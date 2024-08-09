© 2024 KUNM
Nara Visa

KUNM | By Brandon Kennedy
Published August 9, 2024 at 1:01 PM MDT

Emerging indie-rock band Nara Visa paid a visit to KUNM's Studio A to play some songs from their debut record, "Our Lady Of The Duck Pond" and chat with Brandon Kennedy on Afternoon Freeform. The band is reminiscent of sonic profiles from the likes of Modest Mouse, Crazy Horse, and The Toadies. Their new release holds a mirror to the local scene, exploring hometown hardships and provincial folklore.

Cody Lutz - lead vocals, guitar
Richard Davidson - Bass, vocals
Peach Anderson-Tauzer - drums, vocals
Matt Kletecka - lead guitar, vocals

Engineered by Chip Borton
Video Produced by Gus Tafoya

And check out Nara Visa perform 'Broken Cars' on KUNM's youtube!

KUNM Studio Sessions Afternoon Freeform
Brandon Kennedy
