WED: 3 dead, house swept away in historic Ruidoso floods, Tribe takes on online gambling, + More

3 dead as flash flooding hits mountain village of Ruidoso in New Mexico, officials say — Morgan Lee, Thomas Peipert, Associated Press

Three people have died in a mountain village in southern New Mexico that is a popular summer retreat after monsoon rains triggered flash flooding that was so intense an entire house was swept downstream, officials said.

A man and two children were swept away Tuesday by floodwaters, the village of Ruidoso said in a statement.

Three people earlier had been reported missing, but it wasn't immediately clear early Wednesday whether those were the same three who died.

Emergency crews carried out at least 85 swift water rescues in the Ruidoso area, including of people who were trapped in their homes and cars, said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The water had receded by Tuesday night and search and rescue and swift water rescue teams were scouring the town for the missing people, while public works crews cleared debris from the roadways. Some cars were left stranded in the mud.

Two National Guard rescue teams and several local teams already were in the area when the flooding began, Silva said, and more Guard teams were expected.

The floods came just days after flash floods in Texas killed over 100 people and left more than 160 people missing.

In New Mexico, officials urged residents to seek higher ground Tuesday afternoon as the waters of the Rio Ruidoso rose nearly 19 feet (2.7 meters) in a matter of minutes amid heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in the area, which was stripped of vegetation by recent wildfires.

A weather service flood gauge and companion video camera showed churning waters of the Rio Ruidoso surge over the river's banks into surrounding forest. Streets and bridges were closed in response.

Kaitlyn Carpenter, an artist in Ruidoso, was riding her motorcycle through town Tuesday afternoon when the storm started to pick up, and she sought shelter at the riverside Downshift Brewing Company with about 50 other people. She started to film debris rushing down the Rio Ruidoso when she spotted a house float by with a familiar turquoise door. It belonged to the family of one of her best friends.

Her friend's family was not in the house and is safe, she said.

"I've been in that house and have memories in that house, so seeing it come down the river was just pretty heartbreaking," Carpenter said. "I just couldn't believe it."

During a radio address Tuesday night, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn D. Crawford encouraged residents to call an emergency line if their loved ones or neighbors were missing. He also said there were reports of dead horses near the town's horse racing track

"We knew that we were going to have floods ... and this one hit us harder than what we were expecting," Ruidoso Mayor Lynn D. Crawford said.

The area has been especially vulnerable to flooding since the summer of 2024, when the South Fork and Salt fires raced across tinder-dry forest and destroyed an estimated 1,400 homes and structures. Residents were forced to flee a wall of flames, only to grapple with intense flooding later that summer.

"We know that the water levels seemed to be higher than they were last summer," Silva said. "It is a significant amount of water flowing throughout, some of it in new areas that didn't flood last year."

Matt DeMaria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said storms formed in the early afternoon over terrain that was scorched last year by wildfire. The burn scar was unable to absorb a lot of the rain, as water quickly ran downhill into the river.

Preliminary measurements show the Rio Ruidoso crested at more than 20 feet (6 meters) — a record high if confirmed — and was receding Tuesday evening.

Three shelters opened in the Ruidoso area for people who could not return home.

Cory State, who works at the Downshift Brewing Company, welcomed in dozens of residents as the river surged and hail pelted the windows. The house floating by was "just one of the many devastating things about today," he said.

The sight brought back painful memories for Carpenter, whose art studio was swept away during a flood last year. Outside, the air smelled of gasoline, and loud crashes could be heard as the river knocked down trees in its path.

"It's pretty terrifying," she said.

Peipert reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Matt Brown in Denver, Hallie Golden in Seattle, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Ruidoso and Mescalero officials seek state help as communities face post-fire flooding - by Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Emergency warnings sounded twice during an interim legislative committee meeting Monday, as south-central New Mexico officials told lawmakers about ongoing dangerous flooding in their communities — and the help they still need to rebuild after last year’s wildfires.

Village of Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford told the members of the interim Economic & Rural Development & Policy Committee that water had flooded the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and the village’s midtown area on Sunday, and on Monday damaged homes left intact during the 2024 South Fork and Salt fires.

Mescalero Apache Tribe President Thora Walsh Padilla told the committee the mountains have received little snowpack over the last few years, which means less vegetation to mitigate flooding in areas even outside the tribe’s reservation.

