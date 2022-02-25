© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Student shot and killed outside West Mesa High School in Albuquerque

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published February 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST
Mayor Keller West Mesa
Albuquerque Police Department
Mayor Tim Keller speaks to the media following the incident near West Mesa High School

Police have released the identity of a teenager who was shot and killed across the street from an Albuquerque school on Friday morning.

The shooting of 16-year-old Andrew Burson prompted a temporary lockdown of the school and a search for the suspect.

The Albuquerque Police department said Burson was shot near the football field close to the school, emphasizing that the shooter did not enter the school campus. A police officer attempted to keep Burson alive with emergency first aid, but without success.

Mayor Tim Keller, speaking at the scene, echoed police officers' comments that the current law, which considers it only a misdemeanor for a minor to possess a firearm, is inadequate

"The connection between juveniles with weapons is extremely dangerous," he said. "It's also something that we have to work on in our criminal justice system. Right now, we just do not have adequate tools to deal with a juvenile that we know has a firearm and how to keep them off the street, or how to get them safe and keep everyone else safe from them."

Keller and District Attorney Raúl Torrez, both Democrats, were among those who pushed for tougher gun laws during the recent legislative session. That included a failed measure that would have enhanced the charge of possession of a firearm by a minor to a felony rather than a misdemeanor, which does not require prosecutors to be notified.

The school was evacuated after a shelter in place order was lifted. Police have still not arrested a suspect in the homicide. Officers told reporters they believed a juvenile had committed the crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mayor Tim KellerWest Mesa High Schoolschool shootingFirearmsRaul TorrezAndrew Burson
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
