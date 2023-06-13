New Mexico to get $43M in new round of rural high-speed broadband funding

The Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new round of funding Monday to support rural high-speed internet.

The $714 million in awards will fund 33 projects for affordable and reliable internet to many states.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said New Mexico will receive roughly $43 million divided equally between grants and loans.

“[This is] going to help nearly 1300 people, 36 businesses, nearly 700 farms and 3 educational facilities have access,” Vilsack said.

According to EducationHighway, a nonprofit focused on closing educational gaps, 82,000 students across New Mexico lack reliable home internet –– including 12,700 in rural parts of the state.

Last year, the Federal government awarded $146 million specifically for internet on New Mexico’s tribal communities and another $100 million for the installation and expansion of rural internet service through the ReConnect program.