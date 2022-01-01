Marisa Demarco

Marisa DemarcoReporter
Former KUNM News Director and reporter, Hannah Colton, died by suicide at age 29 in November 2020. We have dedicated every episode of No More Normal to…
We are officially a few days into New Mexico’s reopening. Restaurants and venues are now at full capacity. Some people are eschewing their masks and are…
New Mexico will be fully reopened on July 1, and people are getting back to what some describe as normal activities. But how can we just get back to…
One hundred and fifty-eight years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, putting an end to slavery in the United States.…
For more than a year now, this show has been keeping pace with changes large and small, noting them and documenting them. It’s about looking closely and…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/3 at 8 am: The Rio Grande is swelling right now, but looks can be deceiving. Climate change is drying out this lifeline in the…
Young people in the last decades have had to study more than academics—they’ve had to learn what to do when a person shows up to your school with a gun…
As of Friday, May 14, there have been nearly 16,000 deaths due to guns so far this year in the United States, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.…
Humans are peculiar. We are capable thoughts, feelings, and expressions ranging from unconditional love to insidious hate. It begs the question: where do…
In the race for herd immunity, New Mexico is being heralded around the country as an unlikely frontrunner. Over half of the state’s population has gotten…