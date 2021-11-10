© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
taylorvelazquez.PNG

Taylor Velazquez

Student Reporter

Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project.  She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.  

Load More