International Folk Art Market moves to Santa Fe's Railyard

In Santa Fe, the annual International Folk Art Market is kicking off its events tonight with a procession and a new location, moving from Museum Hill to the Railyard Park.

The market is in its 19th year, and will host its largest group of global artists yet, with 168 people from more than 50 countries and territories participating.

For the first time, the event will be closer to the center of Santa Fe, with events happening in and around the Railyard, including a procession of artists at 7pm tonight followed by a performance by a cumbia band.

CEO Melissa Mann said that the location would also make it easier for people from Albuquerque to attend by traveling on the Railrunner.

The market itself will open to the public on Friday July 7, and run through Sunday July 9. Organizers hope more than 15,000 people will attend and spend about $3 million on global folk art, which often sustains whole communities in artists' home countries .