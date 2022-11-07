Enrollment opens for state health insurance exchange as possible end looms for public health emergency order

Enrollment is now open for health insurance through the state exchange, beWellnm, and officials this week said it’s important for people to understand their options with the possible end of the COVID public health emergency early next year.

The federal public health emergency order has been in place since the start of the pandemic in 2020. And as long as the order stands, folks covered by Medicaid couldn’t lose their coverage.

That’s especially important now as New Mexico has seen a 53% increase in reported COVID-19 cases from the average two weeks ago. In addition, a triple-demic of the flu, COVID, and RSV is hitting children and hospitals hard this season.

However, interim CEO of beWellnm Heather Korbulic said the public health emergency order is expected to end in mid-january 2023.

"We’re also working very closely with New Mexico Medicaid, to ensure a smooth transition when the public health emergency ends. So we want to make sure New Mexicans know that beWellnm will be available to them if they find themselves transitioning off of Medicaid" said Krobulic.

Chairman of the board of beWellnm Dr. David Shaw also added that the health plans offered are more affordable than ever. By working with the state, the Health Care Affordability Fund has eliminated behavioral health copays , reduced premiums, lowered prescription costs, and decreased out of pocket costs.

Under beWellnm, most New Mexicans who are eligible for coverage can pay premiums of less than $10 a month and some may even see no-cost coverage.

Open enrollment is now open until January 15th 2023. If folks enroll by December 23rd coverage will begin on January 1st and enrollment by January 15th will have coverage starting February 1st.

Resources:

BeWellnm

BeWellnm - 1-833-862-3935