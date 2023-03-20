© 2023 KUNM
Local News

Bill to eliminate court fees set to be signed into law

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published March 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM MDT
Screen Shot 2023-03-17 at 5.33.15 PM.png
NM Legis livestream
Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto said that the practice of imposing court fees on top of fines effectively turned the courts into a collections agency

The Senate today passed a bill to eliminate court fees charged on top of fines for traffic and some criminal offenses.

New Mexico Chief Justice Shannon Bacon in her State of the Judiciary address in January said that the courts were advocating for the elimination of post-adjudication fees as a means of funding the judiciary and state programs. She called it an unjust practice of paying for government functions on the backs of those who can least afford it.

The current system collects about $16 million a year and funds programs including a crime laboratory and a traffic safety fund.

"We then take the basic fine, but then we add all these fees on top of it. And then we basically make our court system a collection agency," said Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-Bernalillo).

"This doesn't affect the fines at all," he went on. "But it makes sure that programs designed to help people are paid for through the normal budgeting process."

Speaking in support of the bill, Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Bernalillo) said it did not make sense to fund programs through the process of fees, saying that they were costly to collect.

The state's Legislative Finance Committee also pointed out in an analysis that fee revenue fluctuates annually, making it an unreliable source of funding for public programs.

The bill passed by 35 votes to one, and now heads to the governor's desk.

Tags
Local News 2023 LegislatureDaniel Ivey-SotoAntoinette Sedillo LopezCourts
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
