$2.9 million grant awarded to Diné College to expand broadband services

Earlier this month, KUNM reported on the lack of broadband access to tribal communities. Now Diné College on the Navajo Nation is among four other minority driven colleges receiving millions in federal grants to expand their internet-service programs.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced the grant will be one of the first coming from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.

The money will go towards providing internet access, equipment, and to hire and train technology personnel.

In a press release, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves called the country’s minority serving colleges and universities bedrock learning centers that have been left behind in access to affordable high-speed internet.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said Diné College students will get access to new laptops, mobile hotspots, printing kiosks and professional training.

This program is part of President Biden’s Internet for All initiative which aims to expand affordable high-speed internet.