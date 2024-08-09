© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Youngsville

KUNM | By Brandon Kennedy
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:51 PM MDT

Youngsville live in KUNM's Studio A on Afternoon Freeform!

Born in the shallow water of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, NM. Youngsville is a band that's built on the influence of 90's grunge rock, a thirst for head banging grooves and a touch of folk to create a mix of sounds that echo through the desert mesa; uniquely heavy, raw and alluring.

Carlos J.R. Garcia - vocals, guitar
Ryan Sciarrotta - drums
Cody Wilmon - base, vocals
Mickey Sanchez - keyboards
Jonathan Anderson - guitar

Engineered by Roman Garcia
Video Produced by Gus Tafoya

And make sure to check out Youngsville's Studio Session on KUNM's youtube!

Tags
KUNM Studio Sessions Afternoon Freeform
Brandon Kennedy
See stories by Brandon Kennedy