In addition, many years’ worth of sediment remains in the ravines, decreasing how much water they can hold and making current and future floods even worse, she said.

“We have done quite a bit as far as limiting the debris, the burnt logs, all the stuff coming off the reservation, but that does not stop the water,” Padilla said. “We have multiple burn scars contributing towards this, both on and off the reservation and on the Lincoln National Forest.”

Ruidoso Downs Racetrack General Manager Rick Baugh said what Ruidoso is experiencing will happen somewhere else in New Mexico.

“We almost lost the track yesterday,” Baugh told the committee. “I’m just at the end of my rope, I’ll be honest with you. If y’all got any way you can help us, we need your help.”

The meeting followed a deadly weekend of flooding in neighboring Texas.

Crawford said the village is still rebuilding from the 2024 fires and subsequent floods, and hardening its infrastructure for future ones.

Thus far, he said the village has spent $16.8 million on repairing homes and buildings, but some homes remain unfixed, and the village has run out of money.

“Every dime that the village has had access to, that we could spend, we have deployed it,” Crawford said.

The village has formally requested only $4 million of the $44 million lawmakers set aside in House Bill 1 for disaster cleanup, Crawford said, because of a provision in the law that requires approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency before the local government can ask for it.

The Legislature has, in several bills over the last three years, approved at least $200 million in emergency loans for communities recovering from fires and floods. Crawford said the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, one of the state agencies helping towns get the funding, told the village that it is “way down the list” behind other communities asking for the loans.

“The process is broke,” Crawford said. “What you passed, we don’t have access to.”

Crawford said the village assessed 498 sites eligible for some kind of repairs and organized them into 27 projects and sent them to FEMA for approval. Crawford said he learned on Monday that late last week, FEMA approved 17 of the projects.

FEMA’s engineers originally estimated the damage to total $29 million, Crawford said, and now the estimate is five times that amount.

Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Ruidoso Downs), a former fire chief for the village, suggested to the committee that more legislation is needed because the funding lawmakers enacted in the prior session does not cover costs of flood maintenance.

“This silt is going to continue,” he said. “Did we mess up again? Does anybody want to run another $150 million bill for maintenance budgets? If this happens in your community, you’re going to go through it, or that water will come out of the banks and it’s going to devastate people’s properties.”

Padilla said the Sierra Blanca Regional Recovery Task Force has been coordinating cleanup efforts and sediment removal since the fires both on the reservation and in Lincoln County and Ruidoso. She said the task force wants to build a regional training center to improve local firefighting capabilities.

Padilla said local floodways are becoming active again nearly a century after the Civilian Conservation Corps came in during the 1930s to terrace and drain wetlands.

The landscape around Ruidoso and Mescalero doesn’t look like it did then, Padilla said. It used to be a forested grassland but now the forest is so thick and the elk populations so large that the water table can’t support it.

“This land is not in its natural state anymore, and we need something to jumpstart that and take us back a little further in time to be able to maintain living in these mountains,” Padilla said.

Padilla said there has been a huge buildup of trees that is harming the land, and her tribe wants to reopen a sawmill that closed in 2012 in order to thin the forest and reduce fire risk.

“It became very apparent during the fires that we need to get back on that track,” Padilla said.

“We’ve taken natural fires out of the system,” Padilla said. “Good logging and thinning is how we intend to replace that, and that’s how we’ve been able to keep our lands safe for many years. The sawmill is critical to that.”

Padilla said the tribe received $2 million from the Legislature to reopen the sawmill, and is now asking the U.S. Economic Development Administration for $17.5 million to finish the job.

“We’re not giving up,” she said. “We’ll stand for our homelands forever.”

Mescalero tribe to seek state’s help cracking down on companies allowing online sports gambling — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The vice president of a local tribe is asking the New Mexico Attorney General and the state Legislature to intervene against online gambling apps that he says are using a backdoor to allow illegal sports gambling here and, in doing so, threatening tribal gaming rights.

Mescalero Apache Reservation Vice President Duane Duffy told a panel of state lawmakers this week that platforms like Kalshi allow customers to do online sports betting under the guise of commodity futures trading. The companies are “wiggling” their way into New Mexico, a state where online sports betting is illegal, he said.

“That is a threat to the gaming market here in the state, and a clear violation of the state tribal gaming compacts,” Duffy told members of the interim Economic & Rural Development & Policy Committee on Monday at the tribe’s Inn of the Mountain Gods, which houses its casino. “And so that is something that we are going to have to work together on [to] address.”

