, when arrests topped 10,000 on the busiest days.

The first militarized zones, introduced in April and May, extend west of El Paso past factories and cattle yards to partially encircle the New Mexico border village of Columbus, and its 1,450 residents. It was here that Mexican revolutionary forces led by Pancho Villa crossed into the U.S. in a deadly 1916 raid.

These days, a port of entry at Columbus is where hundreds of children with U.S. citizenship cross daily from a bedroom community in Mexico to board public school buses and attend classes nearby.

Columbus Mayor Philip Skinner, a Republican, says he's seen the occasional military vehicle but no evidence of disruption in an area where illegal crossings have been rare.

"We're kind of not tuned in to this national politics," Skinner said.

Oversight is divided between U.S. Army commands in Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. The militarized zones sidestep the Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law that prohibits the military from conducting civilian law enforcement on U.S. soil.

Russell Johnson, a rancher and former Border Patrol agent, said he welcomes the new militarized zone where his ranch borders Mexico on land leased from the Bureau of Land Management.

"We have seen absolutely almost everything imaginable that can happen on the border, and most of it's bad," he said, recalling off-road vehicle chases on his ranch and lifeless bodies recovered by Border Patrol.

In late April, he said, five armored military vehicles spent several days at a gap in the border wall, where construction was suspended at the outset of the Biden presidency. But, he said, he hasn't seen much of the military in recent weeks.

"The only thing that's really changed is the little extra signage," he said. "We're not seeing the military presence out here like we kind of anticipated."

Court challenges

Federal public defenders have challenged the military's new oversight of public land in New Mexico, seizing on the arrest of a Mexican man for trespassing through remote terrain to test the legal waters.

They decried the designation of a new military zone without congressional authorization "for the sole purpose of enabling military action on American soil" as "a matter of staggering and unpreceded political significance." A judge has not ruled on the issue.

In the meantime, court challenges to trespassing charges in the militarized zone have met with a mixture of convictions and acquittals at trial.

Ryan Ellison, the top federal prosecutor in New Mexico, won trespassing convictions in June against two immigrants who entered a militarized zone again after an initial warning. "There's not going to be an issue as to whether or not they were on notice," he told a recent news conference.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Rebecca Sheff says the federal government is testing a more punitive approach to border enforcement with the new military zones and worries it will be expanded border-wide.

"To the extent the federal government has aspirations to establish a much more hostile military presence along the border, this is a vehicle that they're pushing on to potentially do so. … And that's very concerning," she said.

Health officials warn of West Nile virus threat – KUNM News

The New Mexico Department of Health is recommending New Mexicans take precautions against the West Nile Virus, which can be transmitted through mosquito bites.

Recent rains across New Mexico may cause buildup of standing water, attracting mosquitoes that could be infected. While there are no cases of West Nile so far this season, July and August are usually peak times for the virus.

Common symptoms for the virus include headache, fever, and body aches. Anyone undergoing these symptoms should contact their health provider.

The NMDOH suggests using a few simple prevention methods to keep you and your loved ones safe, including, using insect repellent, keeping windows and doors closed, wearing long clothing which covers skin, and to remove or distance yourself from any water-catching materials that Mosquitos may inhabit- like rain barrels, pet-water bowls and old-tires.

Lastly, the evening and cooler hours of the day are peak feeding times for mosquitoes, so as the July 4th holiday comes up, please take extra care to prevent the insect bites during outside activities.

Find more information on the virus and prevention methods by visiting the NMDOH website.

Study: Despite decreasing crime, NM holds more people in its largest jail – Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Over the last five years, while local jails in the United States have been holding fewer people, New Mexico’s largest jail has been detaining nearly one-third more people while they await their day in court.

That’s according to a recent study of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), located just outside Albuquerque in Bernalillo County.

Even though MDC hasn’t been as crowded in the last 10 years as it was historically, it’s been slowly holding more and more people, said Paul Guerin, director of the Center for Applied Research and Analysis at the University of New Mexico Institute for Social Research, which has studied the jail’s population since the 1990s.

Between 2019 and 2024, jail populations in the U.S. decreased by 15.3%, while the MDC’s population has grown by 30.3%, the report states.

