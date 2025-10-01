WED: New Mexico Democrats rush to shore up safety net programs after federal cuts amid government shutdown, + More

New Mexico Democrats rush to shore up safety net programs after federal cuts - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

New Mexico's Democratic lawmakers were set to meet Wednesday to begin shoring up safety net spending in response to President Donald Trump's recent cuts in a top state for participation in Medicaid and federal food assistance.

Legislators are seeking new food assistance spending, while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for a quick response to federal Medicaid and tax cuts signed by Trump. She wants to provide state grants that can stabilize health care services in rural areas where clinics and hospitals often rely heavily on Medicaid.

The governor also wants to expand state insurance subsidies on the Affordable Care Act exchange. Exchange subsidies are a sticking point in the federal budget standoff in Washington.

"We're not going stand by while Washington abandons New Mexico families," Lujan Grisham said Tuesday. "This special session is about protecting the people who need help most."

Leading Democratic legislators also want to backfill federal spending cuts to public broadcasting. New Mexico could also become the latest state to break with the federal government on vaccine policy and recommendations.

Food assistance

Nearly one-fourth of New Mexico residents receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

"It's really the first line of defense. It's not our only solution to food insecurity, but it's a big one," said Sovereign Hager, legal director at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.

New Mexico legislators are considering a quick infusion of state spending on food assistance through SNAP, as well as support for food banks and distribution networks.

Trump plans to expand work and reporting requirements for SNAP participants, end eligibility for many noncitizens, and alter deductions.

Jasmin Jaquez of Sunland Park says SNAP changes are looming over her final year at New Mexico State University. She said she and her 7-year-old son rely on the program.

"It's one big, huge help that's getting me through college, and attending full-time," she said.

Rural health care

Grants have been proposed to help services continue at rural health clinics and hospitals that rely heavily on Medicaid spending. Rural health care providers across the country are preparing to lose billions of dollars from Trump's signature tax and spending cut bill signed into law this summer.

Trump's bill sets aside $50 billion over five years for rural hospitals, providers and clinics — but that doesn't offset significant cuts. The stakes are high in New Mexico, where about 38% of residents rely on Medicaid.

New Mexico may also expand subsidies toward the federal insurance exchange that covers about 75,000 state residents.

Democratic House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque acknowledges that many federal health care changes don't kick in until 2027 or later, but says that funds for rural health care and to offset other cuts are urgent.

New Mexico expects to lose about $200 million annually because of new federal tax cuts, but starting this fiscal year, it still has a large surplus thanks to booming oil production.

Vaccines

Many Democratic-led states have begun making their own recommendations for who should be vaccinated for seasonal respiratory viruses, including the flu and COVID-19, saying the Trump administration has jeopardized public health by politicizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Mexico lawmakers are considering a similar shift to state standards for the immunization of children and adults.

Changes are needed for access, consistency on childhood vaccines and to give the state's health department flexibility so that residents can have options, said Democratic state Sen. Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe.

Rural radio

New Mexico legislators are considering spending millions of dollars for public broadcasters in television and radio as federal funds dry up.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which finances NPR and PBS, has announced its closure after being defunded by Congress. Trump also signed federal legislation in July that rescinds more than $1 billion earmarked for public broadcasters.

The claw-back sent shock waves through at least 13 public public radio and television broadcasters across New Mexico, said Franz Joachim, General Manager at New Mexico PBS.

"We no longer had two years to figure out how to survive, we had two months," said Joachim, who oversees a staff of 50.

Small public radio stations serving remote areas of the country, often beyond internet or cell service, are confronting an uncertain future. Many, including five tribal radio stations in New Mexico, relied on community public service grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, said Loris Taylor, president of Native Public Media.

She warned of stark consequences for public safety initiatives, including the recent deployment of emergency broadcast alert systems for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

"They're communication hubs, and they're also safety hubs," she said of New Mexico's public radio stations. "What you want are informed citizens."

Government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty - By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Stephen Groves Associated Press

Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep government programs and services running by Wednesday's deadline.

Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially fired by Trump's Republican administration. Many offices will be shuttered, perhaps permanently, as Trump vows to "do things that are irreversible, that are bad" as retribution. His deportation agenda is expected to run full speed ahead, while education, environmental and other services sputter. The economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide.

