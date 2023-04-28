Bernalillo County to host youth job fair, encourages those with disabilities to apply

With summer just around the corner, teens in Bernalillo County may be looking for work and the county itself is hoping to recruit them.

Bernalillo County is hosting a youth job fair Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center .

The county has partnered with the state's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to encourage youth with disabilities to apply.

The county departments that are hiring range from Parks, Recreation and Open Space — including the public pools — to Behavioral Health and the County Clerk’s Office.

All of the open positions are listed on the county’s job board . While it’s not required, if people apply online before the event, “it’ll be a much easier process for them to actually interview on the spot and get hired at the job fair,” said Talent Manager for Human Resources Cindy WeaselBear.

She said the county is looking to hire people between the ages of 16 and 24, though 15-year-olds with a work permit are eligible. A parent or guardian should attend with anyone under 18.

WeaselBear said applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S. and should bring their IDs and a resume if they have one.

“If they don’t, that’s OK,” she said. “But be prepared to speak to what you’re able to do and what you have done, what you’d like to do — a little bit about yourself.”

She encouraged applicants to be comfortable when they attend the job fair but not dressed super casually either — even if applying to be a lifeguard. And for those who’ve never applied for a job before, WeaselBear said not to worry too much.

“Don’t overthink it,” she said. “Just be yourself.”

In addition to job placements, the county said in a statement that it’ll offer information on career counseling and training, as well as assistance with job searches.