Police-reported crime peaked in the U.S. in the 1990s and has generally decreased since, according to the report. While trends in police-reported crime in New Mexico, Bernalillo County and Albuquerque have always exceeded national trends, they have also gone down overall, the report states.

Over the last 10 years, local and state policymakers have affected how many people are booked into MDC and how long they stay there, according to the report. State policies and laws that have reduced these figures include voters’ approval of bail reform in 2016; the state Supreme Court’s case management order in 2015; and the statewide stay-at-home order in March 2020 that slowed the spread of COVID-19, according to the report.

On the other hand, policies that have packed more people into the jail have included New Mexico State Police “surges” in Bernalillo County in 2019 and 2021, and NMSP’s “North Star” operations with the Albuquerque Police Department, the report states.

On any given day last October, MDC held an average of 1,803 people, the highest figure since December 2014, the report states.

While the MDC was designed to hold as many as 2,236 people, it’s not allowed to exceed a cap of 1,950 people under a 2017 settlement agreement between the City of Albuquerque and people incarcerated in the jail who sued more than two decades earlier.

However, the report states that MDC “is closer to the McClendon Cap than ever in the last eight years.”

Guerin told Source NM in an interview that authorities are holding more people in MDC because they’re booking more people into the jail, and holding them there for longer periods of time under more serious charges.

Guerin said people in MDC should primarily be there under lower-level charges because those who are charged with more serious crimes are out of their communities for longer periods of time, so they have fewer chances of returning to jail.

In a given year, approximately 40% of the people held in MDC are there two or more times under less serious charges, the report states.

“The jail is consistently receiving people who are cycling in and out of jail,” Guerin said.

A prior report on pretrial detention found that more than 40% of people who are held in jail while facing felony charges stay in the jail for 120 days on average, only to have their cases dismissed, Guerin said.

The problem, Guerin said, is that these are people the system believes are the most serious offenders, and more than 40% of them don’t receive a conviction, for various reasons, good and bad.

This results in not only wasted money holding people in MDC, but also social costs like people being away from their families and losing their jobs, Guerin said.

The report suggests that policymakers consider whether people in MDC should be there or not.

“We should be more efficient in prosecuting cases if we think they’re guilty,” Guerin said. “I don’t know why we don’t.”

Guerin and co-author Senior Research Scientist Elise Ferguson published the report in June, and it has received disappointingly few reactions, he said.

“We and others who produce information that’s useful for policymakers, often that information is not used,” he said.

Guerin said he thinks what is driving policy instead are people’s impressions, anecdotal stories, politics and sensationalized media coverage.

“Information should drive policy,” he said. “My hope is that information would just inform policy, but I don’t even think we see that oftentimes.”

Proposal to remove protections for Mexican gray wolves could lead to extinction, advocates say – Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

A bill introduced Monday, proposing to strip endangered species protections from Mexican gray wolves would mean “unrecoverable losses” for the Southwestern wolves, wildlife advocates said.

Arizona Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar’s bill, “Enhancing Safety for Animals Act,” would remove the wolf from the federal list of endangered species and end U.S. population restoration efforts in Mexico. Gosar’s office issued a news release saying “significant attacks by wolves on cattle, elk, moose, and sheep have occurred and have negatively impacted hunters and ranchers throughout Arizona.”

Delisting would also end federal investigation into wolf predation on livestock and reduce federal funding for livestock losses, Michelle Lute, executive director for Wildlife for All, told Source NM, and would further erode recovery programs.

“Stripping federal protections for Mexican gray wolves would invite another extinction,” Lute said. “This is not alarmist, this is what we’re already seeing.”

Mexican gray wolves once lived throughout the mountains and deserts of New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico, but were driven to near-extinction by the 1970s due to years of eradication to keep them from preying on cattle.

Two years after the passage of the Endangered Species Act, U.S. Fish and Wildlife added the Mexican gray wolf to the list, garnering federal protections. Officials captured the seven remaining wild wolves, and bred them back from extinction. Federal wildlife officials reintroduced the wolves in Arizona and New Mexico in 1998. Today, the national wild population is 286 animals. Reintroduction in Mexico occurred in 2011.

Tensions over the wolf introduction program have escalated in New Mexico, culminating in Catron and Sierra county boards issuing disaster declarations in resolutions earlier this year and asking state officials to step in, end federal wolf releases into the wild and kill wolves that prey on livestock.