"We don't want it to shut down," Trump said at the White House before the midnight deadline.

But the president, who met privately with congressional leadership this week, appeared unable to negotiate any deal between Democrats and Republicans to prevent that outcome.

This is the third time Trump has presided over a federal funding lapse, the first since his return to the White House this year, in a remarkable record that underscores the polarizing divide over budget priorities and a political climate that rewards hard-line positions rather than more traditional compromises.

Plenty of blame being thrown around

The Democrats picked this fight, which was unusual for the party that prefers to keep government running, but their voters are eager to challenge the president's second-term agenda. Democrats are demanding funding for health care subsidies that are expiring for millions of people under the Affordable Care Act, spiking the costs of insurance premiums nationwide.

Republicans have refused to negotiate for now and have encouraged Trump to steer clear of any talks. After the White House meeting, the president posted a cartoonish fake video mocking the Democratic leadership that was widely viewed as unserious and racist.

What neither side has devised is an easy offramp to prevent what could become a protracted closure. The ramifications are certain to spread beyond the political arena, upending the lives of Americans who rely on the government for benefit payments, work contracts and the various services being thrown into turmoil.

"What the government spends money on is a demonstration of our country's priorities," said Rachel Snyderman, a former White House budget official who is the managing director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington.

Shutdowns, she said, "only inflict economic cost, fear and confusion across the country."

Economic fallout expected to ripple nationwide

An economic jolt could be felt in a matter of days. The government is expected Friday to produce its monthly jobs report, which may or may not be delivered.

While the financial markets have generally "shrugged" during past shutdowns, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis, this one could be different partly because there are no signs of broader negotiations.

"There are also few good analogies to this week's potential shutdown," the analysis said.

Across the government, preparations have been underway. Trump's Office of Management and Budget, headed by Russ Vought, directed agencies to execute plans for not just furloughs, as are typical during a federal funding lapse, but mass firings of federal workers. It's part of the Trump administration's mission, including its Department of Government Efficiency, to shrink the federal government.

What's staying open and shutting down

The Medicare and Medicaid health care programs are expected to continue, though staffing shortages could mean delays for some services. The Pentagon would still function. And most employees will stay on the job at the Department of Homeland Security.

But Trump has warned that the administration could focus on programs that are important to Democrats, "cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like."

As agencies sort out which workers are essential, or not, Smithsonian museums are expected to stay open at least until Monday. A group of former national park superintendents urged the Trump administration to close the parks to visitors, arguing that poorly staffed parks in a shutdown are a danger to the public and put park resources at risk.

No easy exit as health care costs soar

Ahead of Wednesday's start of the fiscal year, House Republicans had approved a temporary funding bill, over opposition from Democrats, to keep government running into mid-November while broader negotiations continue.

But that bill has failed repeatedly in the Senate, including late Tuesday. It takes a 60-vote threshold for approval, which requires cooperation between the two parties. A Democratic bill also failed. With a 53-47 GOP majority, Democrats are leveraging their votes to demand negotiation.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said Republicans are happy to discuss the health care issue with Democrats — but not as part of talks to keep the government open. More votes are expected Wednesday.

The standoff is a political test for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who has drawn scorn from a restive base of left-flank voters pushing the party to hold firm in its demands for health care funding.

"Americans are hurting with higher costs," Schumer said after the failed vote Tuesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home nearly two weeks ago after having passed the GOP bill, blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

"They want to fight Trump," Johnson said Tuesday on CNBC. "A lot of good people are going to be hurt because of this."

Trump, during his meeting with the congressional leaders, expressed surprise at the scope of the rising costs of health care, but Democrats left with no path toward talks.

During Trump's first term, the nation endured its longest-ever shutdown, 35 days, over his demands for funds Congress refused to provide to build his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

In 2013, the government shut down for 16 days during the Obama presidency over GOP demands to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Other closures date back decades.

Associated Press writers Matt Brown, Joey Cappelletti, Will Weissert, Fatima Hussein and other AP reporters nationwide contributed to this report.

Journal poll: How do voters feel about Albuquerque's sanctuary city status? - Noah Alcala Bach, Albuquerque Journal

A slim majority of Albuquerque residents support the city’s immigrant-friendly policy, a new Journal Poll found.

