Gwyneth Doland has been a reporter and editor for newspapers, magazines, online news, radio and television. Since 2008 she has reported for New Mexico PBS, New Mexico in Depth and KUNM News. In 2012 and 2015 she authored reports on government accountability for the Center for Public Integrity in Washington, D.C. Her work covering state government has been honored with a First Amendment Award from the ACLU of New Mexico, and top honors from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association.