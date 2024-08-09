Youngsville live in KUNM's Studio A on Afternoon Freeform!

Born in the shallow water of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, NM. Youngsville is a band that's built on the influence of 90's grunge rock, a thirst for head banging grooves and a touch of folk to create a mix of sounds that echo through the desert mesa; uniquely heavy, raw and alluring.

Carlos J.R. Garcia - vocals, guitar

Ryan Sciarrotta - drums

Cody Wilmon - base, vocals

Mickey Sanchez - keyboards

Jonathan Anderson - guitar

Engineered by Roman Garcia

Video Produced by Gus Tafoya

And make sure to check out Youngsville's Studio Session on KUNM's youtube!