Taking redistricting away from lawmakers gets mixed reaction from both parties

A resolution that would ask voters whether to change New Mexico’s constitution so that state lawmakers no longer draw their own voting districts is moving forward in the legislature with bipartisan support. But the proposal to create an independent redistricting commission also has detractors in both parties.

An overwhelming 77% of New Mexicans support the idea, according to a recent survey . House Joint Resolution 1 , brought by Democratic Rep. Natalie Figueroa and Republican Rep. Jason Harper, passed out of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee on a 5-2 vote Monday, with both a Republican and Democrat in opposition.

Democratic Rep. Gail Chasey voted down a version of the proposal last year , as well. She couched part of her renewed pushback in another conversation happening in this year’s session — that New Mexico has the only unpaid legislature in the country.

“We’re such a weak branch of government,” she said, referencing discussions around professionalizing the legislature . “I think you’re going to find a lot of us who serve who don’t want to give up the only card we have.”

She said she also doesn’t feel lawmakers of either party have been unfair in drawing the voting maps. However, a study of the 2021 process found both chambers participated in incumbency protection, a form of gerrymandering that minimizes competition for sitting lawmakers. The independent commission that would be formed with voter approval would be barred from considering where lawmakers live when setting the district boundaries to prevent this.

Republican Rep. Martin Zamora also voted against the proposal, though he agreed with its premise that lawmakers are not neutral on where district boundaries should fall.

“The Ds pull for more seats, the Rs pull for more seats,” he said. “And I don’t know that your bill’s not the solution, but I don’t think it is.”

Sponsor, Rep. Figueroa, said lawmakers pulling for their own party is something they’re trained to do.

“And then to turn around and ask us to set all of that aside, and make redistricting fair and independent, is unreasonable,” she told her colleagues. “That’s why this is one particular case where the job needs to go outside of us.”

Zamora said he would have supported the resolution if it had the voters, not the commission, making the final call on the maps.

The measure will be heard by the House Judiciary Committee before getting a full vote on the House floor.

