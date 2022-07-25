© 2022 KUNM
Local News

$2.9 million grant awarded to Diné College to expand broadband services

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published July 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.15.24 PM.png
Diné College
Diné College was established in 1968 and currently has five branches in Arizona and New Mexico.

Earlier this month, KUNM reported on the lack of broadband access to tribal communities. Now Diné College on the Navajo Nation is among four other minority driven colleges receiving millions in federal grants to expand their internet-service programs.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced the grant will be one of the first coming from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.

The money will go towards providing internet access, equipment, and to hire and train technology personnel.

In a press release, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves called the country’s minority serving colleges and universities bedrock learning centers that have been left behind in access to affordable high-speed internet.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said Diné College students will get access to new laptops, mobile hotspots, printing kiosks and professional training.

This program is part of President Biden’s Internet for All initiative which aims to expand affordable high-speed internet.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $65 billion in funds to expand high-speed internet to communities across the U.S. But for many rural tribal communities, broadband access is still a problem.

Local News DinéDine CollegeBroadband AccessTribal newstribal collegeindigenous educationMark KellyDon Graves
Jeanette DeDios