He said he and other tribes intend to approach lawmakers ahead of the 30-day legislative session in January to see whether there’s a legislative way to crack down on the companies. He also intends to seek help from the New Mexico Attorney General, he said.

Duffy did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Neither did Kalshi.

Lauren Rodriguez, chief of staff for the New Mexico Attorney General, told Source New Mexico in an email that the office had received a letter from gaming tribes regarding the matter. The office has been in communication with one of the tribes, Sandia Pueblo, regarding Kalshi and the office is “continuing to monitor developments in related lawsuits brought by other states,” she said.

Duffy’s comments come as other states seek help from a federal agency to crack down on the companies, which they say are undermining hard-fought legislation regulating gambling at the state level.

In early June, Arizona’s director of gaming wrote a letter to the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission, naming Kalshi as well as Robinhood and Crypto.com as companies that bypass the state’s gambling regulations by pretending they are allowing users to buy “contracts” or engage in “trading” financial products when in effect they are just trying to predict which team will win a sporting match.

“The [companies] claim that their operations enable ‘trading’ of financial derivatives, which is conduct regulated by the [commission],” Johnson wrote. “In truth, there is no meaningful difference between buying one of the contracts offered by the [companies] and placing a bet with any other sportsbook.”

Arizona is among seven states that sent cease-and-desist letters to Kalshi, according to online sports gambling news site SBCAmericas. Several other states have launched investigations, according to the site.

The tribal gaming compacts between 14 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico result from negotiations between the tribes, the governor’s office and the New Mexico Legislature. The 2015 gaming compact, which is in effect until 2037, requires the parties to reopen “good-faith negotiations” if any “internet gaming” is authorized in New Mexico.

Mescalero and other tribes cited that provision recently when seeking an official opinion from Torrez about the activities of Jackpocket, an app that allowed users to buy lottery tickets online.

In February, Torrez concluded that Jackpocket’s activities amounted to “internet gaming,” which meant, per the compacts, the state needed to reopen negotiations with the tribes to evaluate its impact. Torrez also determined that Jackpocket was operating without a necessary authorization from the New Mexico Lottery Association.

Duffy told the committee Monday that as a result of the AG’s intervention, Jackpocket has “since ceased that operation when it comes to the online lottery sales.”

Rodriguez, Torrez’s spokesperson, told Source that while it is monitoring the situation that the office would not be issuing a formal opinion about Kalshi like it did about Jackpocket, because the request for its opinion on the matter did not come from state elected officials like legislators or district attorneys.

New Mexico Sen. Bill Sharer (R-Farmington) asked Duffy to elaborate on what he’s asking the Legislature to do, suggesting he would like to avoid reopening compact negotiations.

“What’s the solution to this? Because I don’t think we can stop the internet,” Sharer said.

Options Duffy listed include lawsuits and seeking help from the governor’s office, the Legislature or the AG. He told lawmakers he was just putting the issue “in your ear” because the problem would not be going away.

“There’s no mechanism that exists right now that allows the tribes or racinos to engage in internet gaming, and to have these outside entities from outside the state doing that…it’s taken out of our pockets, sending it out of state,” he said. “And we don’t have that ability then to revenue share to our full potential.”

According to the latest figures, tribal casinos across the state generated more than $219 million in “adjusted net win” in the first quarter of 2025, which includes the amount of money made on gaming machines minus the amount paid out in non-cash prizes. The state received more than $20 million in revenues deposited into the general fund this quarter, as a result.

Duffy said the Inn of the Mountain Gods and its casino, which generated more than $15 million in the first quarter of 2025, constitute the tribe’s sole source of revenue, excluding federal and state grants. The casino accounts for a huge part of that, especially as the tribe’s ski resort increasingly loses customers due to reductions in snowpack, he said.

EPA announces new Albuquerque superfund site- Cathy Cook, Albuquerque Journal

The federal government will lead the clean up of pollution left by a dry cleaner in southeast Albuquerque.

The former location of Carlisle Village Cleaners was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List, the agency announced Monday. The listing makes the polluted area eligible for federal dollars and marks it as a priority for clean up. The pollution potentially affects 257 people.

“Cleaning up our nation’s Superfund sites provides tremendous health and economic benefits to local communities,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement.

