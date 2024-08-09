Nara Visa
Emerging indie-rock band Nara Visa paid a visit to KUNM's Studio A to play some songs from their debut record, "Our Lady Of The Duck Pond" and chat with Brandon Kennedy on Afternoon Freeform. The band is reminiscent of sonic profiles from the likes of Modest Mouse, Crazy Horse, and The Toadies. Their new release holds a mirror to the local scene, exploring hometown hardships and provincial folklore.
Cody Lutz - lead vocals, guitar
Richard Davidson - Bass, vocals
Peach Anderson-Tauzer - drums, vocals
Matt Kletecka - lead guitar, vocals
Engineered by Chip Borton
Video Produced by Gus Tafoya
And check out Nara Visa perform 'Broken Cars' on KUNM's youtube!