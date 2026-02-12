THURS: Contentious gun bill squeaks through committee after hours of debate, + More

Contentious gun bill squeaks through committee after hours of debate - Nakayla McClelland, Albuquerque Journal

After hours of debate and uproar from both sides of the aisle, a bill that would ban the sale or possession of certain types of firearms with the aim of increasing public safety has passed the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

The committee on Wednesday heard public comments on Senate Bill 17, also known as the Stop Illegal Gun Act — a Democratic-backed bill that would require licensed gun dealers to keep inventory records and implement security measures. The bill would also classify gas-operated semiautomatic firearms, .50 caliber rifles and magazines holding more than 10 rounds as dangerous weapons.

A proposed amendment that would have struck a section from the bill to restrict certain weapons failed on a 5-6 vote after a lengthy discussion from lawmakers. A motion to table the bill also failed by the same tally.

Roughly five hours after the discussion began, the bill passed with a 6-5 vote. Now, the bill will be sent to the House Judiciary Committee. If the bill passes that committee, it will go to the full House before possibly heading to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In a statement after the bill's passage, New Mexico House Republicans called it "an outright assault on the Second Amendment and on the freedoms of responsible New Mexicans."

"Instead of addressing the violent crime crisis plaguing our communities, Democrats are choosing to punish law-abiding citizens and small business owners. That is not public safety. That is political theater," according to the statement.

Democrats celebrated the bill taking another step toward law.

Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, said in a statement, "SB 17 allows us to take commonsense steps to reduce gun violence and improve public safety by holding retailers more accountable for enforcing our existing laws, while prohibiting the sale of the most dangerous, military-grade weapons used in mass shootings.”

Dozens of people showed up for public comment during the hearing Wednesday, from local gun store owners and law enforcement officers to school teachers and victims of gun violence.

Lawmakers allowed each person one minute to speak.

Those in opposition called the bill an attack on the Second Amendment and said it would punish rural New Mexicans for issues affecting urban New Mexicans.

Nicholas Sutherland, a surgeon from Santa Fe, called the legislation "two bills wearing a trench coat pretending to be one." He stated that the firearms lawmakers were attempting to ban were not weapons of war.

Marine veteran Michael Sanders said that disarming the average citizen would leave them in danger and that a trained, lawful gun owner can prevent and stop violence in certain circumstances.

Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces and chairwoman of the committee, banged her gavel and threatened to kick members out of the hearing after an argument sparked.

Supporters of the bill spoke of how gun violence had taken their loved ones and left them traumatized. They cited data on skyrocketing gun violence in the state and referenced cases of gun store purchases ending up in the wrong hands — with one being found on a student at West Mesa High School.

Regina Griego, whose nephew, at 15, shot and killed his siblings and parents, said the bill would curtail the flow of illicit guns in the state and save lives.

Prior to the committee hearing, Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, said on Facebook that she vehemently rejected SB 17 and stated that it failed as both a public safety and an economic policy while calling the bill "reckless."

"SB 17 does not target criminals," she wrote. "Instead, SB 17 places crushing regulatory, surveillance, and reporting burdens on law-abiding, federally licensed firearm dealers and the New Mexicans who legally purchase firearms to protect themselves and their families."

The New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops endorsed the bill in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Signed by Archbishop of Santa Fe John Wester, Gallup Diocese Bishop James Wall and Las Cruces Diocese Bishop Peter Baldacchino, the statement said the conference of bishops fully supported the bill and said they would continue to pray for all those affected by gun violence.

"We know that we must keep in mind the victims of gun violence, reduce the number of military-style weapons on the street, and hold dealers accountable," the statement said. "Despite the possibility of constitutional challenges, we must advance legislation that protects society."

New Mexico Senate rejects bill to codify state’s emissions goals - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Seven New Mexico Democratic state senators on Wednesday sided with their Republican colleagues and voted down legislation that would have codified emissions reduction goals into state law.

In a 19-23 vote following just over an hour of debate, Senate Bill 18 failed to clear the floor, dashing the hopes of lead sponsor Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) to enshrine emission reduction goals into state law based on a 2019 executive order released by Michelle Lujan Grisham. The bill marked Stewart’s second effort to pass The Clear Horizons Act, after making several changes to last year’s legislation in response to some of its critics.

Republican opponents and lobbyists representing oil and gas, agriculture, construction and chambers of commerce nonetheless remained opposed, and have said the bill would impact the costs of food and fuel and hurt the state’s economy.

In a statement issued after the bill failed, the Senate Republican Caucus described the Clear Horizons Act defeat as a “massive victory” and said they were “proud to stand united in our fierce opposition to radical and damaging policies like Senate Bill 18 that seek to destroy our state’s lifeline: our vital industries and businesses.”

The seven Democratic senators joining Republicans were: Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales from Taos; Shannon Pinto from Tohatchi, George Muñoz of Gallup, Benny Shendo of Jemez Pueblo, Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces; and Albuquerque’s Martin Hickey and Antonio Maestes.

