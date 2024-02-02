Is it Chamber Rock or Art Rock? Post-psychedelia maybe? Like a lot of Taos bands, the trio Art of Flying are just fine making sui generis songs & albums, & with 40 years' experience behind them they know there's no substitute for a well-made tune. For this visit the band brought songs from their latest "Heart Slaughter" -- or is it "Heart's Laughter"? -- plus as-yet unrecorded material.

Recorded by Chip Borton on January 19, 2024, Art of Flying were:

David Costanza: vocals, guitar

Anne Speroni: bass, vocals

Max Moulton: drums, vocals

Follow Art of Flying at artofflyingmusic.com