Local News

Nonprofit focused on Native elders lands $4M gift

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published March 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT
Courtesy of the National Indian Council on Aging
Jarrette Werk Photography/Jarrette Werk Photography
/
Courtesy of the National Indian Council on Aging

The National Indian Council on Aging, headquartered in Albuquerque, announced a gift of $4 million this week from the philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Scott has given to hundreds of organizations recently with donations adding up to nearly $4 billion.

But this one could transform the New Mexico nonprofit, which serves Native American elders around the country. Executive director Larry Curley, of the Navajo Nation, called the gift astounding.

"I'm excited, the staff are excited," he said. "And it's, quite frankly, it's the largest donation that the organization has ever received in its 40 years of existence."

Curley says the group is brainstorming how best to spend the money to further his organization's work of supporting elders from Indian and Alaska Native communities. He says one priority is communication in places where internet-based support isn't an option.

"We're looking at the possibility of creating a 24/7 crisis call center for our tribal elders," he said.

Curley says the gift opens up horizons for the organization, which strives to help a group with high levels of poverty and stark healthcare disparities compared with the wider population of the US.

Local News Larry Curley National Indian Council on AgingMacKenzie Scottelderly care
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