A total of 51% of voters surveyed said they support a policy that bars city departments from assisting in enforcing federal immigration laws. By contrast, 40% of those surveyed opposed the local ordinance.

“This issue is a very partisan issue. It’s one where party affiliation, political philosophy and how you feel about the mayor strongly correlates with your opinions or support levels on this issue,” said Brian Sanderoff, the president of Albuquerque-based Research & Polling Inc., which conducted the poll.

Albuquerque’s status as a sanctuary city has made headlines over the summer and has become an increasingly prevalent issue in the upcoming mayoral race.

In July, Mayor Tim Keller — who is vying to become the first Albuquerque mayor to serve three consecutive terms — signed an executive order codifying the city’s status as immigrant-friendly. Additionally, he created a line for residents to call city police to find out if immigration agents are operating in their neighborhood.

The following month, the Department of Justice labeled Albuquerque a sanctuary city among 18 other cities. In a news release, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

Who supports it?

Among those who consider themselves conservative, 73% said they opposed the city’s sanctuary status — an identical percentage of those who identify as liberal expressed support.

Additionally, approval of the mayor — a Democrat — provided another stark contrast in how participants responded: 67% of respondents who approve of the mayor’s work supported the local policy, while 58% of those who disapprove opposed it.

“People who approve of the mayor’s job performance are much more likely to support the mayor’s policy,” Sanderoff said.

Among those who support the mayor’s policy, 54% of women surveyed expressed support, while 46% of male respondents opposed it.

“Women in Albuquerque are more likely to be registered as Democrats and more likely to be liberal than are men,” Sanderoff said. “And women are more likely to be more progressive on social issues than men.”

Age also influenced people’s opinions on the issue, with 49% of seniors surveyed opposed to the ordinance, while 61% of those 18 to 34 years old expressed approval.

Familiarity

In a separate poll question, voters were asked how familiar they were with the policy. Some 25% of respondents said they were “very familiar,” 46% said they were “somewhat familiar” and 28% said they were not.

However, among those who were very familiar, 51% opposed the local law, and 48% supported it. Only 1% of those very familiar said they were unsure.

“We do see that Republicans, conservatives, men and those who disapprove of the mayor are more likely to be very familiar with it in the first place,” Sanderoff said. “Those who are paying more attention to the issue are more likely to be opposed.”

For those who said they were “somewhat familiar,” 56% said they supported the sanctuary status, while 36% opposed.

Methodology

The Journal Poll is based on a random sample of 514 voters who cast ballots in the 2021 and/or 2023 local government election, and a sample of adults who registered to vote since January 2024 and who said they are likely to vote in the upcoming local government election.

To ensure a representative sample, Research & Polling Inc. sets quotas for race, gender, and age, and weights by education level and party affiliation, if necessary, based on traditional voting patterns in local government elections.

The poll was conducted Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. The voter sample size of 514 has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error grows for subsamples.

All interviews were conducted by live, professional interviewers, based in Albuquerque, with multiple callbacks to individuals who did not initially answer the phone.

Both cellphone numbers (96%) and landlines (4%) of likely voters were used.

Legislators to pursue updated study, $15M for suicide deterrents at Rio Grande Gorge Bridge - John Miller, Albuquerque Journal

At a youth rally held Friday in response to a recent string of suicides at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, state Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, said state lawmakers would be seeking an updated feasibility study and between $10 million and $15 million from next year’s legislative session for additional safety measures, such as higher railings, at the 60-year-old structure.

“By God, if there’s anything I care about, it’s this,” Herrera told a crowd of students, first responders and families of people who have died at the bridge. “I’m going to do everything in my power to get that money in the budget this year with an emergency clause, so as soon as we have the money, we can start building it. That’s what we need to do.”

Speaking at a Legislative Finance Committee meeting a day prior in Hobbs, New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said the department’s previous bridge study was commissioned in 2018 but did not result in additions such as raised railings, fencing or netting — solutions that have proven effective at mitigating suicides at high bridges elsewhere in the U.S.

