The prolific Albuquerque Rock quintet return to Studio A with a selection of new songs plus their first studio-ready cover song.

Recorded by Roman Garcia with Chris Alires on February 18, 2024, Red Light Cameras are:

Amanda Machon: vocals

Barney Lopez: bass, vocals

Mag Kim: guitar, vocals

Aaron Vega: guitar, vocals

Justin Salazar: drums, vocals

Fifth Beatle: Darlene Lopez

Find live dates, tour info & new videos from Red Light Cameras at rlcband.com