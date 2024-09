Drop into a session of music and conversation with Red Light Cameras, broadcasted live and recorded in KUNM's Studio A during Thursday Afternoon Freeform with Brandon Kennedy.

They'll get you dancing and rocking out to their mix of pop, garage soul as well as feeling all the feels with Amanda's more contemplative songs....

Amanda Machon - Vocals

Barney Lopez - Bass

Mag Kim - Guitar

Aaron Vega - Guitar

Justin Salazar - Drums

Engineered by Roman Garcia