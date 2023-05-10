Xochitl Torres Small highlights New Mexican upbringing in hearing for USDA deputy role

The appointment of Xochitl Torres Small to the position of deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture seems set to move forward after a May 10 hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, in which bipartisan senators expressed their approval of her work, while grilling her on her plans for the role.

Torres Small was nominated for the position by the president, a promotion from her position as under secretary for Rural Development. The committee noted that her work in that role was critical in securing $2 billion in funding for improving rural internet access, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

She previously represented New Mexico's southern district as a Democrat member of Congress from 2018 to 2020, when she lost her seat in an election. In testimony to the committee, she spoke of her rural upbringing.

"I'm deeply grateful for the path that's brought me here. I'm the granddaughter of farmworkers, the daughter of educators," she said.

Torres Small spoke of the need for the USDA to help with soil and water conservation, including in areas of New Mexico affected by fire.

In response to questions from senators she acknowledged that paperwork to apply to USDA programs can be cumbersome and that many of the agency's approximately 100,000 employees are approaching retirement. She said she would seek to encourage recruitment and retention and to smooth bureaucracy for farmers and ranchers.

As Republican and Democrat senators praised Torres Small in the hearing, she seems likely to be confirmed in the role when the committee votes, which could be as early as next week, followed by a full Senate vote.

