Former NM political candidate and weatherman Mark Ronchetti launches a podcast

Last month we heard the first peep out of former Republican candidate for New Mexico governor Mark Ronchetti since his November loss to Michelle Lujan Grisham — he was suing consultants for that campaign and his 2020 failed bid for senate. But, after holding rallies and appearing on Fox News and local televised debates during last year’s campaign, he still hadn’t taken the mic again — until now. The former TV meteorologist is launching a podcast that premiers Tuesday.

Ronchetti announced the venture with his wife, Krysty, in a video posted to Twitter. Acknowledging New Mexicans haven’t heard from him in a while, he started by declaring, “We are back.” In response to his wife’s playful pushback about whether they’d gone anywhere, the former candidate said they’d “been working on some stuff” — the most of important of which was the podcast.

The show is called No Doubt About It, which its website says is an answer to the question, “Can you actually combine family, faith and politics?” It says the podcast aims to be both informational and entertaining as the couple digs into “issues that are important to all of us” with faith leaders and politicians among others.

The trailer shows Ronchetti doing a spot for Christian news program Victory News and interviewing Riley Gaines Barker, a former college swimmer who speaks against trans women participating in women’s sports. It goes on to show a clip of local conservative political consultant Jay McCleskey at the mic in the Ronchettis’ home studio.

Episodes are set to drop every Tuesday and Thursday on most major podcast apps with video on YouTube, according to the website.