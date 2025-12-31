WED: New Mexico sees record ACA enrollment following state’s move to offset subsidy losses, + More

New Mexico sees record ACA enrollment following state’s move to offset subsidy losses – Natalie Robbins, Albuquerque Journal

The number of people covered through New Mexico’s health care marketplace has already reached a record high this year with two weeks of open enrollment to go, despite ongoing turmoil with insurance subsidies at the federal level.

BeWell, where New Mexicans can purchase health insurance plans via the Affordable Care Act, reported more than 80,400 people enrolled for medical or dental coverage next year as of Dec. 30, the highest number ever and the third record-breaking year in a row, said BeWell’s Chief Experience Officer Alex Sanchez.

In 2025, BeWell had almost 79,000 enrolled customers, marking an increase of nearly 2% for 2026. The deadline to secure coverage starting Jan. 1 was Dec. 15, though New Mexicans have until Jan. 15 to get coverage beginning Feb. 1.

Prices for ACA plans across the country are expected to rise after the expiration of Biden-era tax credits that made ACA premiums more affordable for households with incomes over 400% of the federal poverty level. Though the tax credits were a major sticking point in the federal government shutdown this fall, Congress opted not to renew them by the end of the year.

New Mexico is one of a handful of states that will provide its own assistance to cover the gap left by the change in federal subsidies. In an October emergency session, state lawmakers passed House Bill 2 with bipartisan support, which will pay the amount New Mexicans received from the federal government using $17 million from the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund for one fiscal year.

In 2025, about 6,500 New Mexicans received federal premium assistance that will now be covered by the state, House Majority Leader Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, the bill’s co-sponsor, told the Journal in October.

“That’s why we stepped up as a state during the special session to ensure marketplace insurance remains affordable for families across New Mexico,” Szczepanski said Tuesday.

New Mexicans who do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare and do not have coverage through their jobs can buy health insurance through BeWell via the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare.

“We know that subsidies work,” Sanchez said. “It would be the most ideal situation for the federal (tax credits) to be continued, but we are also lucky to live in New Mexico, where this commitment to affordable and reliable health insurance has ensured that people can continue to sign up.”

Despite the state stepping in to foot the bill, prices for ACA plans in New Mexico will still go up. New Mexicans will see their ACA premiums increase at some of the highest rates in the country because of insurance companies’ decisions to raise prices, according to a Journal analysis of marketplace data compiled by health policy nonprofit KFF.

Premiums for New Mexicans will increase next year by an average of 35.7%, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance. The agency said in a news release that the rate hikes were caused by factors like increased medical and prescription drug costs and high demand for health care services.

Around 43% of enrollees for coverage in 2026 will pay $10 or less per month for their ACA plan, according to marketplace data. The average net premium is about $147 per month per enrollee.

Unlike Medicaid, which is for low-income Americans, the ACA serves mostly middle-class households. About half of the adults with health insurance through the ACA marketplace are small business owners or employees, or are self-employed, according to KFF.

Despite premium increases, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported a moderate increase in ACA sign-ups nationwide as of Dec. 5 compared to the same time last year, about a month after the open enrollment window opened on Nov. 1.

New Mexicans have until Jan. 15 to enroll in coverage starting Feb. 1 through BeWell. Marketplace advisers can also help customers with placement in Medicare and Medicaid, Sanchez said.

“I think that at the end of the day, what we are seeing is people need health care,” she said.

This soup season, learn more about Pueblo soups made with pre-contact ingredients – Florian Knowles, KUNM News

Soup season is here in New Mexico, and many folks are cooking up their favorite New Mexico recipes. Among the state’s culinary landscape are soups from Native American Pueblos that primarily feature ingredients local to the state prior to European contact.

Patricia Perea is the co-author of the “Pueblo Food Experience” cookbook with Roxanne Swentzell from Santa Clara Pueblo. She says when using ingredients native to New Mexico, it’s important to follow the seasons.

“When it comes to the winter, you're going to get the hardier stuff, because it's hunting season right now,” Perea said. “So this is when we would go out and be hunting for deer, rabbit, elk, and turkeys.”

The summertime is when more vegetarian soups are on the menu, and when ingredients like squash, quelites (wild spinach), and purslane are in season. When the season shifts to autumn, the harvest begins, including gathering piñons and drying chiles to last through the winter.

Perea said that many foods that have been historically eaten by Pueblo people are now considered “superfoods,” like sunflower seeds and amaranth. Many of these soups and stews also feature the three sisters: corn, squash, and beans, which Perea says contain most of the nutrients a person would need and was the base of the Pueblo diet.

While these are staples in any grocery store, finding other local ingredients can be difficult even in Pueblos. Perea said that she’s had the most success at farmers markets, co-ops, and with local initiatives like the Texas Tribal Buffalo Project , a nonprofit working to create greater access to Bison meat.

Classic New Mexico favorites like green chile stew and posole have similar roots to Pueblo soups and stews, but they also have ingredients that aren’t native to New Mexico like beef and pork, or even red and green chiles from Mesoamerica.

“Whenever I make green chile stew, I tend to make it with elk or deer,” Perea said.

The reality is that every part of the year is an opportunity to cook with the seasons and make a bowl of soup with what's available. Perea urges people looking to cook with the seasons this year to look back at their own ancestry to find inspiration for what to cook up next.

“Really think about the benefits of going back to your own ancestry, what are we eating seven generations back or longer,” Perea said. “In that sense of trying to access this idea of seasonal eating and permaculture, one of the things that's always a good incentive is it's healthier for you.”

As the book points out, returning to these whole ingredients is one way Indigenous communities – and everyone – can move away from the unhealthy processed foods that came with colonization, but without losing the indulgence soups and stews often bring.

