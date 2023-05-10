© 2023 KUNM
Xochitl Torres Small highlights New Mexican upbringing in hearing for USDA deputy role

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM MDT
Screen Shot 2023-05-10 at 3.34.36 PM.png
Alice Fordham
/
Screenshot via the Senate Agriculture Committee
"We're all connected by resources, and we're all connected by food." Xochitl Torres Small spoke of her family's agricultural roots in a May 10, 2023 nomination hearing

The appointment of Xochitl Torres Small to the position of deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture seems set to move forward after a May 10 hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, in which bipartisan senators expressed their approval of her work, while grilling her on her plans for the role.

Torres Small was nominated for the position by the president, a promotion from her position as under secretary for Rural Development. The committee noted that her work in that role was critical in securing $2 billion in funding for improving rural internet access, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

She previously represented New Mexico's southern district as a Democrat member of Congress from 2018 to 2020, when she lost her seat in an election. In testimony to the committee, she spoke of her rural upbringing.

"I'm deeply grateful for the path that's brought me here. I'm the granddaughter of farmworkers, the daughter of educators," she said.

Torres Small spoke of the need for the USDA to help with soil and water conservation, including in areas of New Mexico affected by fire.

In response to questions from senators she acknowledged that paperwork to apply to USDA programs can be cumbersome and that many of the agency's approximately 100,000 employees are approaching retirement. She said she would seek to encourage recruitment and retention and to smooth bureaucracy for farmers and ranchers.

As Republican and Democrat senators praised Torres Small in the hearing, she seems likely to be confirmed in the role when the committee votes, which could be as early as next week, followed by a full Senate vote.

Local News Xochitl Torres SmallU.S. Department of Agriculture
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
