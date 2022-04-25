Santa Fe County Sheriff releases materials related to Rust shooting

The Santa Fe sheriff's office has released many files related to the fatal shooting in October last year on the set of the movie Rust. But the investigation is still not complete, pending several reports.

The files include lapel camera footage of law enforcement officials speaking with actor Alec Baldwin shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza . There are also photographs of the set, police interviews and more.

But Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement that the investigation is not finished, they are waiting on input including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics before passing a full report to the district attorney. The autopsy of Hutchins is also not complete.