Pride month 2023 kicks off with events every weekend across NM

June is LGBTQ Pride Month and towns and cities across New Mexico are hosting events every weekend, with some even later in the summer.

Las Vegas is the first city to kick off the festivities with Meadow City Pride this Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Storrie Lake State Park. The event, which has a $5 entry fee, includes a march around the water along with music, food, games, and optional camping.

The state’s largest metro is next up with Albuquerque’s Pride Week running from June 5-10, culminating in the parade at 10:00 a.m. in Nob Hill and PrideFest with live entertainment, food and exhibits at Balloon Fiesta Park from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m on the 10th. Tickets are $12.50 except for attendees under 18 years old, whose tickets are free.

By mid-month, more northern New Mexico communities will be joining in. Los Alamos Pride is holding what organizers say is its fourth in-person festival on Friday June 16 at Central Park Square. Then, Farmington hosts Pride in the Park , featuring drag performances, the next day at the Berg Park Gazebo.

Quick on their heels is Navajo Nation Pride , which begins with a virtual opening ceremony streaming on social media on June 20. The tribe’s four-day celebration will end with a parade and festival in Window Rock, Arizona, on the 24th with an after-party in Gallup that night.

As the month comes to an end, Santa Fe’s Human Rights Alliance will also close-out its 30th anniversary Pride month on June 24 with a festival on the plaza from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and drive parade starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamy Building. The state capitol is hosting numerous events throughout the month, including Queer Prom at Meow Wolf on June 14, along with movie, comedy and bingo nights. A handful of VIP tickets are available for $500 that grant access to all official “Pride30” events, according to the alliance.