The dry cleaner operated from 1953 to 1975 and left behind chlorinated solvent gas in the soil, concentrated below the South Carlisle Shopping Village strip mall, according to the National Priorities List site narrative. The gas plume extends beyond the strip mall to commercial and residential properties. Nearby are more than 100 occupied residences, 16 commercial structures and two religious institutions potentially affected by the pollution.

In 2022, New Mexico asked the EPA to assess the site.

“Other federal and state cleanup programs were evaluated but are not viable at this time because of the complexity of the site,” the site narrative reads.

The EPA has already sampled air quality in and below potentially affected buildings and installed air purifiers in five commercial and one residential property affected by the pollution.

The gas plume includes perchloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE). TCE was often used to remove grease or in spot removers, while PCE was frequently used in dry cleaning to remove grease, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guide.

Not everyone exposed to the pollutants will develop a health problem, but TCE exposure has been linked to kidney cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cardiac defects, while PCE has been linked to bladder cancer, according to the guide.

PCE is still used by some dry cleaners. In 2024, the EPA banned many of its uses and set a 10-year phaseout for using the chemical in dry cleaning.

The next step in the superfund process is investigating what needs to be done to remediate the pollution. That should start this fall.

The EPA announced two other new superfund sites Monday: a former pottery manufacturer in New Jersey and a former wood treatment company in Oregon.

First Republican joins race for NM public lands commissioner- Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A retired New Mexico state government worker and game warden and county-level elected official has entered the race for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands.

Michael Perry enters as the first Republican running in the June 2, 2026 primary election, according to New Mexico Secretary of State data. Three Democrats also will vie in the race: Juan Sanchez, Jonas Moya and Matthew McQueen. The general election will take place Nov. 3, 2026.

“If you evaluate resume to resume, this isn’t a political issue,” he told Source NM on Tuesday. “It’s not Democrat or Republican, it’s about making our landscapes green and our watersheds beautiful blue.”

A Roswell High School graduate, Perry serves on the Chaves County Commission as its vice chair, in the third year of his first term. He also sits on the National Association of Counties’ Public Lands Policy Steering Committee.

He said if elected, he wants to emphasize better forest management to prevent catastrophic wildfires and floods.

Perry said forest landscapes are overgrown and need to be thinned out, particularly around New Mexico’s suburban areas. He praised the Mescalero Apache Tribe’s timber management, saying the South Fork and Salt fires could have been much worse without it.

“I would spend more on the fuel reduction on state property,” Perry said. “The flood events aren’t necessarily because we’ve had an increase in rain. It’s just because the forest was in such poor condition that when it’s highly burned … the rain can actually hit the ground and not get caught up in the canopy.”

He said he started thinking about running for land commissioner five years ago. He has never run for statewide office.

“Being retired from state government, I know how it works,” Perry said. “I want to make sure that in our production of money from the land, that we’re doing it in a mindful and prescriptive way that’s going to leave the resources in a good position for future generations.”

Perry also works as a private consultant through his company Wildlife and Habitat Prescriptions, LLC, helping ranchers with watershed management, water catchment systems and reduction of woody vegetation.

He said Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, who is term-limited and cannot run for reelection, has done a decent job at putting land remediation projects at the forefront of the land office’s work.

Perry worked on landscape restoration and remediation and habitat management at the State Land Office from 2016 to 2019, first as an assistant commissioner in the field division and then as a district resource manager.

“I’ve done the right-of-ways, and then made the big decisions at the very top,” he said. “The major thing that I worked on when I was there was access issues: trying to get the public the access that they deserve through suitable roads onto large tracts of state land, so that they could actually be utilized instead of landlocked.”

Perry was also a game warden at the New Mexico Game and Fish Department, and eventually oversaw state land easements in coordination with the land office.

“All those locations that are accessible through those permits, those are the gates that are open, I started that program,” he said.

Before that, Perry was a major for southern field operations at the Game and Fish Department. He received a degree in wildlife biology from New Mexico State University.

“I’ve worked all my life outside, in the law enforcement field chasing bad guys or with a chainsaw cutting down trees, so this is new to me,” he said.

Supreme Court allows Bishop’s Lodge wastewater permit process to proceed- Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexico justices Tuesday morning denied Tesuque Village residents’ emergency petition in a dispute over a proposed sewage permit for a nearby resort and development.

