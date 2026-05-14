Rio Grande could run partially dry in Albuquerque before the end of May

A historically dry winter and early spring in New Mexico could lead to stretches of the Rio Grande running dry in Albuquerque before the end of May.

“This has been a tremendously difficult spring season, and one of the worst on record, if not the worst on record,” said Jason Casuga, CEO and chief engineer of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. “We're looking at the likelihood of Albuquerque seeing its first drying within the next five or 10 days.”

The stretch most likely to run dry first is north of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority’s wastewater treatment outfall. Located just south of the Rio Bravo bridge in Albuquerque’s unincorporated South Valley, the facility gives the river an infusion of new water.

“So the drying will be above there,” Casuga said. “And at this point in time, I can't tell you how far north it could extend this year. That will all depend on the hydrology. And as we get into monsoon season, rain. But you will likely see the drying begin just north of their outfall and continuing north as we get further into the summer.”

In 2022, the Rio Grande in Albuquerque went partially dry for the first time in more than 40 years. Stretches ran dry again in 2025, but not until July 13 . To the south, in Socorro County, the San Acacia reach of the Rio Grande ran dry on March 27, the earliest recorded drying there in the past three decades.

Albuquerque’s municipal water service is currently using used groundwater exclusively. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority stopped drawing from the Rio Grande on April 24, NM.News reported .

“When river flows are low or non-existent, the utility must turn to its groundwater reserves to meet customer demand,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Barbara Baca, who is also chair of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority’s governing board.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservation District stopped delivering irrigation water to Corrales earlier this month, the Albuquerque Journal reported .

The water woes can be traced in large part to one of the lowest snowpacks on record , followed by the earliest snowmelt on record, according to the district. Most reservoirs along the Rio Chama and Rio Grande are holding less than 15% of capacity, the district said in a release.