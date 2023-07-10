© 2023 KUNM
Local News

Pueblo community expands broadband reach and plans renewable power

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT
From left to right- Lt. Governor Crespin, Senator Heinrich Governor Tenorio,
1 of 4  — From left to right- Lt. Governor Crespin, Governor Tenorio, Senator Heinrich..jpeg
From left to right- Lt. Governor Crespin, Governor Tenorio, Senator Heinrich
Lindsey Abeita / Santo Domingo Tribal Programs
Senator Heinrich and Senator Ben Ray Luján in front of Santo Domingo Pueblo Trading Post
2 of 4  — Senator Heinrich and Senator Ben Ray Luján in front of Santo Domingo Pueblo Trading Post.jpeg
Senator Heinrich and Senator Ben Ray Luján in front of Santo Domingo Pueblo Trading Post
Lindsey Abeita / Santo Domingo Tribal Programs
Student Intern Juan Rosetta, is getting familiar with fiber splicing
3 of 4  — Student Intern Juan Rosetta, is getting familiar with fiber splicing..jpeg
Student Intern Juan Rosetta, is getting familiar with fiber splicing
Lindsey Abeita / Santo Domingo Tribal Programs
3D Printer set up for creating prototype models for solar array field
4 of 4  — 3D Printer set up for creating prototype models for solar array field..jpeg
3D Printer set up for creating prototype models for solar array field
Lindsey Abeita / Santo Domingo Tribal Programs

On the backroads of Santo Domingo Pueblo, standing before an old renovated trading post, Governor Tenorio Senior and Lieutenant Governor Crespin welcomed the newest hub for broadband.

Tribal communities are among the most affected by lack of internet due to their rural locations and inability to find local internet hotspots.

Santo Domingo Pueblo created their own broadband tower during the pandemic with the aim of bringing internet to over 700 homes in the pueblo.

Through the federally-funded Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, Santo Domingo secured $12.7 million that will also fund future projects like using 3D printing to create prototypes of solar panels and antennas, for a planned solar field.

On Thursday, Democratic Senators Martin Heinrich, Ben Ray Luján, and Democratic Congresswoman Teresa Leger-Fernández took a tour.

Outside the trading post was a demonstration of split fiber cable construction, where tribal officials said they will be training tribal members and students to lay and splice fiber.

This summer, five students are interning for the pueblo to learn more about broadband infrastructure. Juan Rosetta is one of them.

“We're learning how to help people, go to their houses, try to make them connected to the internet,” he said.

Avram Pacheco is a Santo Domingo member who is an internet service provider administrator, IT analyst, and bus driver for the community. He says the goal is to create a workforce within the community by creating jobs for tribal members.

“All the training that I've been given, I'm able to give back to the community as well as the interns to try to re-educate our people as to how we can benefit from the network itself,” he said.

The current internet service is free to all Santo Domingo residents provided through an agreement with the Santo Domingo tribal council and the Affordable Connectivity Program, another federal initiative.

Santo Domingo Pueblo, Broadband Access, Martin Heinrich, Ben Ray Lujan, Teresa Leger Fernandez, Governor Esquipula Tenorio Sr., Lt. Governor Orlando Crespin, Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, Juan Rosetta, Avram Pacheo, Affordable Connectivity Program
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
