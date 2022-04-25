© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Santa Fe County Sheriff releases materials related to Rust shooting

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM MDT
Alec Baldwin
Courtesy Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office
/
A screen shot from a lapel camera image of law enforcement speaking with actor Alec Baldwin in the wake of the shooting on the set of Rust

The Santa Fe sheriff's office has released many files related to the fatal shooting in October last year on the set of the movie Rust. But the investigation is still not complete, pending several reports.

The files include lapel camera footage of law enforcement officials speaking with actor Alec Baldwin shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza. There are also photographs of the set, police interviews and more.

But Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement that the investigation is not finished, they are waiting on input including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics before passing a full report to the district attorney. The autopsy of Hutchins is also not complete.

The release of materials comes after New Mexico's Occupational Health & Safety Bureau issued a significant fine last week against the production company which was making Rust, saying that managers knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed. The company plans to appeal.

RustSanta Fe County SheriffAlec Baldwin
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
