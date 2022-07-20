Albuquerque Rail Trail project gets $10M boost from the state

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday cut a $10 million check to help fund Albuquerque’s Rail Trail project, which has been years in the making. Mayor Tim Keller said the state’s contribution means the project is now “a done deal,” though there are funds left to secure.

The plan includes seven miles of walking trails and bike paths with parklets and “mini plazas” connecting the Albuquerque Railyards to Downtown, the Sawmill District and Old Town.

Keller said the project is on track to become an “iconic” landmark on par with the Sandia Peak Tramway and International Balloon Fiesta, or even “our version” of New York City’s High Line.

“Two months ago, this was the best project we ever thought of that was never going to happen,” Keller said at a press conference held at the Railyards Wednesday.

He said a $15 million commitment from the City Council, which he credited to the advocacy of Councilor Klarissa Peña, along with Wednesday’s state contribution, changed that.

The Governor’s Office said the first three phases of the project are estimated to cost around $40 million, and that the city is requesting federal funds for the final $15 million needed.

Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that the federal infrastructure law provides the state with “a flood” of opportunities.

“And frankly, this is one of the best ones,” she said. “Because it’s businesses, it’s schools, it’s jobs, it’s housing and it’s reimagining the way we do transportation in this city.”

Lujan Grisham said the Rail Trail, which is designed to attract more people and businesses to Downtown, could spur as much as $200 million in development and investments in the area.

