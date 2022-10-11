© 2022 KUNM
Native communities celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published October 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT
IPD1.JPG
1 of 8  — IPD1.JPG
The Chichimeca Mexica Azteca group performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on Indigenous People's Day.
Jeanette DeDios
IPD2.JPG
2 of 8  — IPD2.JPG
Pojoaque and Nambe danacers performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Jeanette DeDios
IPD3.JPG
3 of 8  — IPD3.JPG
Zuni dancer performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Jeanette DeDios
IPD4.JPG
4 of 8  — IPD4.JPG
Female dancer adjusting her footwear from the Calpulli Tlacayotl group from Chichimeca Mexica Azteca .
Jeanette DeDios
IPD5.JPG
5 of 8  — IPD5.JPG
Calpulli Tlacayotl group from Chichimeca Mexica Azteca performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Jeanette DeDios
IPD6.JPG
6 of 8  — IPD6.JPG
Calpulli Tlacayotl group from Chichimeca Mexica Azteca performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Jeanette DeDios
IPD7.JPG
7 of 8  — IPD7.JPG
The public joining the Calpulli Tlacayotl group from Chichimeca Mexica Azteca during a dance.
Jeanette DeDios
IPD8.JPG
8 of 8  — IPD8.JPG
Calpulli Tlacayotl group from Chichimeca Mexica Azteca performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Jeanette DeDios

October 10th marked the fourth year that New Mexico has recognized Indigenous People’s Day, with celebrations across the state including at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, where Native tribes, dancers and civic officials celebrated.

Dawn Nuvayestewa is Hopi and the cultural events coordinator at the center. She said that the pandemic has prevented a lot of people from participating in the dances and watching them in recent years, but this year is different.

"I think this year, a lot of people are very happy to see those dancers and those groups, and just being able to be out and about again."

Sunshine Duran, from the Chichimeca Mexica Azteca group described how she feels when she’s dancing.

"As I make my prayer in the middle of the circle, I just sometimes feel like something inside of me is saying, I'm dancing with my ancestors, and I feel light as a feather," said Duran. "And I just let the beat of the drum take me wherever it wants to take me."

Also marking Indigenous People's Day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order rescinding proclamations from the 1800s, by territorial governors, that included authorization of violence against Native people.

Lujan Grisham signed a bill replacing Columbus Day, which commemorated the day Christopher Columbus made landfall in 1492, with Indigenous People's Day in 2019.

The bill passed the legislature but continues to be divisive. The Republican Party of New Mexico issued a statement yesterday saying, "we commemorate Columbus Day."

The statement said that the left has attempted to erase the history of Columbus which it called unfortunate as, "Christopher Columbus's discovery into America includes lessons that we as Americans must continue to learn from."

Nuvayestewa, the events co-ordinator, said that the Indigenous People's Day celebrations were a good way for Native and other people to learn about history.

"Just being able to celebrate where we come from who we are, being able to tell people a little bit about our culture and our dances, I think it's good to just share that information," she said. "Just for others to know and to respect each other."

Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
