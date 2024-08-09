Youngsville
Youngsville live in KUNM's Studio A on Afternoon Freeform!
Born in the shallow water of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, NM. Youngsville is a band that's built on the influence of 90's grunge rock, a thirst for head banging grooves and a touch of folk to create a mix of sounds that echo through the desert mesa; uniquely heavy, raw and alluring.
Carlos J.R. Garcia - vocals, guitar
Ryan Sciarrotta - drums
Cody Wilmon - base, vocals
Mickey Sanchez - keyboards
Jonathan Anderson - guitar
Engineered by Roman Garcia
Video Produced by Gus Tafoya
And make sure to check out Youngsville's Studio Session on KUNM's youtube!