indigenous education

-
As voters head to the polls, the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are top of mind for many, as are the racial inequities baked into every aspect…
-
Across New Mexico, public schools fail to provide bilingual instruction that’s appropriate for Native American students. Educators at a tribal education…
-
Eight northern New Mexico schools are getting extra state funding to better serve Native American students. The New Mexico Public Education Department…
-
Parents, educators and tribal leaders from several Pueblos in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation gathered this week in Albuquerque to advocate for better…
-
New Mexico politicians paid lip service this election cycle to a landmark education ruling about inequities in public schools. But no one was drawing a…
-
New Mexico’s Indian Education Act just got an update. A bill signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday spells out how school districts must…
-
Albuquerque Public Schools is grappling with how to respond to critics who say the district disrespects and ignores Native American culture and history.A…