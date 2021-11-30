infrastructure

-
CARES Act money was distributed last year to keep businesses open during the pandemic, to help people pay rent, and even to help local governments stay…
U.S. Representative for New Mexico Deb Haaland faced questioning this week during her confirmation hearing for secretary of the interior. While questions…
Public transit ridership has been declining all around the United States for the last five years or so—even in the biggest cities. Experts say one big…
People who live in the International District say their corner of Southeast Albuquerque has long been neglected by the city government and lacks some…
For decades, people in a southeast Albuquerque district have been asking the city to light their dark streets. One neighborhood group eventually starting…
KUNM Call In Show 10/16 8a: A new water system for the Cebolleta Land Grant down South. A dam in Cabresto, near Taos. The new interchange at Paseo del…