In addition to examining the feasibility of physical suicide deterrents, which were the focus of Friday’s rally, Serna told the Journal last week that the state would also examine the possibility of professional mental health support personnel for the bridge. The department recently increased the number of security guards at the tourist destination to three and last year repaired 10 call boxes designed to connect people in crisis to counseling.

“The range of what we’re looking at now goes from preventative measures to counter measures to infrastructure upgrades and everything in between,” Serna said.

Responding to a request from Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera, whose staff for decades has descended into the rugged canyon below the bridge to recover the bodies of suicide victims, Serna closed the structure to foot traffic on Sept. 22. The bridge remained closed as of Tuesday.

“He called on us to do something that could preserve life immediately,” Serna said. “I concurred that closing the bridge to pedestrian traffic could present a short-term, but effective countermeasure. Right now, we don’t have a timeline for that.”

The bridge’s sidewalks often draw hundreds of sightseers daily. Miera called for them to be temporarily closed following a string of three suicides last month. Six suicides have occurred at the bridge this year, double the annual average cited by officials.

State Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, a New Mexico lawmaker based in Taos County since the mid-’90s, told the Journal that “there’s more support now than ever to make something happen.”

“There’s more awareness within the legislators that are not from the area,” he said. “It’s recognized that the problem is not going away — the problem is there.”

State Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos, said local legislators have for years pressed the state to take action to make it harder for people to commit suicide at the bridge, which sits 600 feet from the canyon floor and whose railings are currently 4 feet tall.

But she added that the call to action at the bridge is coming at a time when the state’s budget may be under unusual strain.

“We have to be really careful with how we steward our money right now because we have so many things that we have to make up for with federal cuts,” she said.

Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo also added his voice to the mix of advocates calling for action.

“We believe the State of New Mexico has the capacity and responsibility to address this issue,” he said. “With some of the brightest minds working in state government, we are confident that a meaningful and effective deterrent can be developed. If we can put a man on the moon, surely, we can find a solution to help prevent further loss of life at the Gorge Bridge.”

Anna Maria Gonzales, who lost her teenage son to suicide at the bridge in March 2022, told rallygoers Friday that the site had been one of her family’s favorite places to hike and sightsee.

EDITOR’S NOTE: If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide – you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Mayoral candidate ends campaign amid low polling and battery allegations - Gillian Barkhurst, Albuquerque Journal

Mayoral candidate Daniel Chavez confirmed that he will end his campaign due to low polling numbers.

”I am dropping out of the race to (be) Albuquerque’s next mayor as I no longer see a viable path forward after the poll results from Sunday,” Chavez said in a statement Tuesday.

In a Journal Poll, 1% of likely voters said they would vote for Chavez. Comparatively, incumbent Tim Keller and challenger Darren White are polling at 29 and 16%, respectively.

Though Chavez has suspended his campaign, his name will still appear on the ballot as the announcement came after the drop-out deadline in early September.

With Chavez out of the running, this leaves six candidates vying for the mayoral seat. Though Keller and White are currently polling the highest, 37% of voters are undecided, according to the Journal Poll.

Last week, news broke that Chavez had been charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a campaign staffer, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court says that Chavez “grabbed and patted (a former staffer’s) buttocks twice without consent.”

Chavez pleaded not guilty Aug. 18 to the petty misdemeanor charge and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled for a bench trial on Oct. 14 before Metropolitan Court Judge Renee Torres.

Chavez said the allegations did not influence his decision to suspend his campaign.

Enormous new duck-billed dinosaur species identified in northwest New Mexico - KUNM News

New Mexico has a newly discovered dinosaur.

About 75 million years ago, Ahshiselsaurus wimani roamed what is now northwestern New Mexico.

This particular dinosaur had two distinctive characteristics: It was duck-billed. And it was enormous.

A team of researchers, including paleontologists from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, said that the dinosaur could have weighed more than nine tons. Scientists estimate the creatures could grow to about 35 feet long.

Back in 1916, bones uncovered in San Juan County were attributed to a different duck–billed herbivore, Kritosaurus navajovius.

But, it turns out this dinosaur didn’t have the Kritosaurus distinctive head crest. So, welcome to the Late Cretaceous social register, the no-head-crest-having Ahshiselsaurus wimani.

The dinosaur was named for the Ah-shi-sle-pah Wilderness in San Juan County, where it was uncovered.