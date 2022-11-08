© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Stansbury retains CD1 seat for Democrats

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST
Melanie Stansbury speaks during a campaign rally in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
Melanie Stansbury speaks during a campaign rally in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday.

Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury has won another term representing Congressional District 1 against Republican Challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes, the Associated Press reports.

Stansbury won the seat initially in a special election to fill the slot after Deb Haaland was appointed Interior Secretary. With this victory she will now have a full term in Congress.

Stansbury has made it known that she supports abortion for all women in the state and has spent her time in Congress helping secure $2.5 billion in relief money for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and passing three water-related bills through the house.

"Everything is on the line this election. From our Democracy to our basic rights; to our ability to continue to deliver to New Mexico," she said interviews.

Garcia Holmes focused on crime and said she was pro-life during her campaign in an effort to flip the seat red to no avail. Garcia Holmes was even given the Albuquerque Journal’s endorsement back in May ahead of the Republican primary. However the paper backed Stansbury in the election.

Stansbury took the lead in the race and won 59% votes compared to Garcia Holme’s 41%.

Congressional District 1 has tended to lean towards the left in the past ten years. Republicans held the seat until 2009 when Martin Heinrich was sworn in. Michelle Lujan Grisham won the seat in 2012 and with tonight's election results, the seat remains blue.

Local News Melanie StansburyNM Elections 2022Michelle Garcia HolmesCD1
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
