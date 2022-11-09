Toulouse Oliver re-elected as Secretary of State

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has been re-elected, with 54.4% of votes.

She’s a Democrat and has held the position since 20-16. Challenger Audrey Trujillo won 42.78% of votes cast and and Libertarian Mayna Myers had 2.8%, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Toulouse Oliver’s campaign focused on voter accessibility, campaign finance transparency, and combatting election disinformation.

She and Trujillo both focused on voter fraud, but from different angles. Most importantly, Trujillo has overtly challenged the validity of the 20-20 election.

A recent campaign video said quote, “The core of a strong nation is free and fair elections, which we don’t have anymore — republican or democrat.”

At her watch party, Trujillo said her reaction to the race would be based on the numbers

"Definitely if it’s a close race we will definitely not concede and make sure we contest it. But if it’s a blownout (sic) and she totally wins then yes, definitely I would concede and respect that."

Around 10 p.m. last night Trujillo said it was too early to concede. AP called the race early this morning around 1 a.m.

The Secretary of State is responsible for maintaining voter registration lists, testing voting machines and certifying precinct boundaries.