Stewart called the vote’s results “disappointing,” but said the threat from climate change still looms large.

“New Mexicans are already paying the price of pollution and climate-driven disasters through higher insurance costs, emergency response spending, and rising household expenses,” Stewart said in a statement after the vote. “The Clear Horizons Act offered a responsible, transparent plan to reduce those risks and protect families over the long term.”

In the halls, advocates consoled one another and tears flowed freely.

Ahtza Chavez (Diné/Kewa), the executive director of New Mexico Native Vote, said she was “overwhelmed with hurt.”

“When it comes time for elections, we need accountability, we need our communities to remember, we have powers to fill these districts with people who will listen, not just to lobbyists with deep pockets, but real people from New Mexico,” Chavez said.

New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney blamed the bill’s demise on “misinformation and disinformation” in recent advertising campaigns by organizations representing oil and gas and other industries. He said the ads mischaracterized economic impacts.

“None of the things they are saying are related to any factual information presented to us,” Kenney told Source NM after the vote.

In one example, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association bought $10,000 to $15,000 social media new ads targeting SB18 in recent days, according to a Source NM review of Meta’s advertising library. Advertisements against Clear Horizons were purchased as far back as October.

The full picture of ad spending across television, radio and social media will likely become clearer after the session, as lobbying spending reports are due in May.

Molly Taylor, the chief operating officer at Conservation Voters New Mexico, said a coalition of groups supporting the bill spent about $94,000 on television ad spending in support of SB18. Taylor said she believed it was not enough to counter ads in opposition to the bill.

“What we saw was a very intentional disinformation campaign to spread fear and blow the impact of the bill way out of proportion in a way that made legislators feel like it was going to have a negative impact in ways that the bill’s scope doesn’t touch,” Taylor said. And I think that just shows what we’re up against, polluting industries are apprehensive to change.”

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque), chair of the Environmental Caucus, issued a statement following the vote noting that Clear Horizons Act “was designed to align New Mexico law with the state’s existing climate commitments, providing long-term regulatory certainty, transparency, and accountability around emissions reductions.”

Climate change, she said, “has devastated our state,” and despite the bill’s failure to advance, “the need for durable climate accountability remains.”

Pentagon let CBP use anti-drone laser before FAA closed El Paso airspace, AP sources say - By Seung Min Kim, Ben Finley, Mary Clare Jalonick, Konstantin Toropin and Morgan Lee Associated Press

The Pentagon allowed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use an anti-drone laser earlier this week, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to suddenly close the airspace over El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.

The confusing arc of events began as the FAA announced it was shutting down all flight traffic over the city on the U.S.-Mexico border for 10 days, stranding some travelers, but the closure ended up only lasting a few hours. The Trump administration said it stemmed from the FAA and Pentagon working to halt an incursion by Mexican cartel drones, which are not uncommon along the southern border.

One of the people said the laser was deployed near Fort Bliss without coordinating with the FAA, which decided then to close the airspace to ensure commercial air safety. Others familiar with the matter said the technology was used despite a meeting scheduled for later this month between the Pentagon and the FAA to discuss the issue.

While the restrictions were short-lived in the city of nearly 700,000 people, it is unusual for an entire airport to shut down even for a short time. Stranded travelers with luggage lined up at airline ticket counters and car rental desks before the order was lifted.

Normal flights resumed after seven arrivals and seven departures were canceled. Some medical evacuation flights also had to be rerouted.

Jorge Rueda, 20, and Yamilexi Meza, 21, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, had their morning flight to Portland, Oregon, canceled, so they were losing part of their Valentine's Day weekend trip.

Rueda said he was glad that "10 days turned into two hours." They were booked on an evening flight out of El Paso.

A troubling lack of coordination

The investigation into last year's midair collision near Washington, D.C., between an airliner and Army helicopter that killed 67 people highlighted how the FAA and Pentagon were not always working well together.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the FAA and the Army did not share safety data with each other about the alarming number of close calls around Reagan National Airport and failed to address the risks.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former Army helicopter pilot who serves on committees focused on aviation and the armed services, said the issue Wednesday was the latest example of "the lack of coordination that's endemic in this Trump administration."

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he would request a briefing from the FAA on the incident.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat whose district includes El Paso, said neither her office nor local officials received any advance notice of the closure. After it was lifted, she said "the information coming from the federal government does not add up."

"I believe the FAA owes the community and the country an explanation as to why this happened so suddenly and abruptly and was lifted so suddenly and abruptly," Escobar said at a news conference.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier that the airspace was closed as the Defense Department and the FAA halted an incursion by Mexican cartel drones and "the threat has been neutralized."

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security, FAA and Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Trump administration official insisted the agencies were in lockstep to protect national security and pointed to Duffy's statement. The Pentagon said it had nothing to add to its statement that largely mirrored Duffy's.

