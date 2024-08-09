Emerging indie-rock band Nara Visa paid a visit to KUNM's Studio A to play some songs from their debut record, "Our Lady Of The Duck Pond" and chat with Brandon Kennedy on Afternoon Freeform. The band is reminiscent of sonic profiles from the likes of Modest Mouse, Crazy Horse, and The Toadies. Their new release holds a mirror to the local scene, exploring hometown hardships and provincial folklore.

Cody Lutz - lead vocals, guitar

Richard Davidson - Bass, vocals

Peach Anderson-Tauzer - drums, vocals

Matt Kletecka - lead guitar, vocals

Engineered by Chip Borton

Video Produced by Gus Tafoya

And check out Nara Visa perform 'Broken Cars' on KUNM's youtube!