© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Dixon Co-Op celebrates national small business prize and plans expansion

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT
IMG_1599.jpeg
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
The Dixon Cooperative Market has been in business since 2006

The Dixon Cooperative Market, a grocery store and community hub, celebrated winning a $40,000 prize in a national competition for small businesses on Monday.

With a musician Bryan Bielanski playing, free coffee and people sitting at tables out front, the Co-Op felt festive on the day the community received a check, second prize in Barclays Small Business Big Wins contest.

"The Co-Op is the main central point of Dixon," said board president Nancy Levit. "This is the social and emotional support place of town."

The store's manager Clark Case sent a photograph and essay to the competition about its beginnings in 2006, since when membership has grown to 440 households. Sales have grown 80% since the beginning of the pandemic.

The entry reached the top ten of 14,200 entries, and won second place after an online vote.

IMG_1605.jpeg
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
Clark Case is the manager of the Co-Op

Case said the board has worked hard to keep the store open as nearby communities in Rio Arriba and Taos counties have seen grocery stores close down.

"And as each one of them closes, and they're replaced by chain stores, Dollar General and Family Dollar, the food quality goes down," he said.

He said people's health suffers.

"Because they don't have access to good green food. And they end up having to travel miles and miles just to get their groceries."

Stores closing also means small towns have no businesses which would keep money in the area, he said. But the Dixon Co-Op paid over $300,000 in wages to employees in the past year.

In addition, the store sold more than $50,000 of local produce, and local artists and craftspeople sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of work there.

Case said the plan is to use the prize money along with a USDA award to expand the footprint of the store.

Local News
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Related Content
Load More