Federal delisting would remove federal prohibitions on killing wolves, said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Bypassing the Endangered Species Act to strip all protections from beleaguered Mexican gray wolves and leave them vulnerable to Arizona’s shoot-on-sight laws would cause a massacre,” Robinson said in a statement. “The Southwest’s ecology would suffer, and we’d be left with a sadder, drabber landscape if Gosar and the livestock industry’s cruel vision for wolf extermination becomes law.”

NM Gov: Special session ‘may be necessary’ to address federal fallout from Republican budget bill - By Julia Goldberg, Source New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday she may need to call a special legislative session to address the impact to the state from the Congressional Republicans’ passage of their so-called “big beautiful bill.” The GOP’s tax and spending legislation includes cuts expected to cause millions of Americans to lose health care access through Medicaid; curtail food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; and hurt rural hospitals, among other repercussions.

“The Republican budget bill is an abomination that abandons working families and threatens the health and well-being of New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Their vote to slash funding for health care and child nutrition to pay for tax cuts for the ultra-rich isn’t just bad policy—it’s an outright betrayal.”

The bill, she added, “will hit New Mexico hard. From cuts to Medicaid funding that keeps our rural hospitals open, to reductions in food assistance for children, to threats against education programs that ensure our kids have a brighter future, this budget puts politics over people. It also amounts to an egregious tax hike on Americans who will pay higher prices for health care, electricity, and other services.” The governor noted she is “prepared to call a special session if necessary to protect New Mexicans from their fiscal assault.”

Earlier this week, New Mexico Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo told members of a newly established federal funding stabilization committee that as many as 88,530 New Mexicans will lose their Medicaid coverage due to provisions in the bill. The bill will also likely cause 58,180 New Mexicans to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, she said.

New Mexico House Democrats issued a statement shortly after federal passage of the bill saying that “out-of-touch” Republicans had passed “the most cruel and backwards bill we have seen in our lifetimes.” Republicans, the statement said, “are kicking folks off their healthcare, shuttering our rural hospitals, letting children and seniors go hungry, and raising costs for all working people, in order to please President Trump and line the pockets of his ultra wealthy donors. This legislation will have a devastating impact on families across our country and right here at home.”

Legislative Finance Committee Director Charles Sallee also told lawmakers this week that New Mexico interest earning record oil and gas revenues will help buffer the state from some of the cuts, which House Democrats noted in their statement.

All three Democratic New Mexico members of the U.S. House of Representatives held a joint news conference shortly after the vote in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, referring to the tax and spending legislation as a “big, ugly abomination of a bill” and the “biggest rollback in American history, directly attacking our communities.”

Stansbury further cited the effects on New Mexicans’ health care, food security and education, saying the bill “is going to have truly catastrophic impacts for New Mexico.” Republicans, she added, are trying to downplay those impacts.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) posted her no vote on social media on July 3, 2025. (Courtesy photo) “And so our question is, then, ‘Why did they have to pass it in the dark of night in both the Senate and the House?’ It’s because they know millions of Americans are going to be hurt by it, but they don’t care. Their message to America today is: They won. America loses. They don’t care. You can lose your health care, you can lose your food assistance, you can lose your education. They don’t care.”

That being said, Stansbury added, “We don’t want New Mexicans to lose hope. We want them to use their understanding of what’s about to happen to fuel the fight. We have to take back the House.”

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who represents the southern portion of the state in the 2nd Congressional District, described himself as “furious.”

“This is the biggest tax giveaway to the richest people in this country, and it’s being paid for on the backs of working families,” Vasquez said. “And the saddest thing is, is that it’s taking health care away from those who need it the most.”

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández from the 3rd Congressional District, said she refers to the budget reconciliation bill as the “betrayed for billionaires” bill. Leger Fernández further contrasted and described the types of bills passed under federal Democratic leadership, such as the Affordable Health Care Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan, which helped insure all Americans, invested in renewable energy and stimulated the economy, respectively, she said.

“It shouldn’t be that just the wealthy get the good life,” she said. “We all want the good education, a good home, good health care, a beautiful planet to live on, right? That’s the good life. But Republicans are actually, instead of …waking up thinking about the American dream…we are waking up into the American nightmare because their big, ugly bill undoes all the progress that Democrats were making.”