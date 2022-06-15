NM Elections 2022

-
New Mexico voters elected nominees for each of the 70 state House districts in Tuesday’s primary. Andy Lyman, reporter with New Mexico Political Report, spoke with KUNM about what happened in a few of the notable races he had his eye on, including some where incumbents lost their seats.
NM officials say voter turnout was low, and they're pointing fingers at misinformation & climate changeOn June 7th, primary elections were held in New Mexico amid national concerns of low voter confidence and constant, false allegations of election fraud. Now, officials are saying voter turnout was low, but not as bad as the state's last primary election in 2018.
WED: Raúl Torrez wins Democratic primary for AG, Laura Montoya wins nomination for treasurer, + MoreRaúl Torrez has won the Democratic primary for attorney general in New Mexico to challenge Republican attorney and U.S. Marine veteran Jeremy Michael Gay of Gallup.
Darshan Patel and Gabe Vasquez hope to run for Congress in a district that may, post-redistricting, favor a Democrat
Mark Ronchetti has won the GOP primary in the N.M. governor's race. He'll take on Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for a second term, in November.
Democrat John Allen and Republican Paul Pacheco emerged victorious in their respective primary races for Bernalillo County Sheriff.
With New Mexico’s 2022 primary election coming up next week, the Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday launched a website dedicated to fact-checking misinformation.
With the 2022 New Mexico primary approaching on June 7, early voting is underway. It's the first election since state lawmakers redrew voting districts for the U.S. House, state Legislature and Public Education Commission last year.
Rio Rancho voters are heading to the polls Tuesday, March 1, to weigh in on several city offices, including mayor, along with bond measures and charter amendments. The city says its absentee board has rejected a number of ballots.
Municipal elections are underway in 26 New Mexico cities, towns and villages, including all in Sandoval County. Most are electing a mayor among other local offices. Early voting wraps up Saturday, Feb. 26.