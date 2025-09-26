FRI: NM roads in worst shape in ‘recent history,’ as revenue sources project to decrease, + More

NM roads in worst shape in ‘recent history,’ as revenue sources project to decrease - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A new state analysis of New Mexico roads found that they had deteriorated to the lowest ratings in “recent history,” and state analysts are raising concerns about how a key state fund will generate enough revenue to address the issue.

According to the 2024 annual road condition survey from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, 84% of interstate highway miles are in “fair or better” condition, down from 90% in 2023. Non-interstate roads deteriorated much faster, according to the DOT, with 70% rated in “fair or better” condition, down from 86% in 2023.

That’s the lowest since at least 2020, according to a DOT database, when 88% of interstate roads met the “fair or better” standard, and 78% of non-interstate roads did.

Lawmakers with the Legislative Finance Committee expressed alarm at the problem during a hearing Thursday morning in Hobbs, at which an LFC analyst, along with NM Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna, presented.

“Really my heart sank when I read the first sentence in the staff report,” said Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad), of the LFC’s report, which opened with a discussion of the poor road conditions. “We’ve got to do better.”

According to the LFC report, revenue toward the State Road Fund is expected to slow over the next few fiscal years. Factors contributing to that are the stagnation of gasoline tax and license fees, possibly due to the rise of electric vehicles, as well as a predicted slowdown in state general fund growth, according to the report.

But Serna argued that the way the DOT is funded plays more of a role in the department’s financial challenges than electric vehicles. He noted that unfunded mandates for state workers, like pay increases or retirement contribution changes, come out of the State Road Fund.

“So more than half of the State Road Fund is used just to pay for salaries, and the remainder of that is what is primarily used for maintenance activities across the state,” he said.

The LFC says the road deterioration is occurring despite the department meeting its performance targets on pavement preservation. For example, the DOT in fiscal year 2024 preserved more than 5,000 miles of pavement, when its target was 3,500.

“Given the recently reported deterioration, the current target of 3,500 may be insufficient to maintain road quality,” according to the report.

Contractors warn road funding shortfall could cost 61,000 jobs in New Mexico - Natalie Robbins & Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

Construction workers say a lack of funding from the New Mexico Department of Transportation could stall roadwork projects across the state, allowing streets to fall into disrepair and risking tens of thousands of jobs.

On Thursday, contractors and maintenance workers called on state officials to fund an emergency cash infusion of $500 million for road construction during a special session of the state Legislature in October.

NMDOT usually gets anywhere from $200 million to $300 million for new road construction, though only $65 million was allocated this year, which will cause the state to fall behind on critical maintenance and new road projects, said Dan Lewis, executive director of the Asphalt Pavement Association of New Mexico and an Albuquerque city councilor.

“We’re left with a major crisis that has implications on families around our state, implications on the safety of our roadways, and implications on economic growth in our state right now,” Lewis said.

The funding deficit puts 61,000 construction and maintenance jobs at risk statewide, said Danny Marquez of Algodones-based construction firm CA2 Testing.

“It’s not just the highway contractors. It’s the heavy equipment and all equipment supply companies, suppliers, subcontractors, surveyors, testing labs,” said Bob Wood, president of paving contractor Albuquerque Asphalt. “When there’s a lack of funding, that means there’s not as many projects, and then that translates into jobs.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that road funding would not be included on the special session agenda, but said the governor would push for additional funding during next year’s 30-day session.

Lujan Grisham said recently she initially wanted to include road funding proposals on the agenda of the upcoming special session, along with legislation on interstate medical compacts, juvenile crime and federal immigration detention facilities. But after meeting with Democratic state leaders, the governor said she had agreed to delay consideration of those issues until the 30-day session that starts in January.

Under the current pared-back plans for the special session, lawmakers would be asked to focus primarily on a state-level response to a federal budget bill signed by President Donald Trump in July.

The contractors, however, say the roadwork funding is an emergency, and delaying the projects further could cause serious safety hazards.

“The reason why we’re asking for money in the special session is so that money could be put to use right away,” said David Otoski of Mountain States Constructors, a general contractor in Albuquerque. “I’ve talked to several of the state engineers. They have projects that are ready to go. Every single person in this room knows how poor the roads on I-10, I-25 and I-40 are and how badly they need to be repaired.”

In 2023, 69% of roads in New Mexico were considered “acceptable” by NMDOT, down from 75% in 2011. Deteriorated roads cost New Mexicans about $2,000 per year in maintenance costs to their vehicles, according to DOT data.

Earlier this month, NMDOT officials told the Legislature that New Mexico faces a $471.6 million gap in funding for priority transportation projects across the state, despite a recent infusion of federal infrastructure funds.

As it stands now, the state does not have enough funding to fully repair Interstate 40, Otoski said.

Rep. Nicole Chavez, R-Albuquerque, said she supported funding the projects during the special session and advocated for including transportation subsidies in the state budget each year to ensure the roadwork gets completed.

“You know when you’re crossing into the state a lot of times by the condition of the roads,” Chavez said.