Leger Fernandez reelected in CD3

New Mexico voters have approved another term for Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.

The Democrat won her second term with 54% of the vote as of 8:53 p.m. Early voting numbers showed an early lead that was insurmountable for Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson who brought in 46% of voters, with not enough to scale back the lead by Leger Fernandez.

Congressional District 3 represents northern New Mexico and for the first time towns in the southeast part of the state such as Roswell and Artesia. Those districts voted overwhelmingly Republican, but not enough to defeat the strong Democratic vote from the north.