Chief Justice David Thomson delivered the ruling from the bench after a short deliberation, saying the arguments made by residents failed to meet the bar for the high court to intervene in an emergency fashion. Thomson also allowed administrative hearings on the permit to resume. The court had previously paused them until they could hear arguments from the parties.

Earlier this year, the New Mexico Environment Department approved a draft permit for Bishop’s Lodge and a nearby development in Tesuque to discharge up to 30,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater into a new low-dose disposal field using a treatment plant installed in 2024. The current permit allows Bishop’s Lodge to discharge about 14,700 gallons per day into two disposal fields on the property.

Tensions have been building for the last year, as dozens of residents in the village of about 1,000 have opposed multiple proposals for sewage disposal by the resort. In April, attorneys for the nonprofit Protect Tesuque filed an emergency petition. In asking the high court to weigh in, Protect Tesuque claimed the state regulators’ permitting actions violated the state constitution and said the permit would threaten water quality downstream.

Both NMED and owners of Bishop’s Lodge maintain the permitting process’ validity and both have said the treated wastewater quality exceeds state and federal standards. Both argued Protect Tesuque’s claims did not meet the threshold of an emergency, needlessly interrupted the permitting process and requested a lower standard of safety requirements.

The panel of five justices asked questions of all parties during the 50-minute hearing, but appeared skeptical regarding Protect Tesuque’s stance.

For instance, justices remarked that given that no final decision has yet been made regarding the permit, residents still have avenues to appeal in the administrative process, making emergency intervention by the state Supreme Court unnecessary.

Attorney Tom Hnasko, who represented Protect Tesuque, said he doesn’t know what comes next. “We’ll have to regroup,” he told Source NM after the hearing.

Rusty Day, a board member at Protect Tesuque, said after the hearing he was “disappointed at the delay,” and said the group would seek a potential appeal in the administrative process.

“They didn’t rule on the merits, so now we need to wait, months, if not years to get a dispositive ruling on the merits,” Day said.

Leadership at Juniper Capital, which owns Bishop’s Lodge resort, issued a statement Tuesday saying they appreciated the court’s ruling.

“Bishop’s Lodge will continue using its state-of-the-art Membrane BioReactor wastewater treatment facility to fully treat effluent from the hotel and adjacent homes under the existing permit from the department,” said Chris Kaplan, the head of asset management, in a statement. “We continue to exercise good environmental stewardship and water conservation for the benefit of our guests, residents and the entire Tesuque Valley.”

State environment officials did not immediately respond to a request from Source NM on the next steps for the administrative hearings. This story will be updated as needed.

Judge rejects legal challenge of Balloon Fiesta Park site for New Mexico United stadium- Albuquerque Journal

A judge on Monday tossed an appeal filed by three neighborhood associations opposing a new stadium for New Mexico United at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Second Judicial District Judge Erin O'Connell ruled Monday that opponents of the Balloon Fiesta Park location failed to demonstrate that they were denied due process.

The Wildflower, Maria Dier and North Edith Corridor neighborhood associations in 2024 appealed Albuquerque's process that approved a new home for New Mexico United.

Mayor Tim Keller's administration cheered O'Connell's ruling in a statement issue Monday and said the the ruling clears the path for United to break ground on a new stadium. It didn't provide a timeline for the project.

"This helps us achieve the highest and best use of the Balloon Fiesta Park,” Keller said in the statement. "This will open the door for a wide variety of community development activities from local high school tournaments to a professional woman’s team to sports tourism.”

New Mexico United has sought a permanent stadium since 2020 to replace its current home at Isotopes Park, home of Albuquerque's Triple-A baseball team.

An earlier proposal for a new stadium at a Downtown location using bond funding was defeated by voters in 2021.

In 2023, Balloon Fiesta Park was selected as the location for a privately financed stadium on land leased land from the city.

The project was approved by the Environmental Planning Commission in April 2024. The city’s land use hearing officer upheld the decision in July 2024.

Neighbors expressed concerns to the EPC that the stadium would result in noise and light pollution and the impacts on local traffic.

The neighborhood associations appealed the decision to district court after the Albuquerque City Council voted 8-1 to deny their appeal in August 2024.

The plans call for an 8,000- to 10,000-seat stadium with infrastructure provided by the city, and the stadium itself will be funded by New Mexico United, according to the city's statement.

"No city funding will be used to build the stadium, and United would be required to invest a minimum of $30 million into the site," it said.