Cross-border drone activity is not new

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose congressional district covers an area that stretches about 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) along Texas' border with Mexico, said cartel drone sightings are common.

"For any of us who live and work along the border, daily drone incursions by criminal organizations is everyday life for us. It's a Wednesday for us," Gonzales said.

Steven Willoughby, deputy director of the counter-drone program at the Department of Homeland Security, told Congress in July that cartels are using drones nearly every day to transport drugs across the border and surveil Border Patrol agents. More than 27,000 drones were detected within 500 meters (1,600 feet) of the southern border in the last six months of 2024, he said, mostly at night.

What is "extremely rare" is the closure of an entire airport over a security issue, according to a former chief security officer at United Airlines.

Officials usually will try to take security measures to isolate the risk if a specific plane or airline is threatened rather than shut down the airport, said Rich Davis, now a senior security adviser at risk mitigation company International SOS.

Mexican officials question the explanation

Asked about the drone explanation provided by U.S. officials, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had "no information about the use of drones on the border." She noted that if U.S. authorities have more information, they should contact Mexico's government.

Mexican defense and navy secretaries planned to talk with officials from U.S. Northern Command in a meeting Wednesday in Washington attended by several other countries, Sheinbaum told reporters. Sheinbaum said the Mexican officials would "listen" in the meeting and her government would look into "the exact causes" of the closure.

El Paso is a hub of cross-border commerce alongside Ciudad Juárez. That Mexican city is home to about 1.5 million people, and some of its residents are accustomed to taking advantage of facilities, including airports, on the U.S. side of the border.

That easy access to the United States also has made Juarez, like other border cities, attractive to Mexico's drug cartels seeking to safeguard their smuggling routes for drugs and migrants headed north and cash and guns moving to the south.

'This was a major and unnecessary disruption'

El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson told reporters that he did not hear about the closure until after the alert was issued.

"Decisions made without notice and coordination puts lives at risk and creates unnecessary danger and confusion," Johnson said. "This was a major and unnecessary disruption, one that has not occurred since 9/11."

The airport describes itself as the gateway to west Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Mexico. Southwest, United, American and Delta are among the carriers that operate flights there.

A similar 10-day temporary flight restriction for special security reasons remained in place Wednesday around Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of the El Paso airport. FAA officials did not immediately explain why that restriction remained.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat, said in a statement that he was seeking answers from the FAA and the Trump administration "about why the airspace was closed in the first place without notifying appropriate officials, leaving travelers to deal with unnecessary chaos."

Confusion for travelers

Travel plans on both sides of the border were disrupted.

María Aracelia was pushing two roller suitcases across the pedestrian bridge from Ciudad Juarez to El Paso on Wednesday morning. She had a round-trip flight to Illinois scheduled for the afternoon.

After receiving a text at 4 a.m. telling her about the 10-day closure, she scrambled to try to find other options, even how to get to another airport. Then came a notification that the El Paso airport had reopened.

"This is stressful, and there isn't time to make so many changes, especially if you need to get back for work," Aracelia said.

___

Kim, Finley, Jalonick and Toropin reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska; Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas; Darlene Superville and Mike Balsamo in Washington; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; María Verza in Mexico City; Christian Torres Chávez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico; Rio Yamat in Las Vegas; and Michelle Chapman in New York contributed to this report.

NM Senate unanimously passes wildlife commission reform - Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would change the process by which the governor removes people from a commission that creates hunting and fishing regulations across the state.

Senate Bill 104 iterates on legislation passed last year that stated commissioners can only be removed for “incompetence, neglect of duty or malfeasance.” The new bill says the governor can initiate the removal of a commissioner, but gives the last word to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

SB104 whisked through the Senate on a 39-0 vote Wednesday. Lawmakers passed legislation last year that reformed the state’s wildlife agency and governing board, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham struck the proposed removal process.

Previously, the governor had sole jurisdiction to remove commissioners at will.

“Last session, New Mexicans spoke loud and clear they wanted a better wildlife management system, and we worked hard to deliver that in SB5,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “Passing this legislation is the last piece of the puzzle, and I thank the governor for negotiating a more streamlined solution that will result in a stronger wildlife commission for years to come.”

Environmental and wildlife advocates across the state similarly praised the bipartisan support and swift action on the bill.

“It’s encouraging to see such strong bipartisan support for a better wildlife management system in New Mexico,” New Mexico Wildlife Federation Executive Director Jesse Deubel said in a Wednesday statement. “Reforming the way our state wildlife commissioners are appointed and removed was something everyone agreed on.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives with just more than a week remaining in the 30-day legislative session.

“This unanimous vote shows that even in the final week of a short session, legislators can come together to do great things for New Mexico,” Judy Calman, the New Mexico director of policy for Audubon Southwest, said in a statement. “We are grateful that all Senators understand the need for this legislation, and hope the House will take it up very soon.”